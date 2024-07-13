Another Poem On Universal Human Rights

By Laksiri Fernando –

It is good to contemplate

On human rights

It is like meditation

Or prayer

Survival and dignity

are the roots

We all have them

But not in the same manner

Unfortunately

That is why

We need

Human rights

For survival

We need so many

Economic and

Social rights

For our dignity

We need so many

Civil, Political and

Cultural rights

All these are

Interrelated and

Interdependent

These are like

Branches of

The same tree

How can we

Assert or fight for

Human rights?

Preamble of the UDHR

Gives a warning

To the rulers

If people are

Not compelled to

Resort to rebellion

Human rights should be

Protected by

Rule of law