Isn’t It Time For Sri Lanka To Expel Israelis?

By Latheef Farook –

Spain calls on European countries to sever diplomatic relations with Israel and impose an arms embargo and economic sanctions.

Isn’t it time for Sri Lanka, once in the forefront of supporting the Palestinian struggle for freedom, to expel Israel from the island in view of its on going aerial bombardment, flattening of cities and villages and genocide on Palestinians in Gaza.

At the time of writing this article on 29 Sunday 2023 more than 7500 Palestinians were killed. This include 3000 children and more than 1500 women and around 18,000 injured – few months old babies were seen soaked in blood and ash.

According to reports 690,000 Palestinians were displaced. This includes 500,000 girls and women and 25 journalists killed. More than 50 percent of the buildings were flattened and half of the hospitals were destroyed. Fifty nine UNRWA staff were killed while Palestinians were deprived of water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity for almost three weeks forcing them to starve to death.There were also more than 50,000 pregnant women.

Meanwhile Spain’s acting Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, called on European countries to sever diplomatic relations with Israel and impose an arms embargo and economic sanctions. Belarra said it is still possible to stop the “genocide” and also called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all other political leaders, who bombed civilians in the Gaza Strip, to be brought before the International Criminal Court.

A senior official at the US State Department resigned citing the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. He said it will lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people – and is not in the long term American interest.

However Israel and its US- European partners justify Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, repeatedly stated that Hamas must be erased off the face of the planet! The question is why slaughter civilians and flatten their properties.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a Security Council meeting that he condemned unequivocally the horrifying October 7 acts of terror by Hamas in Israel. Nothing can justify the deliberate killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians – or the launching of rockets against civilian targets. It is also important to recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum, he said.

Condemning Israeli violence he said the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing.

Guterres added that “we must demand that all parties uphold and respect their obligations under international humanitarian law; take constant care in the conduct of military operations to spare civilians; and respect and protect hospitals and respect the inviolability of UN facilities which today are sheltering more than 600,000 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, the level of civilian casualties, and the wholesale destruction of neighborhoods continue to mount and are deeply alarming,” he added.

Israel has so far violated 32 UN resolutions. However there was no actions as it has been protected by US and Europe. Political leaders in US, Canada-Britain and Europe blindly support Israel saying Israel has the right to defend itself – perhaps by bombing Gaza, flattening buildings and exterminating civilians. Never a word of condemnation of Israel’s on going genocide, bombing and destruction. They also continue to block moves to end this carnage.

These countries also supply Israel with latest weapons to continue its carnage in Gaza. US President Joe Biden, Britain’s prime minister of Indian Origin Rishi Sunak and French President Macron even visited Israel to pledge their support showing their outright contempt for suffering Palestinians.

This demonstrates the brutal overall Jewish control on politicians and political establishments in the west.US, UK, France, Germany: all complicit in the war crimes committed by Israel.

Most people worldwide do not know the background to this conflict. For example Palestinians, descendants of numerous prophets, are sons and daughters of Palestine lived in Palestine for centuries.

Palestine which was under Turkey’s Ottoman Empire was brought under British control after World War 1. British imperial power together with Zionist Jews decided to kick out Palestinians and set up a separate Jewish state in Palestine which was one of the most peaceful places in the planet to destabilize Muslim Middle East.

Violence came with the arrival of Jews brought in from Europe and Russia to settle in Palestine. British Mandatory Authority trained Jewish terror groups such as Hagana and Irgun,led by Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir both of whom later became prime ministers, which committed genocide of Palestinians to drive them out from their homes and lands.Frightened Palestinians ended up in Gaza,West Bank and all over the world as refugees. Zionist Jews, godfathers of terrorism, closed down mosques and burnt alive praying Muslims .

It was these refugees in Gaza and West Bank who now fight for their rights to freedom and dignity. However Israel and its US European partners wanted to kick out Palestinians and create Greater Israel to control the entire Middle East.

Even before Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, Israeli think tanks have prepared plans to ethnic cleanse the entire Palestinian population in Gaza to Sinai desert and take over entire Gaza to be colonized with Israel as they had done with rest of the Palestinian. They had even worked out the cost of the scheme. There has been worldwide protest against Israeli barbarity in Gaza.

Demonstrating the pathetic situation in the Arab world few Arab dictators, installed in power and protected by US, Britain and France, woke up to call for a ceasefire almost three weeks after the carnage which killed more than 7500 Palestinians and made Gaza a place not fit to live.Israeli atrocities also continues in West Bank where more than 1500 Palestinians were arrested and detained.

People worldwide, especially in the Arab World and the West, are boiling with anger at their governments shameful cooperation with Israel for its war crime against innocent Palestinians.

Under the circumstances is it too much to expect Sri Lanka to expel the Israeli mission as it was done every time it entered the island through back doors. Israel has always been interested in its own interests. After all it was this very same Israel which simultaneously trained Sri Lankan government forces and LTTE at different locations close to each other during the Sri Lankan conflict and described Sri Lankans as a people who resembled monkeys.