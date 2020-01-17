Bonanza Continues At State Expense For Gota’s Californian Buddies

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is continuing to appoint his Californian friends to high ranking positions in his Government, with the latest appointment of Raja Edirisuriya as Chairman of the Urban Settlement Development Authority.

Edirisuriya’s appointment follows the nomination of Malraj De Silva as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to UAE and Upul Dharmadasa as Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority. Both De Silva and Dharmadasa, like Edirisuriya are both Californian residents.

When the Rajapaksa family was last in power, Edirisuriya held the post of Ambassador to Brazil. During his tenure he was implicated in a fraud involving the purchase of a building to house the Sri Lankan Embassy to Brazil. He was unable to travel to Sri Lanka after the Rajapaksa regime was defeated, fearing arrest over the alleged fraud. He is also implicated in a fraud of Rs 1.4 million while he served as Chairman of the State Engineering Corporation. (By Janakie Mediwake)