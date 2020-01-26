Gota’s Ambassador To Germany Slams Switzerland Ahead Of Posting

Manori Unambuwe a close associate of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who just last month severely criticized the Switzerland Government by posting two detrimental comments on her Facebook page that could continue to sour diplomatic ties between the countries, has been nominated as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany.

Ambassador to Germany is also accredited to Switzerland.

A rather undiplomatic post condemning the Swiss government and aimed more at human smugglers state “Forget your Korean language exams, TOEFL, or smuggling yourself to Australia. Just claim the Sri Lankan government threatened you, and harassed you, and you’ll get first class tickets for you and your family straight to a 1st world life in Switzerland! All courtesy of the Swiss embassy”

Manori Unamboowe who was actively involved being in the forefront of Presidential Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election campaigns and also organizing forums for Colombo’s business community went on to further lambaste the Swiss government for providing a safe haven for Nazi money. She also went on to condemn Switzerland’s view and stance on terrorists and questioned “what more can you expect from a country with that kind of track record?”.

Twitter users have managed to obtain screen shots of both comments made by Manori Unambuwe on the 3rd December 2019, just prior to her taking them off her Facebook page.