Bonanza Continues At State Expense For Gota’s Californian Buddies

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is continuing to appoint his Californian friends to high ranking positions in his Government, with the latest appointment of Raja Edirisuriya as Chairman of the Urban Settlement Development Authority.
Edirisuriya’s appointment follows the nomination of Malraj De Silva as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to UAE and Upul Dharmadasa as Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority. Both De Silva and Dharmadasa, like Edirisuriya are both Californian residents.
When the Rajapaksa family was last in power, Edirisuriya held the post of Ambassador to Brazil. During his tenure he was implicated in a fraud involving the purchase of a building to house the Sri Lankan Embassy to Brazil. He was unable to travel to Sri Lanka after the Rajapaksa regime was defeated, fearing arrest over the alleged fraud. He is also implicated in a fraud of Rs 1.4 million while he served as Chairman of the State Engineering Corporation. (By Janakie Mediwake)
Latest comments
punchinilame / January 17, 2020
Of course, what are friends for?
Stanley / January 17, 2020
We have heard of Benevolent Dictators and Malevolent Dictators. Gotabaya is a Hybrid Dictator who treats his friends, relatives, former co-workers and associates benevolently (albeit at state expense, of course!). But he presents his malevolent side to his political and other enemies and the minorities.
Amarasiri / January 17, 2020
Colombo Telegraph,
TheTribe is back in power.
They are appointing tribal members to the tribal positions, as Gotabaya Rajapsksa is the new head of the tribe.
Only tribal members or those associated with the tribe need apply. Previous corruptions and criminals records are not issues.
Did they prostrate to imbecile saffron clad monks as well, believing that they will get to the elusive Nibbana? Why wait until death?
All those criminal records and corruptions are forgiven and forgotten, just like with the Born Again Christians, who will be born again with no sins, and believe they get to Heaven, true or not.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa needs to splint somebody. Why not the members of the tribe?
These offers are hard to refuse.
Matilda Ellepola / January 17, 2020
WOW.. so the usual “Bayyos” have got an upgrade to ‘CAL-Bayyos’ from the sunny California. What will happen the MaRA’s Bayyos & die hard SLFPers of sewala Banda’s Pancha Maha Balawegaya?
Interesting times ahead as the ‘Techno-Nande’ have plans to nominate upto 100 tech-Bayyos of Viyath Maga + ex-Militarymen and this will make those MaRa’s and SLFPers no chance in 2020.
There will be a big clash among the Rajapaksa brothers second only to the ‘Chulodara + Mahodara’ rivalry which hardly anyone will be able to fix.
Happy days ahead !
Nadeeka Abeyrathne / January 17, 2020
I like the word ‘CAL-Bayyos’ a lot., these are the same convenience store clerks from LA end up as the top most positions in sunny SL.
What a shame when guys like Dian Gomes another dubious character included in a high performance selection panel and then Nandasena selecting his buddies from LA?
Good to hear that Bayyos got a upgrade from limited village boys to Techsavvy ‘Bayy-Techs’
There will be so much resistance from Rajapaksa family if Nandasena keep appointing this LA – loosers and then ex -Military member to make a junta.
The next Parliament will be so interesting to watch. Hope they dont make it wit 2/3 as it will be the end of Sri Lankan democracy.
Douglas / January 17, 2020
So what and who are bothered? The “6.9 million Intelligent Voters” who voted Gotabaya Rajapakse to be the President are “SILENT” and that “SILENCE” is approval of what he “Chooses” (as “Pasqual” in his comment said) to do.
Amarasiri / January 17, 2020
Colombo Telegraph,
Is Gotabaya Rajapaksa running out of Tribal members for appointments, former criminals, crooks or not?
JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake yesterday alleged that the government had failed to appoint officials to key government institutions for the last two months, which had led to malfunctioning of nearly five hundred government institutions.
He told a news conference that there were 238 government institutions such as Corporations, Boards and Authorities and about 200 other state institutions and added that the government had not appointed chairpersons and director boards for most of these institutions.
“Most government institutions had collapsed during the UNP regime over a year’s time. No decision was made at state institutions due to the anarchic situation in the country. No decision was made even during the election period. It remained the same during the last two months,” he said.
The MP said director boards for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Water Supply and Drainage Board, Ports Authority, State Engineering Corporation, Timber Corporation, Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) and Rupavahini Corporation had not been appointed so far, where they had been malfunctioning.
He said the government had appointed kith and kin and unqualified persons to some government institutions whereas it claimed to appoint professionals and qualified persons to top government positions.
“Namal Rajapaksa’s father-in law and Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s mother-in-law had been appointed to the SriLankan Airlines director board. Rajapaksa family continues to misuse the SriLankan Airlines,” he said.
He said appointment of Nishantha Ranathunga, Upali Kodikara, Upali Dharmadasa and Ishini Wickremesinghe for top positions was questionable.
Raritythoughts / January 17, 2020
PICTURES WORTH THOUSAND WORDS- ALL THESE SHOULD BE PETROL SHED STYLE SRILANKEN REFUGEES IN THE US.
THere are enough sources to prove that GR had been a refugee in the US having gone all the depths, being caught by Refugee camps.
Long enough, 15 years he stayed away THOUGH that patriotic from the country seeking greener pastures. Until 2005, his patriotic thoughts were hidden in his ass, though country was facing the brutal was then at its heights. THese opportunists to be SEEN as HEROS for the fools – made him a president.
May THE nation be ABA SARANAYI.
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / January 17, 2020
there’s a saying in the always mighty English lingo which goes as – birds of the feather will always flock together. they will now be to enrichen themselves at the expense of the entire sorry Lankan’s where 6.9 million of their shitting sorry brethren have bought and brought a dooms end to them much before their due date.
RJ@1. this village looking Araya Sinhala imbeciles, I meant petty thieves who now have Christmas come early for themselves will now be able to live their last days till the devil [ Saturn in the form of GR beckons them to his fortress in hell.
cheers,
R. J. the only human beast on this planet who’s just not afraid of the uncouth vile Yakko tribe.
Lion / January 17, 2020
Lucky guys UDA is lucrative place to head under any regime. Forcefully owns and sells all state lands and distribute and pocket the commissions, a practiced introduced from JRs tenure and onwards. There is another local buddy Wickramasinghe (May even be related to MR) who was also appointed recently to head many state institutions and may have been a school mate and owned a SL business establishment in Col 3where GR would have been employed for a short period and selling communication equipment to forces. This guy was director at Lanka Logistics which took care of all arms procumbent during the war. If not mistaken even Pathirage may have worked at Wickramasinghe’s business prior to starting softlogic.
Tara / January 17, 2020
Crooks and scoundrels surround the new president. It is a shame that GR is following in his brother’s footsteps, and appointing his golayas who have done him favors, or willing to bend the rules for him. It is the Trump way. Appointing these “yes men” is useful for dictators, and tyrants, and more useful if you are going to commit crimes and act above the law.
More to come folks, this is only the beginning, and it will get worse.
