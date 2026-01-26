From War To Peace & Planet – A Decisive Shift To A Green Future

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

At an event held in Colombo on 26 January, Norwegian environmental diplomat Erik Solheim delivered a keynote address that cut through the rhetoric often surrounding climate change and instead focused on where real momentum is now taking place. His central message was unmistakable: the global green transition is no longer driven by diplomatic promises, but by economic reality, technological competitiveness, and business leadership.

Solheim reflected on how the Copenhagen climate summit once generated enormous optimism among environmentalists, only for much of that hope to dissipate in the absence of concrete follow-through. Since then, he observed, the centre of gravity in environmental action has shifted decisively. Leadership is moving away from the West toward Asia, and away from Diplomatic negotiating tables toward markets, industries, and investors.

Industrial revolutions, he noted, were once understandably celebrated as the pathway to prosperity. At that historical moment, fossil fuels and mass industrialisation were synonymous with progress. Today, however, the logic has changed. Renewable energy—particularly solar—has become the foundation of future growth. China and India, Solheim argued, have recognised this shift earlier and more decisively than most.

China’s development model now openly embraces the idea that “green is gold.” After decades of pollution, public pressure and economic logic have converged. Clean air, blue skies and solar rooftops are no longer exceptions in major cities but indicators of a new direction. China’s massive investments in solar, wind, hydropower, batteries and electric transport have made it the global leader in green manufacturing, enabling technologies that are both reliable and affordable. India, inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of green growth, has similarly rejected the false trade-off between prosperity and sustainability, demonstrating that countries can grow richer while going greener.

Against this backdrop, Solheim warned that resistance to the green transition—particularly in parts of the United States—risks undermining long-term competitiveness. Clinging to old industrial models, he suggested, is similar to insisting on horse-drawn carriages in the age of automobiles.

Turning to South Asia, Solheim highlighted significant opportunities for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, while acknowledging their constraints. Limited land availability poses challenges for large-scale renewable projects, especially in countries like Sri Lanka and Nepal. Yet this need not be a barrier. Combining agriculture with solar installations—allowing panels to coexist with crops—offers a practical solution that protects livelihoods while expanding clean energy.

He also raised a critical question about community engagement. Were local communities given sufficient knowledge and exposure when projects such as wind farms were introduced?. Solheim wondered whether taking community representatives to witness similar developments elsewhere could have built trust and understanding, reducing resistance born out of uncertainty rather than opposition to progress.

On transport, he proposed a pragmatic entry point for Sri Lanka: electric three-wheelers and scooters. These are already integral to daily mobility and could deliver immediate gains—lower fuel imports, reduced noise, cleaner air, and new green jobs—without requiring a complete overhaul of transport systems.

Finally, Solheim pointed to emerging opportunities in carbon markets, where countries can generate income by protecting forests and mangroves. With appropriate safeguards, such mechanisms could allow communities to earn while conserving ecosystems, turning environmental stewardship into a tangible economic asset.

The future, Solheim made clear, is already unfolding. The only real question is whether countries choose to participate early—or watch from the sidelines as others shape the green economy.

*Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, currently a lecturer for ECU, Youtuber, Author and Meditation/Reiki Healer