Proxy Wars, “Insurgencies, Economic & Social Destabilisation & Regime Change” 

By Harendra de Silva

Destabilisation and regime change have been the US strategy right along. The US lapdog, Israel is right behind it. At times it’s difficult to distinguish the paradox as to who the lapdog is or who the master is. So much for the M.E.!

Yet another Jew George Soros was proven to have shaken South Asia, again the US directed USAID in destabilising Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh resulting in regime changes. After all, Hasina was right and Gota’s conspiracy theory too was right!

The USA also was responsible for regime change in Ukraine, installing another Jew, a joker by profession- while attempting to control Russia by proxy.

Britain too had a lapdog, Baron _Edmond James de Rothschild_ another Jew, who funded the creation of Israel (The beginning of the Axis of Evil). Again the dilemma is to identify who the lapdog was/is. (INTERNET- _*Financial Powerhouse:.*”The Rothschilds established a powerful banking dynasty in London, playing a key role in financing wars and managing government debt during the 19th century, giving them significant financial leverage._” )

Please don’t shout “කෑවෝ, කෑවෝ” by using the famous “antisemitism” catchword! These are facts that are documented and not antisemitism!

Let’s get to non-Jewish destabilisation!

After all, apart from JRJ’s dictatorial actions, the economy of Sri Lanka was thriving with the Athulathmudali / Dissanayake open economy policies. The intellectual Tamil population was not happy with Sirima’s standardisation policies on entry to universities initially on an ethnic basis and later on a District basis which also boiled down to Racism. At the same time, India felt like Malaysia to Singapore, and Thailand’s tourism was affected. These initial grumblings by the Tamil population were of course mishandled by JRJ. At this stage, India decided to _destabilise Sri Lanka_ by supporting a proxy war and also to keep the South Indians happy. In terms of the pattern, there are no differences Between that proxy war and today’s destabilisation! We all know that the proxy war suddenly became an occupational force with the IPKF! Unlike the USA or Israelis, Indians were not maestros and were primitive in their actions which failed miserably! Therefore you don’t have to be American or Jewish to destabilise nations! During this process, the left-wing JVP too were knowingly or unwittingly responsible for the destabilisation!

Similar to Soros or Rothschild, although non-Jewish, Elon Musk also has the potential to interfere in policy because he is a decision-maker in the present government! However, at present, he is doing the opposite of exposing the unwarranted waste of money and life! He is likely to change if his businesses are threatened!

Fortunately, he has not yet invested in the American Military Industrial Complex

