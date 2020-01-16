Royal Institute: Defence Secretary Rules Above Supreme Court

Whilst continuing to make a mockery of the existing Judiciary under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government, the authorities of Royal Institute riding on the powers of the current Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, continue to blatantly disregard the Supreme Court order and operate its branch illegally from its Nugegoda premise.
Despite ignoring the Supreme Court ruling passed by the three judge bench in April 2019, the Director of Royal Institute Nirodha Bandara who earlier insulted Supreme Court Judges as being ‘heartless’, sees her business interests being protected by none other than her former employee and then Director of Administration Rtd Maj. Gen Kamal Gunaratne.
It was the Rtd. Maj. Gen Kamal Gunaratne himself who created havoc in the school earlier when as the Administrative Director he harassed children by locking them up for hours in classrooms for non-payment of school fees and placed military style clad security personnel to intimidate and instill fear.
Parents had filed complaint after complaint regarding many malpractices that the school was implementing which even flouted basic safety laws.
However after the Supreme Court ruling was given, the school’s Academic Director Nirodha Bandara addressing parents at a meeting, informed them that the Rtd. Maj. General Kamal Gunaratne had resigned from the school.
However up until now both the Urban Development Authority and the Municipal Council of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, who were entrusted to execute the Supreme Court order have been reluctant to go ahead, as external pressures have been enforced preventing them from demolishing of the building.
Last year the Judge reading out the verdict, ordered the Urban Development Authority and the Municipal Council of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, who as the 1st and 2nd respondents in the case to demolish all illegal constructions pertaining to the buildings on premises bearing assessment Nos.10 and 12, Chapel Lane, Nugegoda and for the Municipal Council of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte to cancel all permits (if any) granted to Royal Institute, the 9th Respondent in the case, to carry on business of an International School at Chapel Lane Nugegoda.
It is now a further six months since the grace period has lapsed and the Academic Director of Royal Institute Nirodha Bandara continue to run her operation.
The inaction taken by the government to execute a Supreme Court Order echoes the sentiments that MP Ranjan Ramanayake made when he said that many rulings provided by the courts of Sri Lanka are not executed due to the interference of Politicians.
This incident also clearly indicates that the judicial process lacks consistency in Sri Lanka currently being run by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
A resident and one of the complainants speaking to Colombo Telegraph on condition of anonymity said “Things happen when governments are corrupt. We actually thought the Yahapalanaya government was bad as they continued to let Royal Institute operate even though the grace period to execute the Supreme Court Ruling had lapsed. Now it seems that even under Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government we have to face the same fate. Where is the justice in this instance? Whom do we turn to now after the Supreme Court Order is been disregarded?”
Soon after the Supreme Court ruling was made in early April 2019, Nirodha Bandara addressing parents of students, teachers and staff made a bold statement threatening the Supreme Court three Judge Bench ruling when she went on to say “We will exhaust all our possible options legally and also politically and we will try everything possible.”
Sixteen residents of Chapel Lane Nugegoda filed a Fundamental Rights case bearing number SC/FR 621/2010, for the illegal manner that the school had been built besides operating an International school illegally without a license.
The three members Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprised of Justices Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and L.T.B Dehideniya. This was as their fundamental right as residents of the neighbourhood were being violated in many ways.
Citing certain technical clauses to substantiate their case, they highlighted the fact that Royal Institute Nugegoda Branch was wrongfully carrying on a business of an International School in contravention of the Development Plan – Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Municipal Council Area (Zoning Regulations) 2008-2020 and that the said Chapel Lane is situated in a Mixed Development Zone and educational institutes are not permitted to be established there.
The complainants also stated that the school was illegally constructing a fourteen storied building on approximately 25 perches of land bearing assessment No.12 Chapel Lane abutting a twenty feet road.
Another reason stated was that the residents were being greatly inconvenienced especially due to traffic congestion which has hampered daily activities of the residents. The noise caused by the said school and the traffic congestion have made residing and travelling along the said Chapel Lane a near impossibility.
