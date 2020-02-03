Proposed Sri Lankan Envoy To Geneva C. A Chandraprema Was A Member Of PRRA Death Squad

Switzerland must deny accreditation to the Ambassador designate for Sri Lanka, C.A.Chandraprema, because of his membership during the late eighties of a death squad responsible for the murders of hundreds of people, including human rights lawyers, journalists, university students and school children.
C. A Chandraprema was known as “Thadi Priyantha” at the time and was a key member of the People’s Revolutionary Red Army or PRRA, one of many shadowy armed groups working with the military to target suspects during a Sinhala youth uprising that saw 40,000 killed. PRRA routinely issued death threats to journalists and human rights activists, including staff from Amnesty International, whose reports at the time accused PRRA of being involved in executions and enforced disappearances.
Chandraprema was arrested in Sri Lanka in 2000 in connection with the 1989 assasinations of two human rights lawyers – Charita Lankapura and Kanchana Abhayapala. A senior ex policeman in custody had named Chandraprema as the alleged assassin in an affidavit which is publicly available online. However Chandraprema was released after the Attorney General decided there was no legal grounds to proceed. Since then he has been protected by his links to all the major political parties in Sri Lanka.
“It is the ultimate irony that a man who has never been properly investigated for his alleged role in the murder of brave human rights lawyers should sit in the Human Rights Council,” a body intended to protect the rights of victims and human rights activists said ITJP’s Executive Director, Yasmin Sooka. “Sri Lanka has a past record of intimidating and threatening activists who attend the Human Rights Council – it is simply not safe to have a man like this heading a diplomatic mission in Geneva.”
In recent years Chandraprema became a newspaper columnist. In 2012 he authored a hagioghraphy of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that denies all the allegations of war crimes committed by the Sri Lankan army against Tamils in 2009 which are meticulously documented in a series of United Nations investigations.
“Unpunished state criminatilty is the obscene underside of Sri Lanka’s celebrated democracy,” said Bashana Abeywardene, coordinator of Journalists for Democracy in Sri Lanka. “The truth has been buried to such an extent that an alleged former member of a death squad can be proposed as the country’s representative to the United Nations and nobody even protests.” (ITJP)
Shan / February 3, 2020
It shows who Gota and the Rajapaksa’s are. They have no scruples, high standards, respect for the law, and any thug or murderer is fine, as long as they will do their bidding. Hope this criminal does not get accreditation, and that he will be finally rejected…..crooks, racists, liars and murderers, all part of this new government.
Lankan / February 3, 2020
Switzerland,
If this article is accurate in its facts, REJECT, REJECT, REJECT!!!
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 3, 2020
the nearly 7 million Sinhalese Yakko’s have created a hornet’s nest.?
they have allowed the multi-faceted criminals of every sort that one can imagine of, their kith of many a kin and their fellow petty criminals who are molded in the same caliber
ever since 1956, the SLFP and now their bastard of an offshoot the SLPP have created many a mayhem in the hallowed parliament and other illustrious institutions by appointing many a low-class swabasha non-english speaking many a ruffian yokel of many an inferior product who will and would not be suitable to associate with the mighty well respected classy Veddah’s.
they will be fish out of water.
many a white van criminal too will be added to the list.?
S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was of good stock but the moguls he associated with were no match to him in every aspect.
they say in politics one has to sleep with strange bed-fellows.
how accurate and authentic is this.?
I am on my one knee thanking all the god’s for enabling us in 1987 [ 33 years ago ] to get out of this cesspit in the bog of a hellhole now known to the whole wide world as the world’s best lord Buddha’s begging bowl
shitty sorry Lanka will be on the reverse gear forcibly pushed down the pallan from where recovery will only be a wet huja barai dream.
cheers, R. J., the one & only.?
Renu / February 3, 2020
Geneva is this the right guy to have in your midst ? If his track record not very favorable in his own country. Will accreditation be a problem for UNHCR in Geneva?
Native Vedda / February 3, 2020
CT
If true is that why C.A.Chandraprema has had access to sensitive and supposed to be confidential information during and after the war which otherwise unavailable to other reporters and he being celebrated as a well informed reporter/columnist and author of Gota’s B***s?
Ranjan Gamanayake / February 3, 2020
C. A. Chandraprema is a real intellectual who has done great service to the country through his many written political contributions.
It comes across clearly that he is an intelligent, capable person fully worthy of this appointment.
Uncivil, cowardly, hidden stone throwing by genetically inferior mulatto rejects (like the so-called Johnpillai here) will not prevent this appointment.
Viva Mr Chandraprema, save us from the NGO mafia at Geneva.
Native Vedda / February 3, 2020
Ranjan Gamanayake
“C. A. Chandraprema is a real intellectual who has done great service to the country through his many written political contributions.”
He also published “Gota’s B***s praising the National Hangman. In return Gota is rewarding C. A. Chandraprema with this unenviable job in Geneva.
Has this island run out of honest, clean, intelligent, thoughtful, ………………… persons to be be elected or appointed to higher offices.
What a pity.
