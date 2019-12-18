Sumanthiran On Tamil Concerns And President’s Dither

By N. Lohathayalan – from Jaffna
Minorities right in Rejecting President: Devananda Must Resign
As our electorally victorious President’s political philosophy and its contradictions come out slowly, it is now proving to be right that our people did not vote for him – so said M.A. Sumanthiran, TNA/FP Member of Parliament, at a meet-the-press event in Jaffna on 17 December, 2019.
Elaborating, he asked “where are the policies of other parties [like the EPDP, and EPRLF] that promised that they would get the Tamil people’s vote for the President, and thereby bring in cooperative rule at the centre and devolved rule in our areas?” This question was raised in the context of the President stating clearly now that there will be no devolution and instead minority aspirations will be met only through development. Therefore, Minister Douglas Devananda must reexamine the wisdom of being a Minister when the President clearly says he will not give what Mr. Devananda promised the people in campaigning for the President. It is also relevant that in the period we were under the President’s elder brother Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Breaking promises to India and IC
Mahinda Rajapaksa, on three occasions he promised India in writing that he would go beyond the Thirteenth Amendment. It seems that promises are freely given with no intention to deliver on them.
It is by promising India and the International Community that Mahinda Rajapaksa would solve our ethnic problem through devolution of powers, that his government got assistance in prosecuting the civil war against the Tamil Tigers. It was in the government that made these solemn promises to the world that current President Rajapaksa was Defence Secretary, and as such he has ownership in these commitments. So noted the TNA/FP MP and Spokesman.
Federalism
Although Tamils and Muslims are minorities in Sri Lanka, they are the majority in many districts. It is to have a say in running their own affairs and to escape the dominance of the majority in these districts that federalism is being proposed. It is important to note how minorities voted collectively – for a federal solution. That democratic message must not be lost – vox populi, vox dei – on our government if it is to be the government of all of us.
Today under this new government the freedom to express ourselves freely has suffered a major setback. Our community will not cooperate with any oppressive measures that detract from our freedoms. It appears that the coming days will offer many challenges to democracy. I invite all communities to come together and add their voices to calls for federalism, democracy and their protection.
Federal Constitution and India
Federalism is not a mere nameboard. We ask for meaningful distribution of power from the centre. The last government made several proposals contained in a constitution that never came to be. We are prepared to collaborate in making those proposals by the old government a reality under the new government. We do not need to wait for the next elections. India’s participation and inputs are essential.
Indian Law Excluding Musims
Mr. Sumanthiran did not wish to comment on India’s laws and new citizenship issues. [The new Indian law while offering Indian citizenship to citizens of neighbouring countries, excluded Muslims. Several Indian cities and universities have erupted in riots protesting the discrimination. A Sri Lankan human rights advocate who looks to India for leadership in issues of human rights, said he was disappointed with India, arguing that the TNA must demand consistency from India in excluding Muslims from Indian citizenship for Afghans, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. His point was that, arguing for Tamil rights in Sri Lanka we need consistency. We must always be for human rights, not just when it suits us. Fearing to offend India which usually is for our freedoms, makes our case weak].
As regards Tamil refugees in India, the TNA stand is clear said Sumanthiran – that they must come back. However, if they wish to remain in India, that must be handled according to international laws and treaties, and the refugees have a right to decide their future. It is not a matter to be considered in terms of the vote bank, whether in India or her. It is their entitlement to decide on their future. It is their fundamental right.
Uncontrolled Sand Minding
At this time, the TNA will soon be initiating some legal measures in respect of the extensive sand mining going on in the North and East. In Mahinda Rajapaksa’s time in the neighbourhood of Point Pedro, that is, in Vadamaratchy East, there was day-time robbery through the Mahenswary Fund by illegally mining sand with government protection. That robbery is now on again.
Tamil Unity
These are times when the TNA pleads for Tamil Unity but regrets divisions that have appeared among us. Beyond the split in TELO, we are saddened by two members breaking off from TELO, said Sumanthiran.
When we [the TNA] call for unity, some, instead of saying yes or no, go into long discussions. They speak of an alternative Tamil leadership. [Writer’s note: here it was understood that Mr. Sumanthiran was referring to Former Chief Minister CV. Wigneswaran putting himself forward as the new Tamil leadership replacing the TNA, while the All Ceylon Tamil Congress makes strident claims to be being the alternative Tamil leadership. However, the public participating in the Presidential Elections as requested by the TNA and rejecting totally the call by the claimants to being the alternative, shows them to be untenable as leaders of any sort].
