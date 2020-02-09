Sajith Premadasa Is In A Hole

By Shyamon Jayasinghe –
“The first thing about election campaigning is to sense your enemy and their tactics. Sajith and his campaigners were in blissful ignorance of the sinister moves of the opposition.”
Hole
Never, ever, known as adept in strategic thinking, Sajith Premadasa seems to be getting himself into a deeper and deeper hole.
Presidential Campaign
Sajith’s whole Prez election campaign exhibited folly in strategic play. He grabs nomination leaving a bad taste in the mouths of decent UNPers. Making Tissa Attanayake as campaign leader, Sajith runs a campaign outside Sirikotha’s direction and avoids enlisting Sirikotha leaders. Tissa Attanayake is a proven political failure who betrayed the UNP leader at the 2015 Presidential election campaign by joining the Rajapaksas just at the time he shouldn’t have. Tissa was charged in court for allegedly announcing a forged document purportedly made by Ranil Wickremesinghe about the latter’s alleged links with the TNA. Ranil had the grace and generosity to forgive Tissa in court and have the latter acquitted.
The campaign in progress, Sajith Premadasa is alleged to have openly told the leader not to come anywhere near his election meetings but to focus on the Tamil/Muslim areas.Towards the middle of the campaign, Sajith openly announces he “will get rid of Ranil Wickremesinghe as PM when he becomes Prez.” He adds that many ministers would also be removed. All this he said, unaware that the Prez has no such power under the 19th Amendment. Many UNPers in the island were dismayed by all these senseless utterances that meant something like spitting upward in the air.
Flattened
The upshot was that Sajith Premadasa was flattened at the elections in a disgraceful manner. If not for the leader’s campaigning in North and East, Sajith would have hit somewhere near 25 lakhs of votes. The net result of all these follies was that the top post was handed over to Gota on a platter! Even before the results were complete, Sajith Premadasa rang Gota to congratulate him; perhaps to show the public what a gentleman he was! As is clear from the above, all along Sajith was no gentleman in politics. He was driven by “Ranil hate.” I know many of his close backers, such as a young relative of mine, who are all Ranil Haters.
Sajith never touched Gota during his campaign and hardly smelt the nationalist/racist feelings at grassroots being built up by Gota’s campaigners. The Rajapaksa battalion went from temple to temple making false claims regarding the MCC and Hambantota agreements. The first thing about election campaigning is to sense your enemy and their tactics. Sajith and his campaigners were in blissful ignorance of all these sinister developments. Sajith continued campaigning making crazy, populist promises harking back to the dreadful days of Sirimavo Bandaranaike when rice was promised from the moon. It was clear that Sajith Premadasa had been clueless and that he had, actully, learnt nothing from political history.
Shifting Blame
Instead of making an intelligent assessment on why he was defeated, Sajith went on to shift the blame at the door of Sirikotha and its leader.
A prominent business leader in Sydney who had gone to help Sajith all through during his campaign, returned disillusioned. The latter exclaimed that Sajith ‘had no appeal.’ Added: ‘Sajith is a good orator but he is no leader.’ Oratory is crtically needed in political campaigning. However, that oratory must contain a firing substance that touches the nerves of listeners.
Present
Come parliamentary elections, and Sajith keeps attacking the leader; now trying hard to oust him. He should know that according to the UNP constitution, in line with similar other global party constitutions, the leader and the woking Committee take the key decisions. Political parties, world over, are essentially oligarchies; never micro democracies. I, once, had to correct Eran Wickremaratne who had complained that there was no democracy in the UNP. Sajith disregards this reality and keeps fighting, like Don Quixote chasing windmills! He childishly protests over the removal from the Working Committee of cantankerous substances like Ajith Perera.
Having failed in the impossibility of ousting the leader, Sajith nows tries to create another party to win parliamentary elections. He will realise that the gravity of power will move swiftly toward the leader and the official UNP. What is worse, Premadasa doesn’t realise that Sirisena is a huge liability to any political formation. Even Pohottuwa is avoiding Sirisena but Sajith tries to rope in for his new ‘party.’ Rotter though he is, even Maitripala Sirisena will eventually shift away (maaru weyi) as there is one thing that Sirisena understands and that is politics.
What a mess!
Latest comments
kebab / February 9, 2020
The question is not whether Premadasa is good.I am sure he will also prove to be a failure like everybody else since DS Senanayake. By the way, he is also a Royalist who goes for the cricket match and sings Baila ! [edited out]
But the question is should Ranil stay ? After all his defeats, (more than 30 times rejected by the people)after making the UNP such a failure, the humongous corruption he is identified with, after declaring that he will only remain a leader and will not face elections( he will not win anyway)-you still want him ! Until when ? [edited out]
The only hope for the UNP is to open up and democratise the party. Let leaders come and go (like in Australia[edited out]). That way one day the UNP will find a good leader. But this drooping old humbug of a leader must go.
ajith / February 9, 2020
kebab,
There is no doubt Ranil do not have the power to lead a political party. He is a looser and he should give up his leadership. Ranil is part of Mahinda Family. There should be a democratic process with high standards at regular intervals by party members.
Real Revolutionist / February 9, 2020
Sajith is the choice of less educated mass
Keep him aside
Karu Gamage / February 9, 2020
“Sajith Premadas’s Is In A Hole” Saimon says!
So what is news?
He us obvious;y following his leader, the ‘holes’ man.
soma / February 9, 2020
Sajith is an empty vessel. Ranil is a crafty fox.
Vote for Pohottuwa.
Soma
JD / February 9, 2020
I don’t know why Sinhala Buddhist Supremacists in Sri Lanka are so lucky to have this kind of political Leaders. Every one in UNP reflects it’s Leader. He never give up stay like a leech. He is very silent and he comes out to fool voters for another time.
Anyway, I remember as the UNP Leader is not leaving since 2001 for three times, there was mass migration UNP politikkas to SLFP alliances.
Oh, what will happen to free Tampon case. Did Sri lankan women have anything to wear before this offer. Is he a unique politician or just growing up like his Leader. I heard, mangala wanted to give a contract to one of his friendly firms.
I say, Sajith is the best Leader. He is the one who promised most free goodies. Santaclause would have come by the right time, only if he won.
JD / February 9, 2020
We have bunch of rogues. People have to say which rogue is the least hazardous. Ranjan said what Ranil would do to Sinhala Buddhists, if he WERE to be the president. Even though Tissa Attanayake is persona non grata in the Ranil -faction of UNP, he got a Diplomat post in Australia for his daughter. I think she is still there.
Spring Koha / February 9, 2020
Even long before nomination day, you knew that it was all going to end in tears. It was clear that Sajith, even after all years, hadn’t a bloody clue how to conduct a nationwide election. It was a walkover for Gota the Enforcer. Nobody talks about his nationality anymore. Ultimately, the people decided to hell with that, Gota is the one who will keep us safe in these difficult times. Poor Ranil, he has been through many a twist and turn but he is besotted with being the nearly man. He missed his big chance in 2005 because of a strategic error, ever since then he has been happy to be Mr Next Best. What is it with our aging politicians that they cannot retire gracefully, ride off into the sunset, and maybe write an honest memoir?
Better Noire / February 9, 2020
KEBAB. The issue here is not whether the leader should stay. The party will look after that and not you guys who go marketing for the Rajapakse’s.
How dis Ranil lose 30 times? You must be seeing hallucinations. The stats we have is that Ranil had become PM five times- a record. He lost only two Presidential elections.
Jeb / February 9, 2020
Everything has a use by date. As far as the UNP goes, its use by date ended with the assignation Gamini Dissanayake. Not even someone like Barrak Obama can revive the UNP. Its gone just like the SLFP. Next to go will be the JVP. New parties will emerge to fill the void.
Raj-UK / February 9, 2020
I may be mistaken but didn’t Premadasa jnr said he was stepping down from politics after his Presidential defeat? Anyway, he may have decided to remain in politics due to popular demand to save the UNP from RW’s autocratic leadership or even lead SL to prosperity some time in the future. Whatever his reasons, ‘Pohottuwa’ has no credible opposition in the forthcoming elections with the power struggle within the UNP instigated by the upstart, Premadasa jnr.
I accept RW was a great disappointment. He had his chance several times but he never seemed to learn. Loss of faith in party leadership is nothing new. In UK, party leaders have graciously stepped in face of defeat or forced out by party members. Even Margret Thatcher, considered as one of the toughest PMs in the history of UK, was forced to step down, so it is up to the UNP party members to force RW to step down & appoint a new leader. If Premadasa jnr was impatient during the run up to Presidential elections, he could have broken away & started his own party, just like SWRD & MR in the past, instead of creating a rebellion. Naturally, a division within the party at a crucial period was a disaster & lessons don’t seem to have been learnt even now.
Premadasa jnr was riding on his old man’s wave of popularity among the village voters & despite his LSE education & apprenticeship at the White House, his political rhetoric remained the same as his old man’s & I was unimpressed. Under SP’s leadership. there will be a different set of thugs, crooks & yobs, the same wine in a different bottle. Nothing changes when it comes to the gravy train of politics in SL.
