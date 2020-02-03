SriLankan Ex-CEO Kapila Chandrasena And Wife Neomali To Be Arrested Over Rs 17 Billion Airbus Deal

Rajapaksa era former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena and his wife are to be arrested shortly over charges of money laundering in a corrupt deal that cost the national carrier upwards of in excess of 17 billion rupees (USD 116 million).
The Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) submitting B Report bearing No 14363/19 to Fort Magistrate into the inquiry over procuring a fleet for SriLankan Airlines stated that there is reasonable suspicions for the existence of adequate evidence to name Kapila Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake as suspects and to report to Magistrate Court and obtain a warrant for arrest under the provisions of the Code Of Criminal Procedure Act (No. 15 of 1979) in order to record statements and produce the suspects before Court.
In addition the CID informed Court that two suspects had conspired with some other individuals and companies hitherto unknown to the prosecution.
The CID also informed Court that Singapore’s Central Authority (I.e. Attorney General’s Chambers) has replied with a set of documents on 5th November 2019 subsequent to a request made by the Ministry of Justice under Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act No. 25 of 2002.
The request was made to obtain information into three accounts maintained at the Standard Chartered Bank by a company by the name and style of Biz Solutions.
Accordingly it is revealed that:-
- A sum of USD 2 million has been paid as bribery to an account bearing No 0107130602 under the name of Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake the wife of SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena by EADS HQ/ SSC France (i.e. European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V.) the parent company of Airbus SAS.
- The money was accepted by Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake who possessed an account under the entity – Biz Solutions bearing No 0107130602 maintained at the Standard Chartered Bank of Singapore.
- Thereafter by remitting money into an account of her husband Kapila Chandrasena bearing no 06323610119179 maintained at the Commonwealth Bank in Australia Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake had committed the offence of money laundering
- This offence of money laundering was committed by Kapila Chandrasena and that his wife Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake aided and abated the committing of this offence.
The CID is also informed the Director General of the CIABOC (Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption) for necessary action.
Last Saturday the Colombo Telegraph reported that as aircraft manufacturer Airbus reached a record 3.6 Billion Euro settlement with US, UK and French authorities following a 4 year investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption, Transparency International Sri Lanka wishes to highlight the importance of paying compensation to the countries who are the victims of corrupt deals involving Airbus.
The statement of facts issued on 31 January 2020 as part of the Deferred Prosecution Agreement reached between Airbus and the prosecuting authorities, indicates that Airbus had agreed to pay out a sum of 16.84 Million US dollars (Rs. 2.5 bn [2015]) to influence the aircraft purchase, to a company registered in Brunei under the wife of an executive at SriLankan Airlines. Furthermore, the statement reads that Airbus had paid out a sum of 2 Million US dollars of the agreed amount to the company.
On 4 April, 2015, the Colombo Telegraph reported that a Board of Inquiry has found shocking details of corruption running into billions of dollars, manipulations of service contracting, recruitment of unqualified staff and major security breaches at Sri Lankan airlines under the former government. The panel headed by anti-corruption advocate and senior lawyer J. C. Weliamuna found instances of gross abuse of power by former Sri Lankan Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who was the brother in law of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose penchant for young air hostesses cost the debt-ridden airline even more problems.
The Board of Inquiry (BOI) found evidence of Wickramasinghe and then Sri Lankan CEO, Kapila Chandrasena falsifying documents to lease a luxury sports utility vehicle for the use of Wickramasinghe. This was in addition to a luxury Mercedes Benz vehicle and a Prado super luxury vehicle. The BOI has found CEO Chandrasena unsuitable for the job and was surprised to discover that he was paid a minimum monthly salary of 1.5 million rupees on top of other perks and he had also enjoyed salaries simultaneously from his other appointments. There had been a time when he drew a salary as Mobitel CEO as well as Mihin Lanka CEO.
The BOI recommends criminal prosecutions of Chandrasena as well as Wickramasinghe, among other senior management staff, but was never carried out by the administration of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
On October 10, 2015, it was reported that Ranil Wickremesinghe’s appointee and confidante – SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ajith Dias has condemned the ‘Weliamuna Report’ saying there was no financial misappropriations found as stated in the final findings made against the former Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, CEO Kapila Chandrasena and thirteen others as those who were accused of corruption and malpractices that caused the national carrier to plunge to a monumental loss of over Rupees 120 billion during the Rajapaksa regime. (By Sandeepa Perera)
Latest comments
Kalu Nangi / February 3, 2020
The Government of Sri Lanka should demand Airbus to return the USD 90 Million taken for breach of contract when 4 Airbus A350-900 planes were cancelled during the Yahapalanaya regime. Airbus has no right to claim breach of contract since the contract had been signed using undue influence.
https://srilankamirror.com/biz/5511-airbus-aircraft-deal-cancellation-triggers-major-legal-issue
Wimal Perera / February 3, 2020
Nothing will happen. Lot of noise but no action.
