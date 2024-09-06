Old Wine In Old Bottles With New Labels

By Amila Muthukutti –

I received two different text massages which canvass for two presidential candidates; one is the incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe and the other is Namal Rajapaksa. As a citizen and a voter, when I read those two text messages, my mind was obsessed with thoughts mixed with anger, humor and sadness, personally about myself for being a citizen of this country and generally about the nation. I was victimized by the economic crisis which was in my opinion a repercussion of economic mismanagement by their two parties from time to time. My education was disrupted, employment was badly affected, affordability for basic needs was highly problematic, a dream to buy a new car was completely destroyed, no ability to even think of living in my own house. This list goes on. I know well that this is not my personal story, but common for all in the country. Hence, I firmly believe that I have a right to reply to their text messages. Here it is.

Dear Mr. Wickremesinghe

I received your text message from a campaign called “Puluwan Sri Lanka” which says don’t take risky decisions, vote for Ranil for a developed and a stable country. It is because I am of the view that “Sri Lanka can” that I am still in Sri Lanka, even when my friends are leaving the country for a better living standard. However, I don’t think that rulers including you who ruled this country for years “can”, since it has been proven that the rulers are not capable of leading the nation to where it should be, but for economic bankruptcy.

Let’s talk about risky decisions later. First, you are canvassing for a developed and stable economy. Economic development is a process whereby the economy improves and becomes more advanced, just going beyond growth, when social and economic conditions are improved. Economic stability is when key economic indicators like inflation are relatively constant. You have been in the parliament for almost five decades, and in power also from time to time. From “Regaining Sri Lanka in 2001” to so-called “Good Governance in 2015”, you have not contributed to economic development and stability, as expected by your voters. One can argue that you made minus GDP growth a plus one at that time, with politically unpopular but timely reforms. However, is that enough? Excuses might emerge with political instability. As a person less than half of your age, and you being little younger to my grand mother, let me recall the most recent period from 2015 to 2019 where you functioned as the Prime minister. You cannot avoid allegation regarding the bond scam. You were so efficient during that period as the Prime minister, you were defeated at the general election by your Colombo District voters. This is in fact the history that readers are well aware of. So, you are seeking another mandate for economic development and stability.

Your campaign asks me not to take risky decisions. Even if you have not defined “risky”, I assume that I am being asked not to vote for new people – mostly referred to National People’s Power (NPP). My view of that was published under the title of “This is the most suitable time for a new political experiment” The reasons that you give me are that you stopped ques for gas, fuel and other essentials. Nevertheless, the story that you do not tell me is how you did that. It is by almost completely banning imports and postponing debt payments. Increasing electricity and fuel prices at unprecedented rates significantly discouraged demand for goods. So, please tell us not only what you did but also how you did.

When I look at your team that consists of highly corrupted and mostly politically defeated people, how can I have faith that you will be able to deliver what is promised. Any interested readers can read the analysis of his manifesto by a leading economist Murtaza Jafferjee under the title of Ranil’s economic policies – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly it must be noted that one thing that you did needs to be highly appreciated. That thing is the new Central Bank Act which ensured its independence which we could not see for years in the country.

Dear Mr. Rajapaksa

As you are a young candidate and have not ruled the country, I cannot directly analyze your vision and action in that capacity, as done above. However, being a parliamentarian and a minister for years, your contribution to a developed country and a respectable public service as mentioned in your message has been negligible. The political camp that you represent has been rejected by the public and some of your relatives, including your father were made responsible for the economic bankruptcy. Hence, when you ask me to vote for the same camp to develop the country, I must be heavily drunken to do so.

It is spoiled wine in old bottles with old labels. Those who drank it have died and been seriously sick in the past. Therefore, it is needless to say that people with common sense will never try to taste it.

Any political slogan has an expiry date. When it exceeds the date, it is no longer usable. The same is applied to the war victory slogan. Sarath Fonseka’s presidential campaign has proven it more than necessary. It is true that the slogan has changed to “restoring the economy”. In that context, you are not qualified to lead the nation, as lots of qualities that it needs cannot be observed in your political party. However, anyone interested in reading his manifesto can do so through “a developed country for you” it must be noted in a nutshell that those who collapsed the economy can never restore it, because, if they knew the way to do so, it would have not collapsed. So, let it pass on to someone with sustainable remedies.

Expectation

There is a bottle of wine that people did not want or like to taste, because they enjoyed others. However, they have understood that the two brands that they have been consuming since independence have caused serious health problems. That is why, people in the country are ready to open the new wine bottle with new taste that is none other than Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his team. Their manifesto was launched on the 26th. Its analysis by the same economist can be read through NPP’s economic policies – the good, the bad and the ugly.

The argument on the stage is that experience matters. Yes, it is. Who says Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his team are not that experienced in public administration? Please give me your criteria. Even if president Ranil Wickremesinghe has a record of being the Prime minister six times, he held that position only for seven years. He is more experienced as the opposition leader and party leader of the UNP.

Anura and few others of the party have held ministerial portfolios under former president Chandrika Kumaratunga’s regime. Their public officials at that time give testimonials regarding their honesty and austerity regarding public resources. Nandasena Uwawatte, a former general manager of Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board at that time speaks about how Anura Kumara Dissanayake functioned as the Minister of agriculture at that time. Saman Naratne, a former chairman at the National Food Promotion Board speaks about the same. Their team is comprised of experienced people in respective fields, not just academics. Some are retired ministry secretaries; some are retired senior security officers. For instance, when an investor acquires a loss-making business, he removes the CEO and director board. If there are people even among them who are honest, efficient and not responsible for company’s loss, they can be and should be retained. That investor is not going to change middle management or other junior staff, because they are led by the CEO and general managers in relevant departments.

It is funny to hear that president Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sajith Premadasa will be defeated to Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the forthcoming election and a vote for Sajith equals a vote for Anura. Thushara Indunil Amarasena, an MP from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says that a vote for Ranil Wickremasinghe equals a vote for Anura Kumara Dissanayake. According to that equation, both Ranil’s supporters and Sajith’s supporters should vote for Anura. Then, who will be the next president?