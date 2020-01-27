27 January, 2020
2 Comments

Video: Dr. W A Wijewardena Criticises Forensic Audit Reports On Bond Issuance

Dr. W A Wijewardena, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has today spoken about the reports on Forensic Audit/Investigation on issuance of treasury bonds during the period of January 1, 2002 to February 28, 2015 by the Public Dept Department of the Central Bank.

Dr. Wijewaradena has particularly said that the method used to calculate losses in the pre-2015 and post-2015 eras by forensic auditors is flawed.

He made his remarks with News 1st NEWSLINE talk show host Faraz Shauketaly.

Watch the interview in full:

#BondScam

Latest comments

  • Buddhist / January 27, 2020
    0
    0

    Is he covering himself or Cabrral? All of them are crooks.

    Reply /
  • JD / January 27, 2020
    0
    0

    I heard fornsic report is also make arjun Aloesius not at fault. So, Forensi report looks like some pre arranged set up. A part of the 900 million can be in the pockets of the one who gave the contract. Is it Ranil or Mangala who gave the contract ?

    Reply /