The Judge reading out the verdict, ordered the Urban Development Authority and the Municipal Council of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, who as the 1st and 2nd respondents in the case to demolish all illegal constructions pertaining to the buildings on premises bearing assessment Nos.10 and 12, Chapel Lane, Nugegoda and for the Municipal Council of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte to cancel all permits (if any) granted to Royal Institute, the 9th Respondent in the case, to carry on business of an International School at Chapel Lane Nugegoda.
During the Supreme Court proceedings it was also stated that the Royal Institute did not have a license to operate an International School at the said premises at Chapel Road Nugegoda.The license that the Royal Institute of the Nugegoda Branch had was to merely conduct Computer and English lessons.
Earlier Nirodha Bandara’s father businessman and Chairman of Royal Institute International School G.T. Bandara issuing a letter rebuffed the ruling that the three Judge bench of the Supreme Court had made earlier. (By Dasun Jayakody)
Latest comments
Richard / January 16, 2020
Sri Lankans who voted for Gota,
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / January 16, 2020
Don’t know whether these disgruntled Chapel Lane inhabitants went to see the great UNP Corruption Fighter , ex Minister Mr Ranjan Ramanayaka before the Judgement of course…
–
Anyway I can’t see why our great new Defense Sec who is doing a great job to protect the Catholics as well as the rest now, has been dragged in to this .
–
The Defense Sec has enough problems to take care of the inhabitants security ,instead of calling Bandara to pack up and leave Chapel Lane.
–
If Bandara is not abiding by the SC decisions what can even Prez Nandasena do ,specially after Dr Rani clipped the Wings of the Lankawe President with his 19A , well before Nandasena became the President.
–
Why don’t the Chapel Lane residents file a case against Bandara for contempt of court, which is now being considered as a serious issue ,after the UNP Minister Mr Ranjan Ramanayaka did it as hobby..
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / January 16, 2020
One of the key features of a mature civil society is that the law is administered without favour and interference from powerful external parties such as big business, politicians and high officials. When ordinary citizens’ legitimate needs and concerns become secondary to political exigencies, people are no longer able to rely on the justice system to deliver them fairness, protection and equality. In such situations, society will proceed towards anarchy and lawlessness, where daylight robbery, murder and rape will also go unpunished if the perpetrators are powerful enough. It would then be legitimate for the people to rise against their oppressors in any form that helps preserve their citizenship rights.
/
Renu / January 16, 2020
This is pathetic Judgement given by a. 3 Bench Supreme Court Judges is not adhered to, where is law and order under the previous & present Governments. Is Defense Sec more powerful than the Judiciary now?? Please someone educate me
/
Desperate Sinhalaya / January 16, 2020
A country whose presidential nominee irrespective of unclear evidence about renouncement of his US citizenship came through and the candidate and finally elected as the president of sinhala extremist, what good we can expect ? Not a single crime allegations but his records were known to the nation. That is became public secret, but lanken nature is, no matter JUSTICE is highly jeopardised, but cultural power can protect HIGH criminals by misleading the nation.
–
From the day one of his presidency, what Gota alleged high criminal has been doing behind his crook brother, tsunami embesszler and his goons is beyond all ethics and morals- ironically, VERY same punnaku eating people, stay UNTURN today. JVP question why people are made affine to high criminals ?
–
. Since the people are made fools for a common dream, but still not seems thousands of miles away from the goal.
–
With some among SANGAYAS that sat on the forefront of the bullock cart making today warning signals, and Wimalaweera Disaanayaka or the like SLPP members publicly criticising, I have the feeling nothe least they have reached for the 7 millon of voters but for themselves
–
Wiyathmaga was the the talk, whenever they would appoint anyone under GR presidency, but today,
–
MR Sons#S familiy memebers becoming directors
Beach boy style – rascal – men such as Iraj Weeraratna is appointed as one of TOURISM directors
–
Kamal Agunaratna who may have MADE public high crimes, and not respecting SC order for run of his PVT school, being placed above, what they have been doing is crystal clear, no different to the BLACK history of srilanka from 2010 to 2015.
.
Surprisinigly, the VERY SAME media TV channels, stay mum today about the SKY rocketed price hikes of the daily needs (food items). Sangayas too are that silent, with some brave sangayas make warning signals about protest.
