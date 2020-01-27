Video: Dr. W A Wijewardena Criticises Forensic Audit Reports On Bond Issuance

Dr. W A Wijewardena, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has today spoken about the reports on Forensic Audit/Investigation on issuance of treasury bonds during the period of January 1, 2002 to February 28, 2015 by the Public Dept Department of the Central Bank.

Dr. Wijewaradena has particularly said that the method used to calculate losses in the pre-2015 and post-2015 eras by forensic auditors is flawed.

He made his remarks with News 1st NEWSLINE talk show host Faraz Shauketaly.

Watch the interview in full:

#BondScam