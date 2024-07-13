14 July, 2024
Another Poem On Universal Human Rights

By Laksiri Fernando

Dr. Laksiri Fernando

It is good to contemplate

On human rights

It is like meditation

Or prayer

 

Survival and dignity

are the roots

We all have them

But not in the same manner

Unfortunately

That is why

We need

Human rights

 

For survival

We need so many

Economic and

Social rights

 

For our dignity

We need so many

Civil, Political and

Cultural rights

 

All these are

Interrelated and

Interdependent

These are like

Branches of

The same tree

 

How can we

Assert or fight for

Human rights?

Preamble of the UDHR

Gives a warning

To the rulers

 

If people are

Not compelled to

Resort to rebellion

Human rights should be

Protected by

Rule of law

  • Anpu / July 13, 2024
    2
    1

    Prof Fernando
    “Buddhist sees the concept of human rights as a legal extension of human nature; it is crystallization or formalization of mutual respect and concern of all persons, stemming from human nature. Human rights are grounded in human nature and human nature is the ultimate source of human rights.”

    Ceylon PMs and Srilankan presidents claim(ed) they are “Buddhists”

