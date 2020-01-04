Ranjan Ramanayake Arrested

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division short while ago for the possession of the official weapon without a valid license, sources familiar with the incident confirmed.

According to media reports the license for the said weapon was last renewed in 2016.

Police visited Ramanayake’s house at the Madiwela MPs housing scheme Saturday (04) afternoon with an unspecified search warrant.

Cops informed that they have information of Ramanayake being in possession of sensitive documents given to him by intelligence officers. However, his arrest was for the failure to renew his license for the past four years.

Concluding a four hour search police were able to find a weapon without a proper license, bullets and several pornographic CDs.

Prior to being taken into custody Ramanayake informed media that he will not attempt to stay out of prison and get himself admitted.

“I have only exercised my right of expression guaranteed to me by the constitution and the law. I have no reason to evade arrest. I have not done anything wrong and I have nothing to hide,” Ramanayake told media shortly before police entered his house to commence the search.

Ramanayake who was an outspoken minister on many social issues and corruption irrespective party affiliations was a known whistleblower on many issues.

In the run up to the Presidential election last November Ramanayake called a media briefing and disseminated information relating to a newly purchased real estate in the state of California allegedly by the son of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.