/
S. C. Pasqual / January 16, 2020
Mr. Desperate Sinhalaya,
/
Justice and power must be brought together, so that whatever is just may be powerful, and whatever is powerful may be just.
Blaise Pascal
/
JD / January 16, 2020
I think nobility of the Law enforcement and the Judiciary was destroyed when the
judicial process of SWRD killing case (comment to Jehan Perera’s grievance).became a set uo by an unknown foreign power. Ozzi Korea was Catholic, I suppose. Now at present, Ranjan Ramanayake in his Telephone conversations say, Nalin Perera is Catholic and ak whether he is Durawe. These says a lot . Judiciary has no role in defence matters. It is clear that Ranil nd Mangala group wanted those in that way.
I heard, even Ranil approves the new President’s way. But, he adds further, allowed Mangala to have his way. Mangala says, I did not do every thing they asked.
What they say, NGOs, Civil society, their politicians of the National candidate project can influence the Judiciary (listen to his conversations). But the sinhala Buddhist Supremacists can not do that.
/
Kugan / January 16, 2020
Of course they can find some sort of recording of Ranjan Ramanayaka……
Job done same old wine in different glasses
/
Stanley / January 16, 2020
One can give only about 10 marks out of 100 for the performance of the system of Administration of Justice in this country. The biggest flaw of this system is that the law is not applied equally to all but in a selective manner. Some people are more equal than others and a few privileged persons simply cannot be touched by the law. The law favors politicians and Buddhist monks and is applied with a vengeance against political enemies and the minorities. The Goddess of Justice does not wear a blindfold in Sri Lanka.
Most of the Chief Justices and Attorneys-General have betrayed the trust placed on them by the public very badly. Things have not improved at all even after the new president, who promised to reform everything, assumed office.
/
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / January 16, 2020
here we go around the mulberry pallan mulberry pallan should be the new national anthem sung only in Sanskrit an ancient Indian language.
they say Sinhala is an illegal offspring of this fine only one on this planet of our only spoken by most of the racist of the racist pigs only thank the lord have only sprouted up up and away in in this shitting sorry beggars paradise.
RJ@1. even court judgments were not severely adhered to by the civil authorities such as the fiscal whose primary duty is to put into practice the said judgments
RJ@2. the now shitting on the royal commode an ex much-wanted war criminal who after being made to get rid of the much once upon a time respected military uniform until the 16th November of 2019 on the little minutely aged boys and girls who were being bullied every second of their primarily first schooling career by this ugly looking to the core Yakko of a gonibilla.
he with his village sounding banda come to town manipulated every weakness in the law to spoil the moods the living conditions of not only the students but also of the residents who were originally living in this once peaceful and well-respected surroundings of an area.
RJ@3. if only the American citizen of a kallathoni of a deaf and dumb president along with the rest of his jar wide arsed Jarawa rajapuka rotters, will while shitting sitting on the royal gold plated commode will wake up from his deep slumber after feeding his white van victims to his many man-eating sharks all this illegal doings whilst playing around with his midget tiny liabilities.
RJ@4. we have to thank the nearly 7 million Sinhala Buddhists who along with the sexually gyrating cardinal who easily roped in without much difficulty on his part his blind catholic golaiyas have deliberately by their arrogant stupidity have created these mongrels and they are already feeling the pinch.
/
Craig / January 16, 2020
Will the ruling of the supreme court endorsing the verdict of the high court in respect of Duminda Silva be also disregarded very soon?
Where Royal Institute is concerned since the now defence secretary was their past employee – he must make doubly sure that the due process is followed. Otherwise, what is the recourse left for these 16 petitioners?
And does what is happening now amount to contempt of court?
/
hancho pancha / January 16, 2020
Any one who has read through the negative comments that have been appearing following many articles that appeared in CT, describing the deplorable state of the Judiciary of Srilanka, naturally and automatically get stuck with the thought that if it is the type of individuals holding the lofty positions of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General are indeed in possession of integrity and self respect, would hung their coats and gone out to sea to catch fish for a living.
/