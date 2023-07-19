Economic Reforms, Corruption & Reconciliation  

By Ameer Ali –
Economic reforms to rebuild a devastated economy and under the direction of IMF is underway in spite of certain important and legitimate criticisms against IMF’s one size fit all approach. After nearly one year of its operation, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, his UNP-SLPP acolytes, and the Governor of CBSL are busy selling to the public the short-term gains made so far. Electricity tariffs and gas prices have come down, no regular power cuts, queues have disappeared, inflation is sliding, interest rates are falling, the rupee has gained limited strength, and street protests have subsided. Yet, more and more people are pushed to the border of or under the poverty line and their number is expected to remain around 25 per cent for the next few years. There is growing malnourishment especially among children which will have deleterious effect on their growth and development, and the so-called income support Aswesuma scheme of RW is not only insufficient but also inundated with complaints about administrative deficiencies and discriminatory selection of beneficiaries. Public hospitals are in a state of crisis with fewer doctors, unqualified nurses, and inferior medicines. As a result, casualty rate among patients is on the rise. At the bottom of all these problems is the income shock faced by the vast majority, and queues that once stood before retail outlets are now appearing before foreign embassies to get visas to migrate. There is indeed an exodus.
The little stability and progress made so far, as pointed out in previous columns, is the result of a deliberate disinflationary policy. That policy has to come to an end sooner or later. And more importantly, debt restructuring (DR) with foreign creditors is yet to begin, and whether those creditors would accept a 30% haircut as suggested by CBSL chief Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, is doubtful because of the complexity of the creditors group and its geopolitical wrangling. However, once restructuring is completed debt servicing must resume at the newly agreed terms and conditions, which would place an additional burden on the meagre stock of treasury funds. A number of restrictions that are currently in place on imports, capital transfers, and currency transactions have to be removed and the economy has to face market challenges. IMF’s austerity measures which had already impacted different strata of society disproportionately would continue to do so, and the post-DR economy would no doubt worsen the economic conditions of the lower strata. Even if one were to ignore these realities and give some credit to the IMF initiative there is one institution, yes, it is an institution, which would make the reforms ineffective, and that is corruption.
Corruption is civil murder committed by people and organs in power. In Sri Lanka, corruption has is a part of governance and an institution. In tracking the country’s compliance with IMF’s program commitments, Verite Research discovered that of the 33 trackable programs, Sri Lanka had failed in eight by the end of June 2023. One of those eight is the commitment to enact a new anti-corruption legislation. There is one that was passed by the parliament to the delight of President RW, but according to his Minister of Justice, that is also said to be threatened to become diluted at the committee stage to suit the interests of one component of the ruling coalition. Even then, passing legislation is one thing but implementation is quite another. Many a progressive legislation in the past had lost their effectiveness at their implementation stage. From top to bottom there is corruption. The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) is a classic case. Very recently, the Chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Economic and Physical Plans revealed a startling statistic, according to which only 31,000 of a total of 500,000 taxable income earners had fulfilled their tax obligations, and just 382 of the 105,000 registered companies had been responsible for paying 82% of tax incomes. Isn’t this a sad reflection on the efficiency/inefficiency of tax administration? Similarly, the non-ministerial customs department is notorious for corruption. So much so, it is commonly believed that a job in this department is a guaranteed route for one to become a multi-millionaire. To cite a third example, soon after the electricity tariffs skyrocketed after the last budget, it was revealed that a cabinet minister failed to settle his Rs. 800,000 electricity payment. His excuse was that the department failed to send him the bill. Now, the very same minister who is holding the health portfolio has permitted importation of inferior medical drugs manufactured by unregistered companies in India following his visit to that country. Was there a secret deal between the minister and the exporters? No wonder there is hunger strike demanding the minister to quit. Thus, corruption has not only grown as an institution and become part of governance, but also as an inseparable element of the country’s political culture. Therefore, no economic reform is going to be effective unless this evil is rooted out.
That conditionality also applies to the issue of ethnic reconciliation. In fact, the country’s post-independence ethnic discord is not an accidental outcome but a calculated result from an aggressive Sinhala Buddhist majoritarian democracy. This ethnonational democracy, rewarded its champions with a social license to build their private fortunes with no accountability to anyone. Thus, corruption flourished on the lap of ethnonationalism. Even judiciary lost its independence and was turned into a tool to strengthen the link between corruption and politics. While these champions of Sinhala Buddhist nationalism were given a freehand to amass wealth and prestige, an army of saffron clad belligerents and Buddhist demagogues supported by archaeologists, and security forces took upon themselves the task of transforming Sri Lanka into a country owned only by Sinhala Buddhists. What is happening now in Kurundoor in Mullaitivu is the latest among a series of such incidents which are part of the main agenda.
