Common Motorcycle Accidents and How to Avoid Them

People ride motorcycles for reasons ranging from fun to sports and as a means of transportation. Irrespective, the safety of the rider is paramount. Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable groups of road accident victims. Unlike cars, motorcycles offer no enclosed protection, leaving riders highly vulnerable in crashes.

According to Silkman Law Firm, a law firm with reputable motorcycle accident lawyers, motorcycle accidents can lead to a range of injuries, from minor to severe. These injuries can result in the victim’s inability to work temporarily or forever while medical bills and living expenses pile up. A motorcycle accident lawyer can help you get the maximum compensation for the pain, lost income, and other losses caused by the accident injuries.

However, many motorcycle accidents can be avoided by taking appropriate safety measures.

Motorcycle accident injuries

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 30 percent of all road crash deaths involved motorcycles, electric bikes (e-bikes), and other two- and three-wheeled vehicles. The number of fatalities is also noted to be rising, especially in countries where motorcycles dominate the roads.

Common motorcycle accidents

Understanding the common motorcycle accidents can help in preventing them. Below are some and a few tips to avoid them;

Intersections

Intersection accidents are usually caused by careless driving. Car drivers who are not paying attention to the road or misjudge a motorcycle’s speed can make a turn in front of an oncoming bike, resulting in an accident.

How to avoid it

Slow down at intersections and remain alert for prompt response to any irregular movement by other vehicles.

Use your horn and flash your lights to get the attention of the driver in front of you.

Wear bright or reflective gear.

Avoid drivers attempting to turn without using their turn signals.

If you notice a driver is driving recklessly, stay as far away from them as you can.

Car switching lanes

Cars have blind spots, making it difficult for the driver to notice a motorcycle, especially when changing lanes quickly.

How to avoid it

Be aware and stay away from blind spots.

Expect maniac driving and be smart about how you respond to avoid an accident.

Watch out for the turn signal.

Use your horn or rev your engine to alert drivers to your presence.

Maintain a safe following distance, allowing enough time to react to sudden lane changes by a car or truck.

Head-on collisions

A head-on collision involving a car or truck and a motorcycle is almost always fatal for the motorcyclist, considering the size and weight disadvantage of the bike. It can happen on curves when the motorcyclist overtakes or due to impaired driving. In some instances, the car might veer into the motorcycle lane and cause an accident.

How to avoid it

Keep away from oncoming traffic.

Continuously scan the road ahead for potential hazards, including curves.

Be on the lookout for vehicles overtaking other vehicles.

Drive defensively, as though nobody can see you, and act accordingly. Study the patterns of impatient drivers.

Reduce speed when navigating curves or hills.

Lane splitting

The small size of motorcycles and their speed make it easy to zip between cars, especially in slow-moving or stopped traffic. As much as this can be fun, it is risky as you could crash into another motorcyclist carried away by the dopamine rush of similar action. Car drivers may also not be able to react quickly enough to a motorcycle’s unexpected appearance.

How to avoid it

Frequently check your mirrors to anticipate other road users’ actions.

Avoid lane splitting in adverse weather conditions.

Only engage in lane splitting in places where it is legal.

If possible, avoid riding in rush hour traffic.

Watch out for drivers that drift when cornering.

Rear-end collisions

Motorcycles can be rear-ended by cars, especially in stop-and-go traffic. A motorcycle’s smaller size can make it less visible to drivers behind them. A minor rear-end collision that might only dent a car can be fatal for a motorcycle because it can make it lose control or crash.

How to avoid it

Avoid sudden hard braking, except in case of emergency.

Use your brake lights effectively, especially when slowing down or approaching a stop.

Regularly check your mirrors to monitor the traffic behind you and identify potential hazards.

Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If you suspect a driver is tailgating, increase your distance further and consider moving to a different lane if possible.

Cornering and curves

Cornering and curve accidents are rampant among less experienced riders. A road accident is usually caused by taking curves too fast or misjudging a corner. Some drivers may also be reckless or distracted and not notice riders when making turns.

How to avoid it

Always maintain a proper speed for the corner.

Position yourself properly when maneuvering a curve.

Avoid braking hard mid-corner.

Be cautious when taking corners on wet or slippery surfaces.

Group riding

Riding in a group can be an exciting adventure, but it also increases the chances of collisions between riders. It is not uncommon for a rider to be distracted by getting lost in their thoughts or talking on the phone, which can lead to a crash.

How to avoid it

Set a ground rule for the riding before setting out.

Avoid turning without signaling.

Do not follow another rider to overtake without reviewing oncoming vehicles or upcoming corners yourself.

Stay in your allowed spot and avoid overtaking other members of the group.

Ride in a staggered formation to maximize visibility and space.

Road hazards

Potholes, gravel, uneven surfaces, or debris in the road can cause a motorcyclist to lose control. It can cause tire blowouts.

How to avoid it

Constantly look far ahead to identify potential hazards.

Reduce speed and be extra cautious when driving in construction zones and wet roads.

Keep your motorcycle well-maintained to handle road hazards. Regularly check brakes, tires, lights, and suspension.

Alcohol impairments

Riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs can impair your riding skills by affecting judgment, coordination, and reaction time.

How to avoid it

Do not drive after consuming alcohol or drugs.

Get a friend or family member to drive you home if you are out with them.

Take a cab or rideshare if you are alone. If at a hotel, you may consider lodging.

Generally, you can safeguard yourself against motorcycle accident injuries by wearing helmets, protective clothing, boots, and reflective gear.

Common motorcycle accident injuries

The severity of a motorcycle accident depends on factors such as speed, impact, and protective gear worn. Some of the common injuries include;