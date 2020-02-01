Airbus Paid Bribes To Secure A350 Deal; Sri Lanka Must Demand Compensation: TISL

As aircraft manufacturer Airbus reached a record 3.6 Billion Euro settlement with US, UK and French authorities following a 4 year investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption, Transparency International Sri Lanka wishes to highlight the importance of paying compensation to the countries who are the victims of corrupt deals involving Airbus.
The statement of facts issued on 31 January 2020 as part of the Deferred Prosecution Agreement reached between Airbus and the prosecuting authorities, indicates that Airbus had agreed to pay out a sum of 16.84 Million US dollars (Rs. 2.5 bn [2015]) to influence the aircraft purchase, to a company registered in Brunei under the wife of an executive at SriLankan Airlines. Furthermore, the statement reads that Airbus had paid out a sum of 2 Million US dollars of the agreed amount to the company.
TISL Executive Director Asoka Obeyesekere said, “It is important to recall that the fallout from this deal is widely reported to have cost in excess of 17 billion rupees (USD 116mn [2015]) in cancellation penalties. Given that the evidence now shows that corruption was involved in the procurement process, it is imperative that action is taken both internationally and locally to ensure that Airbus and its agents are held accountable for losses inflicted on Sri Lanka.”
Obeyesekere added, “The settlement reached between Airbus and prosecuting authorities in the US, UK and France should by no means be interpreted as a clean slate. The actions of Airbus and its agents as far as Sri Lanka is concerned is emblematic of corrupt and exploitative business practices which prey on the vulnerable.”
TISL had previously highlighted this issue in a letter addressed to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of Large-Scale Fraud & Malpractice in SriLankan Airlines. The letter dated August 2018 was accompanied by a report compiled by Corruption Watch UK, detailing potentially corrupt deals involving Airbus and several other airlines and a letter co-signed by TISL along with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from France, Indonesia, Tunisia, the UK and the US. This letter dated June 2018 was addressed to the Serious Frauds Office in the UK, the Parquet National Financier in France, the US Department of Justice and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Key among the recommendations made by the CSOs was that countries where it is proven that Airbus or its agents have paid bribes, are fully compensated for harm caused. Whilst court approval was granted in the UK today for the Deferred Prosecution Agreement with Airbus, Sri Lankan authorities must take this opportunity to hold to account those responsible, both domestic and foreign, for the significant losses inflicted on the Sri Lankan public. (TISL)
chiv / February 1, 2020
But first let us know who was bribed ?????, who got the money/kickbacks by signing agreements??????Compensation can wait. Even if we are compensated, that too will go into the deep pockets of our politicians
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 1, 2020
as chiv rightly states the full list of those who were capable of being and those who had taken the bribes should be exposed and all attempts to bring them to spend the rest of their days behind bars in the comforts of the 8-star luxurious prison system.
I am surprised that only one person has been identified so car but what about the high and mighty which included the local agent for the airbus company.?
not one person irrespective of their political connections should be spared even the mightiest if suspected of being involved in corrupt dubious transactions should first have to face a fair court trial process and if found to be guilty, the full arms of the law should be extended to them.
now with the present rulers and their gangs of corrupt uncouth criminal goons, this will be a no can do and will take place in the land of a tasteless paradise.
cheers, R. J
Save ul / February 1, 2020
The money was paid to a company owned by the wife of an sri lankan airline executive. Good fun to collect 2mil. I cannot be that hard to find these people from 2011- todate. What should follow of the currupt practices of the current CEO/CFO along with unsafe acts performed on aircraft by the CTO who is begging for extension after 60. One day sadly an aircraft will have ab accident becasue of this man’s action. All this to prove to get an extension. God bless all
D. P. / February 1, 2020
Save ..,
The question is whether SL justice system is strong enough to punish Ra..kse clan for their crimes committed against the nation? Will SL voters ever understand the how corrupt they really are? Will yellow robers like Elle’ Gunawansa who also took $ 38,000 from China with the auspicious from the same corrupt family will ever say that that Ra..kse clan must be punished for betraying the nation for money?
Nimal Perera / February 1, 2020
This is just the tip of the iceberg.
You make money when you order aircrafts and then you make money when you cancel the orders. It is as simple as that.
There is ample evidence gathered during the Presidential Commission on Sri LANKAN and MIHIN to jail every director who has been on the board for the last 15 years, all senior management for negligence and not acting in the best interest of the company. Very unlikely that the Police or the Judiciary will want to take these culprits on.
Every time you either buy an aircraft or lease an aircraft , there will be kick backs. Even now management and board members are trying to lease Airbus 330 aircraft at higher prices to fly Paris and Frankfurt when they very well know that both these sectors including London will make losses even at full capacity. When five year old aircraft are available at 300,000 USD monthly rental, we are looking for aircraft around USD 500,000 for obvious reasons.
No government has shown any interest in cleaning up the corrupt system within state institutions and Sr LANKAN is no exception.
