Mirusuvil Murderer Of Tamil Children Let Loose By President

Even as this new government gives a full pardon to the convicted throat-slitting murderer of a 5 year old boy in Mirusuvil, much order parents who have abandoned children are denied such an amnesty. The amnesty was confirmed at a press conference at the UNP’s Sri Kotha by former Minister Ajith P. Perera on Sunday 12 Jan. where he mentioned that many had been given amnesty. This article in large part was written immediately after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed office but was not printed because there was no hard confirmation that he really would let the murders of Tamil children loose. Alas!
On 19 Dec. 2000, eight persons including four children had had their throats slit by army Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake. While Ratnayake has been pardoned, the father of two children in Kilinochchi, Sudhaharan by name, is languishing in prison without the father or mother.
At the time some persons had gone to Mirusuvil to see how their properties were faring after they had to flee as forces moved in. Army Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake at the sentry point down their street had stopped them for questioning. Eight of them had gone to the soldiers as ordered, while the ninth pretended to be a lone pedestrian going down the street and had thereby escaped. This was Ponniah Maheswaran of the same village of Mirusuvil.
These eight who had been detained in the evening had not returned home even after sunset. Relatives set out to look for them the next morning by when they had still not returned but could find no trace of them. They filed a complaint with the police after the army denied having seen them. Consequent to that, the police instituted a search. That eight persons had been detained came to be known widely and the police intensified their search.
As a result, on 24 Dec. 2000, some bodies were found in the septic tank of a toilet by the side of the army camp. The matter was then reported to the Chavakacheri Courts. When the judge inspected the scene, four youths under the age of 18 were discovered besides four men with decomposed bodies, throats slit and eyes blindfolded. Some had their legs and hands chopped off. One had his skin peeled, looking pink. Among the eight murder victims was five-year-old Visvarayan Prasath. Even the most hard-hearted could not fail to be moved by the sight.
Further to it, an inquiry was held at the Chavakacheri Magistrate’s Court and a report was sent to the Attorney General’s Department. The Attorney General filed action in the Jaffna High Court. A direct and important eye-witness was Ponniah Maheswaran, besides others. Staff Sergeant Ratnayake was given a death sentence. Appeal to the Supreme Court failed.
At the same time, former LTTE member Sudhaharan is languishing in jail. Two of his children are struggling under the care of their mother who has married again.
The former President’s promise to release him soon seems forgotten. There are 103 Sudhaharans in jail whom no one seems to care for and they too remain forgotten.
At this time some politicians in the North have met the relatives of these persons in prison and given them the false promise to release them soon. Now they say it will be done after April. Recall, the next election will be in late April or so! Tamils are not such fools.
What is the message in the presidential pardon? Is it not that Tamils, even Tamil children, may be murdered and the killers celebrated?
Among the promises the president made before the elections was that no soldier would be punished. That is why the Sinhalese voted for him. How proud now are the Sinhalese who voted to let child murderer Ratanayake go free?
chiv / January 16, 2020
“Loo and Odor”. I am sure public will have enough excuses and explanations to offer for the government. Yet government expects displaced to return to country, foreigners to invest money in Sorry Lanka, minorities to believe they are part of this country ,and last but not least trying to convince world bodies that our judiciary is intact and overall not dysfunctional. Soon it will be Pillayan and Duminda.
Burt / January 16, 2020
Sinhala bauda rata based on mahawansa crap. Did you expect anything better?
chiv / January 16, 2020
Why is Duminda still in prison, After all, officially he only killed one , that too an adult and not a child.
Matilda Ellepola / January 16, 2020
I believe its time that the International community and all the law abiding nations rally around stop this GOSL HR violations. The more to come as yesterday announce sweeping powers to Intelligence agencies to carry out their activities with blanket protection from the state and justice.
Come May 2020., after the gen elections which will have most of the SLPP MPs from “Baiyy-Tech” types the perfect cross breed to SLPP – Bayyos + ViyathMaga’s so called ‘Technocrats’ with the new name ” Baiyy-Tech’ with traditional SLFPers and Mahinda loyalists shown the door.
With this setup., Gota will run a show making a junta govt where ethnic and religious minorities will need to live under constant fear from the state and its agencies.
JD / January 16, 2020
There should be something else that is not said in this story/
Leelagemalli / January 16, 2020
This is very clear to UNHRC and other world s bodies, but they stay stand still not reacting accordingly. Public racism is being promoted by local media.TV channel do it for any extremists favourite leaders. The myth that sinhalese came out of lions is being believed yet today. Myths and superstitions are part and parcel of the society. THe reaping harvest go to CROOK politicians. Whatever they utter, though blatant lies would go viral as if they are being preached to a dead audience.
This country not only WAR crimes, but also in the aftermath of that, they deliberately perpetrated HIGH crimes
1-Ekanaligoda missing leaving two young boys and his wife – even today the victimized family is in grief but Rajakshes enjoy with over 10 000 guests attending their son s weddings, being celebrated with the money, that MR deliberately stole durin ghis term. THere are no limits of his money laundering acts
2. People, at large believe in Karma, but nothing yet seems to be taking it up against MR why – though some signs are there, the bugger is blocked sometimes amidst his self glorified public remarks on whatever the issues they are.
3. I believe in truth and JUSTICE, no doubt these men would have to face it to the very same style Gadafi and his family faced it few years ago.
4. Even Zimbabwian leader Mugabe, was isolated in his den by the time the bugger kicked the bucket.
Suranga Gunasekera / January 16, 2020
Was Hitler any different? What would Lord Buddha say if he was living? How would the world look at Srilankans? How did we become so barbaric? Should the people voted take the blame for what’s happening? If we say we are a Buddhist country, are we a disgrace to Lord Buddha?
Kugan / January 16, 2020
These sort. Of men really needed by Gota in order to control the masses keep them in fear.
rbh / January 16, 2020
Intellectuals are working to expose the happenings you cannot hide truth sun and the moon Anyone can convince these situation now but place this challenges for future then no one will be living those who are ruling nothing can be changed until it is faced solved All problems become smaller when you oppose them instead of avoidance them Focus on the immediate problem otherwise it will provoked one day
