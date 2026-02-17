New Brooms Sweep Well

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

Father J.C Pieris, writing from Galle, is always a good read. His contribution in “The Island, Opinion” of 6 November 2025 under the title “Crooks must be chased away” is no exception. He shares a common concern that what is written, does not reach where it should. Is it because of arrogance, illiteracy or unconcern? Still the few voices that demand to be heard – as an alternative to silent despair, must prevail. However discouraged they are, it is only sturdy persistence that can still the frequently heard lament “But what can we do?” This awaits the day for the penny to drop. Drawing an analogy, it is incessant drops of rain that can transform even hard and unyielding rock into fertile soil. “Respice Finem”.

I am hopeful that change will come or has already done so be0cause the corrupt – in whose hands our future seems to lie, have so comprehensively painted themselves into a corner such that nothing short of radical reform will make it possible.

Without doubt we have many decent. Ethical and capable persons who are willing and able. But old habits and inertia impede progress. Systems need overhaul to bring in to build a nation of “prosperity and a contented citizenry.”

A promising beginning has to be sustained. This is a massive task, for we have had enough slogans and verbiage, that has not amounted to much. “Open economy”, Dhooshanaya, Beeshanaya, Yahapalanaya and Saubagya” kindled hopes only to flop. Rather like our “Akasa wedillas””- launched with fanfare and hope but ending well short of promise.

The present systems and most of their practitioners, honesty be ushered in. There is sufficient talent and ability among us, waiting to be harnessed. Their time has probably (and hopefully) arrived.

Apart from direct thievery of our money, there is a corrosive and spreading contagion of deceit that pollutes all of our society. The leadership is gravely guilty. Hope in the clergy is rapidly being blunted, Lying is no longer despised, mediocrity is tolerated, poverty is ignored and false theatrics pass for vision. The media is not free from blame.

Donald Trump invented “Fake News”. The best weapon of combat is the truth. Unfair assertions (spreading with amazing speed through the “Social Media”), can only be countered by disclosing the truth. Sometimes, explanations are so feeble that they can only deepen the disgust.

Attempts at explaining the Duty Free Vehicles scam is but only a sample of patent criminality. Here too, ugly rumour still surrounds the fate of some 38 luxury Jaguars that were imported by the last Government. To whom were they gifted? What of the Duty Free vehicle that was imported by no less than erstwhile Presidents, falsely declaring themselves as MP’s? Many such crimes have surfaced. Suspicions of kickbacks and falsifications by our MP’s could have been easily contradicted (or confirmed) if only they were compelled to declare their assets – presently and at their first entry into politics. This is one among many Rules and Laws that are ignored with disdain.

The Malwana “Cottage”, of which the owner was untraced is disgustingly symbolic. Is candor too much to expect from a fake aristocracy? The same goes for the Menik Ganga palace of an unknown man who curiously had the name of G. Rajapaksa. Some seventeen million in (petty?) cash was left in the drawer of a bedside table, and a fleet of top end cars in the garage, by the invaders of PH. What of that briefcase with a reported fifty million meant for some sheltering in a city hotel? The list is repulsively endless.

Are we by implication, expected to honour, protect and sustain the products of this flawed system? Rogues who project themselves as being as Lily White as their “Kapati Suits” are mostly frauds. Often this scum expect to be addressed as “garu thara”. I protest, but am willing to compromise. None are “garu” but most are “thara”

Fr. Pieris suggests, a remedy is to ignore politicians when they intrude into events that should be none of their business. I agree, but continue to be amused by their public displays of piety, spontaneous (although accompanied by their camera Crews), and casting furtive glances, to ensure that the camera shots are faithful recorders of their piety and generosity. They humbly offer basketfuls of flowers, Fruits and clothing (paid for by the Taxpayers) as symbols of their purity! Facial expressions are obviously faked to portray child-like innocence. No religious precinct is spared – Church, Temple, Mosque, Kovil or Cathedral – and If the local cannot match the power of the exotic – no worry, the expenses of the foreign pilgrimage will be covered by the State! Members of the family and their buddies in need of divine succour are also welcome. The time spent on such jaunts, is seemingly regarded as time well spent and sundry hotel and transport as “official”

Someone has posed a question whether it is justifiable that the costs of incarceration of crooks at State expenses is fair. It has often been mentioned that essential public needs like garbage collection and tank desilting cannot be done due to lack of money. How about deploying cheats, thieves. murderers and guilty politicians to offset their lodging costs by bartering labour for shelter?

To return to Fr. Pieris, he suggests means of restoring Politicians to their “Rightful Place”. He also suggests some undeniably useful, guidelines to be embodied in any attempts at charting our political future. This is interesting, and is in harmony with a “Manifesto” offered by Mr Nagananda Kodituwakku, an indefatigable and courageous defender of Civic Rights and Peoples’ Democracy. He distinguishes himself by being the only aspirant to Presidential Office to declare a Manifesto for public scrutiny. Our response will establish whether ours is a mature electorate or not. If he is successful, then our claim to be a sturdy democracy would be vindicated. As Tarzie Vittachi so pithily expressed it – “Communication without transformation is merely Gossip.” At the rate at which criminals are being rightly punished, it may even be possible to hold future parliamentary sessions and even Cabinet meetings in prisons, with a guaranteed full quorum. Since many will be drawn from the “upper” segments of society, prison reforms should be speedily effected, thus relieving the over-crowding of prison hospitals.