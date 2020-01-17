Gota Puts Two Top Magistrates Under Heavy Surveillance

The homes, chambers and vehicles of two senior magistrates have been bugged by military intelligence, as the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration continues its crackdown on public servants who have shown a strong sense of independence even after the November 16th presidential election.
Colombo Telegraph learns that the judges have been placed under the highest possible surveillance in the hope that the bugging will implicate them as being in league with opposition politicians or other vested interests.
The Government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is claiming to have discovered recorded conversations implicating both magistrates among the trove of recorded telephone calls found in UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s home.
However, Colombo Telegraph learns that this claim about the recordings involving the two judges is a blatant fabrication, much like the claims made in a Sunday English newspaper last week that a recording existed of former CID Director Shani Abeysekera admitting to being the source on a New York Times article published in 2018 about how the Chinese company building the Port City in Colombo paid the Mahinda Rajapaksa election campaign USD 7 million. Issuing a statement the New York Times said the newspaper had “incorrectly” claimed to have identified its source on the article. The US based newspaper also said it was “always troubled by attempts to publicly disclose sources” because they intimidated people from speaking to the press.
While cherry picking recordings to release and cause maximum discomfort to its political opponents, members of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration are making wild claims about recordings that do not exist Colombo Telegraph reliably learns. The regime is preying on the uncertainty about volume of recordings in its custody, and the damning implications of some of the leaked tapes to maintain its fabricated claims.
Both judges have shown strong streaks of independence even during the Yahapalanaya regime.
Powerful sections of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration are irritated by decisions made by both magistrates to grant bail to suspects arrested by the police on the basis of politically motivated witch-hunts.
Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne and Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake have found themselves in the regime’s crosshairs.
Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne earned the new administration’s ire when she granted bail to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.
After initially remanding her for 14 days, the Colombo Chief Magistrate also granted bail to Swiss Embassy local staff member Garnier Banister Francis who was arrested on charges of giving a false statement after she claimed to have been abducted and detained against her will
Jayaratne also raked Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s “new” CID over the coals in court recently when the white van press conference case came up for hearing. The Colombo Chief Magistrate informed the CID that it had made arrests without court orders using charges under which arrests without an order from court were not possible, in the case of at least one of the suspects, the former State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Chairman.
Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake has long been seen as a problem for the Rajapaksa administration, after he filed contempt charges against Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero in the Court of Appeal which convicted the notorious monk to 6 years in prison for the offence of threatening the wife of Prageeth Ekneligoda inside the Homagama Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Dissanayake was presiding. Dissanayake has since been appointed as Fort Magistrate where he has been overseeing the investigation into a kidnapping ring run by the Sri Lanka Navy that resulted in the abduction and suspected murder of 11 young Tamil and Muslim men. As part of this investigation, Dissanayake had the dubious honour of becoming the magistrate to place the country’s highest ranking military officer in remand in December 2018. Former Chief of Defence Staff Ravindra Wijegunaratne was arrested and remanded for aiding and abetting the ringleader of the abduction racket Navy Sampath to evade the law. Other senior naval personnel are also implicated in the investigation, including former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda and former Navy Spokesman D.K.P Dassanayake both of whom are being indicted by the attorney general for their roles in the abduction racket. The Gotabaya Rajapaksa regime recently promoted Dassanayake, a long standing friend of the Rajapaksa family, as rear admiral, with a view to making him the next Navy Commander, even as the naval intelligence official faces trial by a special trial at bar set to be appointed by the Chief Justice.(By Janakie Mediwake)
Bunjappu / January 17, 2020
Gota would not do anything unique to his pledges being unique to him, being opposed to his BARBARIC BROTHER Mahinda did it with lanken legal system. Remember how they interferfed in CJ dismissal ?
–
How can this bugger go for this – if he respects the 19 Amendment to current constitution and the commissions that worked regarding numerous crime investigations.
–
That Sugandhika Fernando the young lawyer and Senior Lawyer most known Mr Nagananda Kodithuwakku repeated that LANKEN legal system is highly abused. We perfectly know how this bugger himself escaped from courts cases also about that FUNDs fraud based on having built monuments with state funds. The sum calculated was over 30 millions. 300 lacks of rupees.
–
Why on earth any JUDGE had no guts to put the man behind the bars ? if OUR so called COURTs are independent ?
Telling the world that LANKEN judiciary is independent and capable, but not having done th eleast regarding high crimes investigations – also incl. Thajdudeen MISTERIOUS killing by Rajapakshe family.
/
meer / January 17, 2020
Bunjappu – I concur, but what can we do when some of our grass-eating voters have elected an American citizen and a war criminal by the name of Gotler as their president. All his crimes which were before the courts are now in limbo! He is Sorry Lanka’s president, so he is one of the untouchables!
/
justice / January 17, 2020
We now have a ‘Police State’ in Sri Lanka.
Will the two magistrates be ‘framed’ as being implicated in unlawful activities – this is a strong possibility.
/
ajith / January 17, 2020
Gota goes over the limit to interfere in everything. It will backfire soon.
/
Lex Regal / January 17, 2020
I mean, surveillance on Lanka Jayaratne is outrageous and should be condemned.
/
What she is doing basically is gratitude to those who helped her career, and what’s wrong with that?
/
Lady Justice, after all is blindfolded and is in bondage.
/
The old lady herself seems to enjoy a bit of rough hanky-panky!
/
chiv / January 17, 2020
Sorry Lanka,s Loo and Odor. There are plenty of criminals and murderers out there, instead our Govt is after CID ,intelligence officers and judges.. How pathetic it will be to see the accused visiting those who put them behind bars , in the first place.(not even funny anymore). And to add further, they are letting the criminals and murders, out of prison including Park street murderer, Mirusuvil murderer and Ganasara are now roaming among us where as Pujitha, Hema (still not charged ),looks like Shani will follow them soon into prison.Soon Pillayan and Duminda also will be freed, where as Ranjan, Rajitha and Pattali may fill up those spaces. In future , judiciary in Lanka will be apprehensive and in fear ,delivering verdicts and even facing some of them in courts. Our BASL which voices opinions on foreign policies and other non relevant issues has nothing to say on this. In the mean time , following Eva, Sarath and Mohan , (must me enjoying this show) are patiently waiting for their turn /appointments , to get approved by the very special selection board.
/
Douglas / January 17, 2020
“MILITARIZATION” for “DICTATORSHIP” has begun. Now the President has entrusted the “Supervision” of appointment of 100,000 persons and the offer of “Relief” to low income families, to the “State Intelligence” service. Yesterday, 5 accused in Avant Guard” have been “Acquitted”, including the, then Asst. Secretary , under the then Secretary Defense, who “Escaped” to Australia. This lady was required by the FCID to record a statement at which point she slowly scooted off to Australia and still living there. That is an example of how the Law Enforcement is “TUNED” up to be to FIT into the “CHOSEN” system. As a further BOOST, the SLFP under ex President’s Chairmanship has decided to support GR in the Parliamentary Election to secure a “2/3rd Majority”. Not that even the, history of “5/6th” could even be beaten by the “Voters” who are said to be “98.5” intellects.
/