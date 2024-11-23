Goa wants to crack down on unauthorized casino advertisements from Sri Lanka

Gambling from Sri Lanka has gained considerable popularity far beyond the borders of this island nation. And not all regions are happy about this expansion. As an example, the Indian state of Goa, which is fighting to limit the advertising of casinos on its territory.

It is worth noting that active casino advertising is standard in Goa. Large international gambling operators consider many countries as promising territories for developing their business. Naturally, the competition in this case is actively increasing.

The situation with advertising in the field of iGaming

In their advertising, casinos and bookmakers use a variety of trending tools. And in some cases, this advertising becomes very aggressive. Authorities in many countries are beginning to fear that children will see such advertising. Young people are more prone to gambling addiction, and in many countries this is starting to become a problem.

Goa MP Vyaji Sardesai criticized gambling advertising in the state. According to him, the active advertising is against the Goa Daman and Diu Gambling Act. He had earlier complained to the Home Ministry, but the request still needed to be answered.

The MP emphasizes the active promotion of foreign casinos in the state. Viaggi notes that this is not only about the impact on young people’s unshaped minds but also about the transfer of large sums of money abroad. According to the lawmaker, the state is not benefiting from the activities of casinos in Sri Lanka. The situation needs to be changed urgently, as the problem may worsen with time.

The MP’s appeal received a response from CM Sawant. There they noted that law enforcement agencies are already looking into the reports and collecting materials. In particular, a case of illegal casino advertising has been registered at Porvorim police station. Police officers may soon have tools at their disposal to counter these advertisements. But when exactly this may be done is difficult to say.

Recall that earlier we wrote about investments in the gambling sector in Sri Lanka. These investments contribute to the growth of the iGaming sector in the country.