He will be given bail within a short period. Kapila’s heroics are clearly written in the Presidential Commission Report on MIHIN and Sri Lankan. Should have taken action many months ago and as usual all Heads of State are not keen to nail the culprits.
Kapila has many houses in Melbourne and Colombo and clearly his income sources can be easily traced. He owns luxury vehicles.
Money was made when entering into the Airbus contract and also when exiting the contract. Why isn’t there any action on the board of directors and senior management ? Both parties are at fault for ruining the airline and turning a blind eye. Appointments to Sri Lankan board were all questionable for decades.
Why aren’t the heads of state who are the appointing authority not questioned? Past chairmen and directors enjoyed enormous benefits in kind and in monetary form with no questions asked.
It is now or never !!
Carla Browne / February 3, 2020
No wonder SL airlines fell into huge losses,,, no one qualified to run the airline,,
Since Peter Hills was sacked, as he would not allow the then president, MR to secure a scheduled flight for his own use, and cancell the paying passengers,,,
Mihir was totally sponsored by SL airlines, adding to the losses of SL airlines.
IndependentJungle / February 3, 2020
Happy Independence Day!!
Maharage, / February 3, 2020
Nothing will happen to this rouge and his wife. Instead, he will be appointed as an ambassador to a developed country.
….the same way some notorious war criminals are honoured by Gothapaya and MaRa regime.
………..For Gothapaya and MaRa, being corrupted is meritorious !!!!
Buddhist / February 3, 2020
Ranil should be brought before the courts for hiding facts, protecting the corrupt and sent to jail. UNP MPs who support Ranil should not rethink their position and kick Ranil out of the party immediately. If not voters should not vote for those who support Ranil at the next General Election.
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 3, 2020
this Kapila his wife whose sister is married to the then 1996 world cup winning master batsman now corrupt to the core mastless batsman by the name – aravinda de silva will try to use his influence with the rajapuk clan and attempt to bring freedoms to the horu boru sakilli husband and wife who have been well caught in their own webs that they spun to hoodwink the country of many a much-needed dollar
the next rogue is the brother in law of the mighty hora Mahinda rajapuka who at his wife’s insistence allowed his uneducated to become the undisputed chairman running in the black a profit-making airline which was owned by emirate airlines one of the world’s most recognized business enterprise.
on a flimsy excuse in not having his way he brazenly asked emirates to take a long hike bought them out with the scarce foreign exchange that the now-bankrupt isle just could not afford to, he then appointed his BIL to appease the whims and fancies of his concubine.
the rest is history.
all those who corruptly criminally ran this profit-making then prestigious airline to the cesspit in the bog should be hunted arrested tried before an impartial court of law and if and when found guilty should have the keys thrown to the deepest end of the bog.
last week when I accurately posted about the hora boru nivard Cabral another rajapuk loyalist and about his in-law who is a long-standing member of the UNP, the executioners of this website gave me the right royal chop off at the vital point where it’s still hurting.?
I sincerely hope that this will not happen this time.?
cheers, R. J., the factual hard-hitter.
Douglas / February 3, 2020
Why only this man and his wife? Take the entire Board of Directors including the Chairman. Then there are other “Senior Managers” who shared in the “Loot”. One of the members is another Rajapakse clan – Sashindra Rajapakse, the son of Chamal Rajapakse. Demand the tabling of both the “Waliamuna Report” and the “Presidential Commission” finding in the Parliament. Another to be questioned must be Sajin Vas Gunawardane along with the present President, who were “Colleagues” in crime. If this “INVESTIGATION” is done properly, the PEOPLE would know HOW and WHY the National Carrier “GOBBLED” million and millions of tax payers money. Also , remember, these “Purchase” “Agreements” and related “Loans” were raised on “GUARANTEES” of the Treasury under the then Minister of Finance, MR and the Secretary to the Ministry P.B.Jayasundara – the present Secretary to the President. So who is going to “Bell the Cat’ and break open this “ROYAL MAFIA” is the “BIG QUESTION” Will it happen? I doubt it very much.
