Mahinda Rajapaksa And Ranil Wickremesinghe Equal Partners In Massive SriLankan Frauds 

Massive corruption and fraud at SriLankan Airlines under the administrations of Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe are not limited to the Rs 362mn (USD2mn) accepted by former CEO of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena and his wife, now arrested on orders of the Attorney General following exposure in a court case in the United Kingdom.
Though former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe argued in Parliament this week that his Government had not got the needed documentation to enable steps to be taken in law to arrest the fraudsters responsible, Colombo Telegraph finds that this is not correct as much of the needed information had been made available through the Commission of Inquiry appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to look into the maladministration of SriLankan Airlines and also through extensive documentation released following an Order of the Right to Information Commission against Sri Lankan Airlines.
Representatives of the Pilots Guild, speaking to Colombo Telegraph, clarified that SriLankan Airlines had been ordered by the Right to Information Commission to release copies of the lease agreements, termination agreements with Airbus and minutes of Board Meetings relating to discussions of the Airbus deal. This was after the management of the airlines under former CEO Suren Ratwatte refused to give the details when the Airline Pilots Guild had filed an RTI application.
Even though the information was released as far back as June 2018, the Sri Lankan public is only now getting to know the specific details of the information releases following renewed interest after the arrests of Chandrasena and his wife. The minutes released disclosed the seeking of Cabinet approval for the Airbus deal at several meetings, including one held at former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa’s residence with his son, Shameendra Rajapaksa also attending. Other members of the SriLankan Director Board who attended the meeting at the former Speaker’s residence was Mr Nihal Jayamanne, President’s Counsel, Nishantha Wickremesinghe, Chairman, Kapila Chandrasena, CEO and Ms Lakshmi Sangakkara.
Enormous losses were incurred by SriLankan Airlines in cancelling the lease agreement with Airbus in an ongoing series of several fraudulent transactions in which the Rajapaksa and Wickremsinghe regimes were equally responsible. The exact sum of money lost to the State is still not exactly calculated and its amount goes far beyond the USD2mn exposed as a result of aircraft manufacturer Airbus coming to 3.6 Billion Euro settlement with US, UK and French authorities following a 4 year investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption in which SriLankan Airlines featured prominently.
The question is if prosecutions will be proceeded with by the Attorney General in respect of all those fraudulent transactions without limiting himself to former CEO Chandrasena and his wife?
Latest comments
Plato. / February 9, 2020
It is reported that Ranil Wicremesinghe is looking out for international postings; UNHCR and Commonwealth Secretariat. I wish he lands any one of the Jobs. Too long a stay as Leader of the UNP has dented his image to the point that he is also being accused of massive corruption,even though he may have not stood to benefit personally unlike his erstwhile pal MaRa!
Don Stanley / February 9, 2020
During Bondscam Ranil’s time, with born-again Eran and Charitha Ratwatte’s relative in charge, Sri Lankan Air was to be sold to the US military business front company – Texas Pacific Group or BlackStone.
US wants to control Sri Lankan airspace for its Cyber war in Asia and Indian Ocean. As it is IWS Helicopters is a US front company.
Sri Lankan was being run into the ground by both Rajapaksa and Wickramsinghe in order to be asset stripped and sold cheap to TPG or BlackStone , which has much in common with Black Water military contractors and assasins in Afghanistan exposed by Edward Snowden. Eran should be quizzed about why the TPG group deal to gift Sri Lankan Airlines after debt trapping and asset stripping it fell through?
Over to you CT Editors- keep up the good work!
JD / February 9, 2020
It is stupid to expect profits from Sri Lankan Air Lines as since the day it was taken back from Emirates air lines, friends and relatives of the two eternal leaders run the air line. That isin addition to 7000 work force fir 24 air crafts some of which are not airworthy I suppose. Nishantha Wicramasinghe the old playboy, nothing to talk about him. He was the political authority there. Ranil also hired the Air Line cafetaria manager to look after the air line at a cost Rs 4 million I heard. That is for mo nth or for year. So, for over a decade, it is not run as a business.
ajith / February 9, 2020
Both Rajapakse family an Ranil group were together robbed this nation and put the tax payers and citizens of Srilanka to loose everything. Unfortunately Sinhala majority could not understand the real motive of these evils. The ethnic divide was created by these evils to hide all their crimes. This peaceful land is now become a playground for India, China, USA and Russia.
Spring Koha / February 9, 2020
Good People, looks like the smelly brown stuff has really hit the fan this time.
The thing is that all this has been known for sometime. This is a classic case of ‘unuth ekkai, munuth ekkai’. 90% of our politicians will take their chances to serve themselves (+ their families + their friends) when their time comes up. The mugs who vote them in will pay the bill. Some smelly foreigners refer to Mother Lanka as ‘a banana republic in the sun’. Cheeky buggers! but how can we argue with them? Our only hope is that someday the generation will arrive that will replace the current milieu of politicians with proper, good honest governance and deliver nirvana to us (preferably in our lifetime).
Hope is all we have to make our lives worth living.
rew / February 9, 2020
Wickremasinghe, you have been a shame as a leader of the UNP, and your persistence in hanging on and/or trying to edge into an international post is disgusting. Utter shameless failure.
