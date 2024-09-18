AKD, A Brand Of Competence: It Will Revolutionize The Economy

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

Given the many forms of suffering since 1948, primarily economic nature, knowing the primary source of such suffering, people were looking for a cure or solution for the economy and country infected with fraud, corruption, waste, misuse, anti-governance practices, absence of law and order, and many more. As people know well who the breakers of the economy are and have been convinced that only Anura Kumara Dissanayake/NPP did not contribute to the above, the only choice for the voters is AKD/NPP on 21 September 2024. Undoubtedly, AKD, a brand of competence and massive capability, is set to revolutionize the economy with its unique approach to generating the expected outcomes. It provides the reassurance we all need in these challenging times for a better future with a beautiful life.

Introduction

All election rallies were concluded on 18 September 2024, so people were relieved because there was no more flooding of promises; they would never hear again, “I received a bankrupt economy. Everybody did not want to face the challenge. I faced the challenge… I gave you gas… fuel… medicine… food…” At the same time, “If you would not select me as the next president, there would be no gas, no fuel, no food, no medicine…employment, and many more”, remarks of the all-inclusive God! The point is that the people did not bankrupt the economy. They did not do anything wrong. In short, people did not contribute to the forever worst downturn of the economy. Except for the NPP, other political parties and leaders caused the economy’s collapse. What people have done is that they paid for the collapse by selfish politicians and their wrong policies. Given the above, after 21 September 2024, there will be a turning point in the economy with a peaceful transition. The country is in the right direction, and the people will see and feel the difference. This paper will explain how the NPP, under the leadership of Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will usher in a New Era, a turning point in the economy and the country’s situation after 21 September 2024, bringing hope and optimism for a better future. AKD/NPP’s vision is not just about change but about inspiring hope and optimism in every citizen.

This Presidential Election

This presidential election is not just about choosing a leader but a leader with the vision, commitment, and competence to recover from the devastating collapse of the economy. However, except for the AKD/NPP, other political leaders and parties contributed to the economy’s collapse and caused mounting suffering to the people. AKD understands well what factors caused the collapse and how people have suffered. He knows people’s expectations and is determined to meet them for a better and more beautiful future. AKD is deeply convinced that the country has the required resources to provide a better life for all, and he is committed to managing these resources systematically and orderly. His commitment to a better future should reassure you that we are in good hands.

Make Or Break The Economy

Most politicians and political parties, except AKD/NPP, talk about the stability of the economy. However, those who made the economy unstable also spoke about it. In other words, those who broke the economy indicate that voters must choose a leader who can make the economy rather than break it. The point is that nothing is left in the economy to be broken; more than US$100 billion in debt is an excellent example of which US$12.7 billion was obtained by the politician who highly talked about the economy’s collapse and boasts he faced the challenge in July 2022 take it. Voters must know about the credibility and honesty of such politicians because such a politician has no role to play in the economy except to drive for a calamity, given the mounting suffering of the people.

Recovery Of The Economy

AKD/NPP knows recovery is not straightforward because the economy is highly debt-ridden. However, AKD knows the priorities of the recovery process well and strategically. First, it maintains the stability of the SLR or Sri Lanka Rupee; this is the anchor of the recovery process and, hence, the economy’s stability in the broader context of the Macroeconomic fundamentals. Given the above, AKD/NPP is strategic and insightful in working with the supply and demand side of the foreign exchange, BOP. Second, people need immediate relief from the rising cost of living related to the prudent government budget. Basically, reducing taxes as far as possible and providing social security payments will help people, and maintaining the required surplus of the primary account depends on government revenue and expenditure. The government revenue needs to be increased by efficacy and effective compliance related to revenue collection, increasing toward 16 percent of GDP from the current 9 percent, which is possible. Third, slashing all unnecessary expenditures is immensely possible. The above savings are billions and can be quickly actioned by the government headed by AKD after 21 September 2024. In short, AKD/NPP will work clearly, understanding the dual gap between the country’s budget and foreign exchange, BOP.

Working With The IMF

The AKD/NPP government will work with the IMF to repay foreign debt after 21 September 2024 as it is the country’s obligation. It is part and parcel of good governance. Most importantly, it is not the IMF alone; other development partners include the WB, ADB, JICA, and many more. However, AKD/NPP has its vision for economic growth and development. In short, foreign debt repayment and economic growth and development are related. However, AKD/NPP’s economic growth and development strategy is home-driven or grassroots-oriented; it starts from the village, not the Bureaucracy of Colombo or Washington. It is grassroots-friendly, people-friendly, and country friendly. In other words, participation and contribution by the masses, any development strategy will not ensure and meet their expectation. Masses will contribute to developing the national cake so that at the same time, every person will consume a share equal to the contribution made to the national cake. The foreign debt repayment will occur in the above context without burdening the masses. At the same time, AKD works well with friendly and committed countries like India, China, the USA, Russia, Japan, and many more. Last, the unity and harmony of the country is his ultimate priority.

Track Record And Credibility Of AKD

For over 20 years, AKD/NPP has been part and parcel of Sri Lanka’s politics; hence, it has graciously fulfilled its responsibilities without any questions left to be answered. The NPP’s ability to lead wholly depends on the leadership of AKD. As a leader, AKD possesses all the leadership qualities that are required. His hands are clean; hence, he has no involvement in fraud, corruption, misuse, or amateur conduct, which is an accepted fact by the parliament and internationally. He is also insightful, honest, reliable, credible, transparent, accountable, and responsible. He is not a cunning politician but fully competent and confident. The qualities mentioned above or traits are shared by his committed team as well. AKD and his team are grassroots-oriented. In short, the country has been infected with mounting frauds, corruption, waste of resources and management, and more since 1948. Given the above, people have been looking for a cure or solution, so they found AKD and his team to be the right one. AKD and his team were not involved in anti-governate practices or breaking law and order. Given the above, the voters’ only choice on 21 September 2014 is AKD because voters are 100% guaranteed that he will fix the broken economy, and AKD knows how to fix it well. In short, AKD is a brand of utmost competence capable of revolutionizing the economy to generate the expected outcomes.

*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The writer can be contacted at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com