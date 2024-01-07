Spectacular Ram Mandir In Historic Ram Janma Bhoomi

By S. Sivathasan –

In the annals of Bharath, circa 1200 before BCE has been deemed a plausible time of Rama’s birth. Treated as the period in which Ram, Rama or Ramar was born, a probable date thereabout has settled down. Testimony of legend, buttressed by belief are now sanctified by generations. Dates are for historians not for a humanity steeped in religiosity.

Hand of Destiny

Destiny appears to have prescribed a timespan of a mere 40 months to the Modi government, to execute an edifice, monumental in conception and exquisite in finish. It is not by chance that Modi having Narendra as his first name is the architect of this historic task from beginning to accomplishment. He placed the foundation – a silver brick 40 kg in weight – on 4th August 2020 and work commenced on the following day after religious ceremonies. The mission has proceeded without a hassle for 1240 days. Thirukkural says, “Those who have associates of unimpeachable report, will have only success in their pursuits”. A decade of triumph testifies to this truism in the political career of Modi as Prime Minister of Bharath.

Seen in history is a phenomenon and an inexplicable one at that, where people in expansive territory have accomplished deeds that were large and great. “Let all your thoughts soar high” is a line which is very much an exhortation to the Tamils, if not to humanity. It was pronounced two millennia ago by the greatest intellect among Tamil poets, Thiruvalluvar.

Among the great civilizations of old are China and India, not to mention Greece, Rome and Egypt. Two of the foremost modern ones are USA and Russia. To fast forward ancient India to modern times has ever been a challenge to Bharath. To redeem the pledge Prime Minister Modi and all his supreme lieutenants are faithfully committed.

A Day Etched in Gold

The memorable day is 22nd January, 2024, the day of consecration of Ram Mandir, when the temple will see dedication amidst lakhs of devotees.

Ram Mandir in all its splendour has been the yearning of Bhaktas for generations. Religious fervour had to marry political authority for a great edifice to sprout from holy ground. This happened under the benediction of great men perched in the citadel of power. For an inimitable temple, every component had to be specially picked. For the statue of the deity, selectively chosen rock was quarried in Karnataka and brought to Ayodhya. For the entire temple, sandstone in tint of pink and some in saffron was hewed from the quarries of Rajasthan. Once at the worksite thousands of stones were turned beautifully by highly skilled craftsmen using appropriate equipment into perfectly executed sculpture. All these sculptures exceeding a few hundred now adorn the pillars, arches and interior of the ornate domes.

The holy mission in the hands of the government is incredibly huge. The Mandir by itself has to shine in all it’s glory. The temple construction is envisaged in a holistic sense. An appreciable length of the road to the temple and beyond is widened into a highway after demolishing a large number of unsightly buildings, old residences and shops placed ribbon fashion along roadsides. A unique addition is high walls separated one from the other and decorated with high quality paintings taken from episodes in Ramayana and the like. Excelling the paintings are fine sculptures using mostly sandstone in pink and saffron. Landscaped stretches lend a view enlivening to the heart and soul of the pilgrims. They will enter the temple in an enthralled mood. To the dreamers and architects who have delivered these marvels, rich dividends are sure to flow.

Medians are now provided for ease of accident-free traffic flow. Together with pilgrimages have to go, ease of commuting. Three modes are being provided: by train and bus on land, plane and helicopter by air and specially made craft on water. In addition are the private vehicles of every description that have surged now. It is already announced that for the consecration, 500 trains from all over India will converge on Ayodhya

Pilgrims and tourists require pleasant accommodation with provision for optimum human needs. Wholesome food and potable water are a category apart when the needs are quantified. With plan or without, they appear to proceed seamlessly when the daily floating populace of pilgrims and tourists is in lakhs. A lakh or more increase in daily pilgrim inflow, India has the capacity to manage.

Maharishi Valmiki Airport

To all Indians and to the Hindu world, 30th March 2023 has become a day of great religious significance. On this day Prime Minister, Modi inaugurated the hugely revamped and rebuilt city of Ayodhya, holy to most Hindus. He also inaugurated phase I of the massive Airport, appropriately named Maharishi Valmiki a great devotee of Rama. He is reputed to be the poet who wrote the Ramayana in Sanskrit in 24,000 stanzas. The Tamil poet Kamban, greatest in epic poetry wrote the Ramayanam in Tamil in 10,000 stanzas. In a prefatory stanza he praised Valmiki’s poetic prowess thus: “In a stanza of four lines, not a single line can be replaced”. It is such a great name that is assigned to the Airport.

Every feature of Ram Mandir and it’s environs looks and sounds ancient. Yet the airport and all it’s facilities are ultra-modern.

Ram Mandir Bus Station Ayodhya

Pilgrims from a vast sub-continent, steeped in religious sentiment for ages past have from now on to make it to Ayodhya and Varanasi and then to return. To provide all the essential amenities of stay and return is the colossal task of the government. This is being done and it has to continue for very long. Bus transport may require the largest segment and it needs to be sustained. Towards this end, a modern bus station just 3 km away from Ram Mandir is provided anew.

A Composite Marvel

The ancient and the modern are melded faultlessly and harmoniously in a composite creation that is Ram Janma Bhoomi. Six of the seven wonders are said to be of stone. Ram Mandir may be on its ascent to the eighth, as time hallows its acceptance. With the temple blazing amidst blooming gardens and trees aflush with luscious foliage, all visitors to the complex will be treated to a heavenly experience. Together with revamped Varanasi and glorious Kashmir, the pilgrims and tourists, local and foreign will have a Holy Trinity to experience. With Prime Minister Modi’s conception of development, growth will be comprehensive and pervasive geographically. Development will be both spiritual and material, a model to the world a marvel to human-kind.