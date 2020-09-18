Banning Cattle Slaughter, Premadasa, Rajapaksa & The Reality – An Open Letter To MR

By Haniffa Madhani –

As patriotic citizens of our mother land, we are very much happy to thank and wish you for your great service that has been rendered to this country to bring the peace and peaceful life for the people as a patriot of this country.

First of all, our whole hearted thanks go to your highness for the successful decision taken to stop slaughtering cattle for food in the meeting of ruling government party on the 07th September 2020 and the portfolios meeting on the 09th September 2020 unanimously. Regarding this matter we are very proud to thank you whole heartedly.

It is well known that to satisfy the long desire of some extreme people who wished to implement “Not to Kill”, the philosophy of the majority Buddhists people of our country.

There is an illusion for a long time among the people that when this law comes to practice it will bring impact and loss to the Muslim minority of this country. But it is untrue. In our country about 5000 cattle are slaughtered for beef every day. All this beef is not eaten by only Muslims. It is a passion of the people to think that only the Muslims consume the beef. But most of poor people, the hotel proprietor who wish to make tasty curry and the soldiers who need proteins for their strong body consume a plenty of beef.

Honoured Prime Minister!

I, the one who write this letter too do not eat beef much. According to Muslims, it is not necessary to consume beef as our prophet Muhammath (PBUH) did not encourage us to eat. It is the true that he never ate beef even once in his entire life of 63 years until he died.

Due to this implementation of law, it is sure that the livelihood and the monthly income of most of the farm owners those who sending their 150,000 (One hundred and fifty thousand) cattle to the market every month is going to be extirpated. Most of the farm owners who send their cattle to the market are from Embilipitiya, Hambantota, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura, Thamangaduwa, Thanamalwila, Polannaruwa, Galle, Tankgalle, Ambalanthotta, Kottiyagala, Siyambalanduwa, Hulanuge, Panama, Rethithenna and Poonanai.

Next, the poor families and those who live below the poverty line will be affected because of the difficulties in purchasing the expensive food rather than the cheaper beef.

Instead slaughtering the cattle for the Muslims sacrifice which is called “Ulhiyya” in Arabic, they can also slaughter the goats or sheep and share with poor people.

Hence, after implementing the law of slaughtering cattle in Sri Lanka, according to the advice of the government we can also import beef from abroad to fulfill our needs.

This will be a challenge for the government to earn foreign exchange according to His Excellency President’s expectation of reducing the import items and earning the utmost foreign exchange.

For our daily consume, we need to import at least 1,000,000 (one million) kilograms of beef and which come 365,000,000 (Three hundred and sixty five million) kilograms annually. It is going to be a big burden to the country while trying to settle the foreign loans.

Further, we have to think about the sacred religious places in India named Buddhagaya, Saranaath and Kusinagar where the immense peaceful light Lord Budhdha received spiritual enlightenment and started his preaching, have been exporting million kilograms of beef to many countries, in exporting beef the Brazil in the first, the Australia in the second and the India in the third places.

Indian Prime Minister Hon. Modi made an agreement with China to export 100,000 (One Hundred thousand) tons of beef in 2017. Among the 56 companies which export beef in India, 10 belong to Hindus. They are in the background of RSS. According to the recent Indian Media news, “Allana Sons Pvt Ltd” had been exported worth of U.S Dollar 312.6 million (5,740 million rupees) beef in 2017.

It is to be noted that if we do not slaughter the 5000 cattle per day after one year it is going to be increased as 1,800,000, (one million and eight hundred thousand). We should spend at least Rs.10, 000/= per month to maintain a cow. So, we have to spend 21,600 million rupees (1,800,000 X 120,000) per year to maintain them.

When we implement a law and before coming to practice it, we need to consider the above challenges and take the final decision to the betterment of the people of the country and the peaceful life among the communities. To aware the situation of the good and bad, profit and loss from this implementation of law only made me to write a long letter.

Finally, I wish to mention a news that I heard once some extreme people of went to meet one of our Ex. Presidents, Late Ranasinghe Premadhasa to implement the philosophy of “Not To Kill” and to take a decision to close all the beef stalls in Sri Lanka but he said to them Good, but come with the decision of closing all the pig stalls in Sri Lanka then I’ll order to close all the beef stalls the next day” hearing this those who went never met him again.

We are very sorry for the inconveniences and mistakes if any in this letter.

Our wishes and gratitude for you forever!

Wish you all the best!

“Dheruwan Saranai”

With love,

S.L.M.Haniffa Madhani

President,Muslim Assembly for National Unity.

12.09.2020

Copies to:

His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Hon. Sajith Premadhasa M.P, Opposition Leader.

Hon. Basil Rajapaksa M.P, Chairman, President Task Force.

Hon. D.B. Herath M.P, State Minister of Livestock & Farm Promotion.

*The writer; Ex. Chairman of Muslim peace Assembly, Ampara District, Ex. President of federation of All Mosque and Muslim Institution, Ampara District, Ex. Deputy President of All Ceylon JammiyathulUlama, Ampara District, Ex. Opposition Leader & Member of Municipal council, Akkaraipattu.