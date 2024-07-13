Another Poem On Universal Human Rights

By Laksiri Fernando –
It is good to contemplate
On human rights
It is like meditation
Or prayer
Survival and dignity
are the roots
We all have them
But not in the same manner
Unfortunately
That is why
We need
Human rights
For survival
We need so many
Economic and
Social rights
For our dignity
We need so many
Civil, Political and
Cultural rights
All these are
Interrelated and
Interdependent
These are like
Branches of
The same tree
How can we
Assert or fight for
Human rights?
Preamble of the UDHR
Gives a warning
To the rulers
If people are
Not compelled to
Resort to rebellion
Human rights should be
Protected by
Rule of law
Anpu / July 13, 2024
Prof Fernando
“Buddhist sees the concept of human rights as a legal extension of human nature; it is crystallization or formalization of mutual respect and concern of all persons, stemming from human nature. Human rights are grounded in human nature and human nature is the ultimate source of human rights.”
Ceylon PMs and Srilankan presidents claim(ed) they are “Buddhists”
