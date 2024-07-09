Amateur Poem On Human Rights?

By Laksiri Fernando –

Nearly eight decades ago

UN declared universal human rights

But do we have them?

In Palestine, people die and suffer

In Ukraine, people die and suffer

There are many other places

In our own country, people suffer

If not die

Who is responsible?

In Palestine,

US is behind Israel

In Ukraine,

Russia is directly the culprit

In our country,

Many leaders and parties are responsible

UDHR says,

All human beings

Are born free and equal

In what?

In dignity and rights

Is this correct?

Not really

Do we have a role to play

Yes, absolutely

UDHR says,

We are endowed with reason

And conscience

Do we know about it?

If not, think about it

UDHR also says,

We should act towards one another

In a spirit of brotherhood

Do we do that?

If not, start today

Rulers should be changed

We also should change

Let us look forward

To a system of rights and responsibilities

What is this UDHR?

It is the Universal Declaration of

Human Rights