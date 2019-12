Champika Ranawaka Arrested

The leader of Jathika Hela Urumaya and former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at 6.30 PM today.

He was arrested over a road accident in 2016. Ranawaka has claimed the arrest was illegal. He has been remanded until tomorrow (19).

