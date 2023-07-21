A Tribute To Late Merril J Fernando

By Eran Wickramaratne –

I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to giant in the business community of this country Mr Merril J Fernando, passed away yesterday. Nearly 40 years ago, I wrote my thesis for MSc on “Alternative Approaches to Tea Price Stabilization”

In that I said Brand promotions merely transfers the revenues from one transnational corporation to another and is not of benefits to producers like Sri Lanka. Raising exports of processed teas and gaining some control over the tea marketing systems in consuming countries, would ensure that a greater part of the value added will go to the producer and may result in higher standard teas. It would be difficult for producers to compete in marketing retail teas as they would face competition from well-established transnationals, but they should seek to gain some control of the marketing system by buying shares in the transnational corporations.

Despite the attendant difficulties, another way of ensuring that producer country teas are available on consumer country markets would be for producers to establish their own marketing organizations within consumer countries.

I had not heard of Mr Merril J Fernando when I did my thesis or of Dilma as a brand as a student. Today, Sri Lanka is on the map of value added teas, and Dilmah has become a global brand in hundred plus countries which a research student’s dream has been fulfilled. Three months ago the story of Ceylon Tea maker Merril J Fernando was published and yesterday the news that he was no more. Disruptor tea maker and servant in the introduction of the book, his sons Dilhan and Malith say.

Quote. Our father’s life story is one that must be told because of its relevance to life in the 21st century. It is the classic tale of a young man with ambition beyond what convention dictated and offers an inspirational guide to ordinary women and men who have big dreams. This is also the story of extra ordinary human kindness, with a man whose determination, resilience and passion for tea have produced a business grounded genuinely in a commitment to the purpose beyond profit. His life demonstrates the goodness of God, in the improbable achievement of an ordinary Sri Lankan in hostile circumstances, driven and delivered by faith. Unquote

As a member of Parliament, I have been personally acquainted myself with this individual and MJF Charitable Foundation, and the foundation’s centre in Morauwa. Amongst its numerous social initiatives benefitting more than 60,000 people, mainly in the plantations. I have been touched where there are over 300 children with down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and other development of disorders have benefitted from daily programmes designed to meet wide ranging individual needs.

The Merril J Fernando story is purpose beyond tea.

Thank God for his life and may he rest in peace.