Mr. Aanandasangari
[Note: the spelling Aanadasanagari instead of the usual Ananadasangari has its origins in wanting to be listed alphabetically on the ballot paper before his rival Alalasundaram in the Kilinochchi electorate. Mr. Anandasangari was elected].
Mr. Anandasangari was involved in litigation involving Mr. Sumanthiran, claiming that Sumanthiran knows no party history. [Writer: Mr. Sumanthiran did not say what the litigation was about, but I understand it concerns ownership of the TULF party symbol]. However, the court ruled in Mr. Sumanthiran’s favour and Mr. Anadasangari is angry with Sumanthiran for that. However, said Sumanthiran, he is my elder and is really one of us. Therefore, I do not wish to say anything adverse against him.
The Disappeared
The then Defence Secretary and present President is unable to answer legitimate questions about those who disappeared, especially those who publicly surrendered to the army at the end of the war. Those who disappeared are one issue but there are those who handed them over to the army in trust and need closure, wondering with guilt if they did harm to their relatives in handing them over to the army to be disappeared. Their testimonies cannot be brushed aside. That cannot be denied. Answers must be given. The President is escaping responsibility by saying we are politicizing the matter and thinks that is an excuse for not addressing how people were disappeared. That is no answer. Lives are involved. The relatives need closure.
Northern Governor: An Indecisive President
Mr. Sumanthiran emphasized the need for a governor for the North when all the other eight provinces have their governor. The President who campaigned promising strong, disciplined leadership, seems to be in a tizzy, unable in a dither to make up his mind. As a result of his lack of leadership the northern province administration is at a standstill. We need a governor immediately.
Latest comments
JD / December 18, 2019
None of the Tamil or Muslim politicians can not ask any thing from the govt. Both the Tamils and muslims voted for a Sinhala buddhist Candidate even though he did not become the president. Sivagilingam and Hisbulla represented Tamils and Muslim receptively. So, what ever Tamil politicians talk on behalf of Tamils and Muslim politicians talk on behalf of Muslims are simply Irrelevant. Sri lankan Army represents Northern Tamils very well. I heard, even yesterday, they built and donated 700 new houses to Tamils.
Particularly, Tamils should not get TNA, specifically Sumanthiran, as they were ruining Tamils. Remember Sumanthiran was the man who wanted Orumiththa NAdu for Tamils and Nashirishthan for Muslim and ruined Reconciliation. India knows Tamils want to use both Sinhale and India as their base. So, Sri lankan Tamils are not included in the new citizenship act. Tamils can not have two motherlands.
Abhaya Premawardena / December 18, 2019
er … The president has been very clear. NO federalism. No political talk. work on making the lives of average Sri Lankans better.
If not you can go bitching to Modi. I doubt he will care.
j.muthu / December 18, 2019
oh yes praba failed 30yrs of arm struggle….oh yes this mad pakse mafia going to give tamil ealam in platter without single tamil blood….
Blabla / December 18, 2019
The suggestion of President Gotapaya what Tamil areas need is an improvement of living standards and not federal autonomy.
I can say is Sri Lankan should have applied this policy in 1948, when Sri Lanka gained ‘imdependance’ from the Britsh colonial rule. We had better standard of living during Britsh colonial rule than now. At present we are far worse off, all politicans are upto massive scale corruption, there is no law and order, educational sttandards have badly deteriorated and much more.
May be we should hand back Sri Lanka to our former colonial rulers the United Kingdom.
paragon / December 18, 2019
MR.SUMANTHIRAN why are you in a hurry.after the next general election the well educated and more smart people like SIVAJI-SURESH-ANANTHI-SRI KANTHA-SANKARI-ARUNTHAPALAN-GAJAN PONNA-all these guys under the leader ship of SUWAMI VICKNESEWARANAHTH will get more seat at least five among them self in jaffna and vanni. ONCE VIKNES SUWAMI is elected MR.GOTHAPAYA will send a special plane to palali and transport him to colombo and appoint him as north-east development minister and hand over police and land powers to him.in the same plane he will bring back to jaffna all tamils held in welikada more than 10 years.MR SUMANTHIRN you have to go back to colombo and start your legal practice .once VICKY SUWAMI go to parliament there will not be a tamil problem in sri-lanka.
