Gota Nominates Islamophobic Buddy As Ambassador To Islamic Republic Of Pakistan

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Mohan Wijewickrama a member of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa‘s Viyathmaga campaign, who posted an Islamophobic comment on twitter, has been nominated for the post of Sri Lankan Ambassador to Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The (Rtd) Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, a former Eastern Province Governor during the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa regime, responding to a twitter comment posted by Indian politician Subramanian Swamy wrote “Hindu India will ensure the safety of the balance South Asian countries from becoming Muslim states as was the case of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan are the only countries yet to be swallowed by Islam.”

His comments were in response to the statement posted by Indian Politician Subramanian Swamy who wrote “Leave aside the 700 years of brutality we Hindus suffered at the hands of Muslim invaders and their progenies, the fact that we amputated 1/3 of Bharat Mata for Pak entitles us to reject any & every Muslim illegal immigrant except for conscience rebels as Tarik Fatah and Talisma.”

Further Rtd. Vice Admiral Wijewickrama’s statement in response certainly fans the flames of tension that currently is also taking place between India and Pakistan.

Despite making such derogatory Islamophobic statements on Twitter, Rtd. Vice Admiral Wijewickrama himself now prepares to assume his new duties as the Sri Lankan Ambassador to an Islamic nation.

Meanwhile this is not the first instance that a nominated person to the role of Ambassador has condemned another international state.

Earlier Manori Unambuwe another nominated person on the list as Ambassador to Germany posted a rather undiplomatic comment on her Facebook wall condemning the Swiss government. The comment aimed more at asylum seekers stated “Forget your Korean language exams, TOEFL, or smuggling yourself to Australia. Just claim the Sri Lankan government threatened you, and harassed you, and you’ll get first class tickets for you and your family straight to a 1st world life in Switzerland! All courtesy of the Swiss embassy”

Recently the government of Sri Lanka released the names of four nominated Ambassadors and seeks the general public to send in their comments or objections by writing, faxing or emailing the high posts committee in parliament. That included the political commentator and the Island journalist and the author of Gota’s War, C.A. Chandraprema. He been nominated for the post of Permanent Representative to UNHRC Geneva.

Meanwhile a wave of negative social media comments have been on the rise, criticizing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa especially as he continues to blatantly appoint immediate and near relatives, his own California buddies and now associates who supported him during his Presidential campaign to high government posts.

Whilst most appointments are done as mere favours, only a handful of his appointments have been made as promised by him on mere meritocracy. (By Dasun Jayakody)