The issue of reconciliation is heating up with continued pressure from UNHRC, and the government in an attempt to reduce that heat has yet again proposed a National Unity and Reconciliation Commission to tackle it. Appointing committees to avoid finding solutions to problems is a well-known tactic of unwilling governments. This commission is one such exercise. In addition to this, RW, before leaving to Delhi, has called for talks with Tamil leaders on implementing the 13th Amendment. There is no point in talking to Tamil leaders, because the obstructionists are not Tamils but Sinhala Buddhist chauvinists. It was they who earlier forced RW’s immediate predecessor to retract the promise he made to Prime Minister Modi in 2020 regarding implementation of the same Amendment. RW’s political aspirations are obviously making him not to topple the apple cart by talking to the majority and provoking its anger. Will Modi insist on the same this time also given the growing opportunities for Indian capital to colonize Sri Lankan economy? To RW also Adani is more important than Sambanthar, Sumanthiran or Wigneswaran.
Yet, without achieving ethnic reconciliation and ending corruption economic development and prosperity can remain a distant dream. No amount of foreign advice, foreign capital and reform programs is going to be effective without those two. But those two are the products of the same political culture that governs this nation. That culture has to change or be changed. Of all the political parties only NPP seems to have realized this. Will they be given a chance to do this?
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Mudoch Business School, Murdoch University, W. Australia
Ajith / July 19, 2023
There are number of articles in this forum and many of the comments all of which highlight the fact it is the majority Buddhist fundamentalism is the barrier for the economic crisis and relevant political crisis. None of the political leadership including RW are prepared to tell the people truth about the real problems and their responsibility to make the changes necessary to the country. RW is not prepared to tell what changes will make the country to get back to a balanced economy. Why can’t he tell the people truth that he can’t do as long as Buddhist Sinhala racism is the barrier?
chiv / July 19, 2023
Truth and reconciliation in Lanka ???? Take this for an example. During exhumation of Matale mass grave, 164 skeletal remains were recovered. Prof Raj Somadeva provided a report claiming that these remains were buried after 1984. Attorney Upul Kumarapperuma provided 78 sworn affidavits on missing people to court, for identification among remains. There were 4 to 5 army camps set up in that area between 1988 and 1990. Some of the affidavits were very clear that those who went missing were last identified , in that area ( few were even held in those camps) . But SHAM CID could not find any evidence between 2011 and 2015, connecting those missing to exhumed remains. But CID decided to send samples to China for a second opinion ???? Till then China was never consulted on such matters. Usually samples are send to India or West. Reports from China stated remains dated back to 1950 ????? Fortunately it was not identified as old as “Balangoda Man”. Hence the case was closed. How convenient , isn’t it . Read article “Unearthing grave realities of Sri Lanka’s mass graves” on DM . Now, lets wait for the reports on recent mass grave in North and East. Who knows it may be the great grand parents of “Balangoda Man”
Anton / July 19, 2023
Wee said Ajith. It’s a well known and proven fact all Sinhala Buddhist leaders are racists in nature. They came to power through Sinhala Buddhist majority mentality votes. One of their main duties as the leader of this country is to give utmost importance to Buddhism, Sinhala language and the race. Every single Sinhala leader since the independence followed this path, there are no exceptions. The only difference they had in between them was who is showing that they are upholding the Sinhala Buddhist majority mentality at the expense of Tamils and Sinhalese. Some went to the extreme to commit a well planned genocide on Tamils, others spearheaded Sinhala colonization cum Buddhisisation. One introduced Sinhala Only law and his wife started standardization for university entrance. Her daughter conquered Jaffna, the cultural capital of Tamils
Anton / July 19, 2023
And, celebrated it as conquering enemy’s country in a “Historical” style. But, they all treated Tamils second, third, fourth and fifth class citizens. One said when he kills Tamils, his Sinhala people are satisficed and happy. He even mentioned in an interview to an international media saying, “I don’t have the time to worry about Tamils. I don’t even care what Tamils think about me. I am simply giving them what they want”.
One said he is only conducting a humanitarian rescue mission to save Tamils and his soldiers are fighting with holding the “Geneva convention” in one hand and a gun in the other. Still managed to massacre 169,000 innocent Tamils.
They have no solution for the ethnic crisis. The only solution they have is the “Final solution” as JRJ once said, “I will eradicate this menace once for all. It will be the final solution for Tamils”. The solution is making Srilanka a Sinhala Buddhist only country. Tamils are wasting their time listening to these SINBUD leaders while the same leaders are encroaching Tamil’s homeland in broad daylight.
Svenson / July 19, 2023
Buddhist fundamentalism, Buddhist Sinhala racism…. not corruption and mismanagement then? Thank goodness for that. Get rid of Sinhala Buddhism and inflation will plummet, corrupt politicians will reform and repay what they’ve stolen…..its all so simple. Look at India. There’s no Sinhala Buddhism there and see how efficient the nation is. No corruption, no beggars, no poverty. Some people need their heads examined.
