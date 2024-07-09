Amateur Poem On Human Rights?

By Laksiri Fernando –
Nearly eight decades ago
UN declared universal human rights
But do we have them?
In Palestine, people die and suffer
In Ukraine, people die and suffer
There are many other places
In our own country, people suffer
If not die
Who is responsible?
In Palestine,
US is behind Israel
In Ukraine,
Russia is directly the culprit
In our country,
Many leaders and parties are responsible
UDHR says,
All human beings
Are born free and equal
In what?
In dignity and rights
Is this correct?
Not really
Do we have a role to play
Yes, absolutely
UDHR says,
We are endowed with reason
And conscience
Do we know about it?
If not, think about it
UDHR also says,
We should act towards one another
In a spirit of brotherhood
Do we do that?
If not, start today
Rulers should be changed
We also should change
Let us look forward
To a system of rights and responsibilities
What is this UDHR?
It is the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights
