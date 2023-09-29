Mullaitivu Magistrate/District Judge Resigns After Death Threats

T. Saravanarajah, District Judge and Magistrate of Mullaithivu, has sent in his resignation to the Judicial Service Commission. The reason is the physical threats he received for carrying out his judicial duties.

Recall that he issued stern judgements against the temples being obstructed at Kurunthoor (Kurundi) and subsequently issued a statement that judicial orders are being ignored. Sarath Weerasekera made a hot speech in parliament threatening him. It was unprecedented for a judge to be threatened under cover of parliamentary privilege.

After that and in addition to Sarath Weerasekera’s assault on the judiciary, the good judge received physical threats. When these were detailed on Facebook, persons claiming to be from the military and the CID forced those messages to be removed.

“When a judge with his police escort is not safe in this country, how safe are ordinary people?” asked a journalist in Jaffna who meekly deleted his pages from Facebook after being ordered to do so by our “security forces.”. “How can President Ranil Wickremesignhe have thugs in his cabinet?” was the common refrain among many Tamils. If this is a democracy with a vibrant press, why has the press not covered this major earth-quaking incident 5 days after it occurred? Is the IMF even looking at governance issues in giving loans