Richard Kaz / December 18, 2019
Mr Sumanthiran, we know Douglas is not a minister to help the Tamil people, he is there for himself. However, what did former President Sirsena and the UNP who were in power/government for nearly 5 years do for the Tamil people? despite UNP’s near zero interest in addressing the concerns of the Tamil people, you directed the TNA to support the UNP candidate? why? why the blind faithfulness to a party that hasn’t delivered anything for the Tamil people? how much responsibility do you take as a TNA leader?
/
Jey / December 18, 2019
One thing for sure after the debacle of Sri Lankan Tamil parties. They can neither get consensus on the Tamil questions nor have vision. Only thing they are pretty good at is, creation of parties and take the Tamil mass for a ride. Utter shame on these politicians.
Sri Lankan Tamil need new discipline and visionary leadership. These qualities lack very badly with the current lot and I am flabbergasted as to why the mass cannot see through. There will lot of promises will be made up to the next parliamentary election. And, mark my word, nothing will materialise. Hoodwinking the mass has been the norm of these politicians while they amass wealth and be on the front page. Change, Chang, Change must come soon or else Tamil mass will be in the wilderness for many years to come. What a pathetic situation.
S. C. Pasqual / December 18, 2019
Mr. Sumanthiran/TNA trying to bend facts to justify their separatist agenda.
It’s wrong to say “” minorities voted collectively – for a federal solution””
Actual fact is minorities voted against a federal solution./
TNA and alliance put forward 13 or so demands before presidential election.
Both Sajith and GR rejected those.
And minorities voted for Sajith.
So we can safely say that minorities voted collectively against a federal solution
Otherwise they should have voted for a candidate who believes a federal solution.
Someone like former TNA Parliamentarian, M.K Sivajlingam.
By collectively voting for Sajith minorities have stated that…..
Fist – Sri Lanka is a Sinhala Buddhist country.
Second – President of Sri Lanka has to be a Sinhala Buddhist person.
– vox populi, vox dei –
Stanley / December 18, 2019
I heard the president say on TV when questioned about the missing LTTE fighters that about 6000 army soldiers had also gone missing and there was no information about them. But these members of the LTTE did not die on the battlefield or go missing while in action. They surrendered to the Sri Lanka Army during the closing stage of the war and there are witnesses to the surrender.
One expects the president to be aware of the distinction between those who were killed on the battlefield and those who went missing in action on the battlefield from those unarmed LTTE members who surrendered while holding white flags. This is an ingenuous attempt at obfuscation that even a child can see through. He must be thinking that everyone must be having an IQ of 79 like those persons who voted for him.
Seyed Niyaz Abdeen / December 18, 2019
The President is just over a month and he is just consolidating his environments and at the same time has to deal with his political family and the majority demands. As a disciplinarian, it is not easy to implement what he wants to implement due to pressure from his near and dear, therefore more time will be required but before it is too long things would change for the better for the people and the nation. As a minority my hopes and confidence on our President is high and serve the nation and its people with one spoon as he is not a President for one sector but a President for all.
Andare 2.0 / December 18, 2019
“Mr. Sumanthiran did not wish to comment on India’s laws and new citizenship issues. “
Of course he wouldn’t. How can a puppet controlled by India and the west speak up against their masters ? Forget about the Indian citizenship law what about the crimes committed by Indian peace keeping forces in the north and east ? There were multiple allegations against Indian forces back in the day. If he care so much about Tamils then why doesn’t Sumanthiran or other TNA cowards request an investigation into them ? Where is the consistency of TNA ? If they don’t care about it then do forget about whatever so called crimes committed by SL forces.
ajith / December 18, 2019
Elections come and go. During the period of armed struggle there were over 35 youth movements in the field and LTTE emerged as one and only force to challenge Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalism. Before armed struggle we only had two or three political parties. Today every day we form new parties with splits over splits but none of the political parties are capable of organising the public together to challenge Buddhist Fundamentalism. Tamils need a strong leadership to unite the people together to fight for their rights democratically, politically, socially, economically with one voice and vision. Sinhala people decided to go with their own rule, own government, own religion and own language.So Tamils should respect their decision and we should decide to go with our own rule, own government and own language.
