Despite being the Earth’s smallest continent, Oceania is at the forefront of several cutting-edge information technology fields. This includes solar energy production, renewable energy sources, and space exploration. There are probably roughly 70 universities serving its 38 million residents.

Business, new media, and sustainable growth are all industries seeing an uptick in research activity. Many important scientific discoveries and advancements have originated in Oceania. Here are three tech innovations in Oceania.

Google Maps

We couldn’t imagine life on the road without our trusty Google Maps friend. The era of paper maps has become obsolete due to the contributions of Lars Rasmussen and Jens, Danish brothers hailing from Sydney, Australia, alongside Neil Gordon and Stephen Ma, two Australian entrepreneurs who established the company ‘Where 2 Technologies’.

This company was acquired by the prominent internet corporation Google in 2005, subsequently leading to the transformation of the technology into its current iteration, commonly referred to as Google Maps.

The phrase “You are here” is a widely recognized expression familiar to billions of individuals across the globe. The Google Maps development team, headquartered in Sydney, has received recognition for their exceptional industry contributions and entrepreneurship.

WiFi

In 1992, a dogged Australian named John O’Sullivan and his coworkers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) stumbled across Wi-Fi. They were investigating the weak sounds of black holes when they discovered a technique to deliver signals to a location without interruption, leading to the development of Wi-Fi as we recognize it today.

John and his colleagues broke ground in a world burdened by wires, paving the path for Wi-Fi to evolve into a revolutionary technology. It is used by over five billion gadgets around the globe today, from wireless networks in places like libraries, airports, and even local coffee shops.

These days, the first question guests ask at a coffee shop or whenever they visit your house is, 'What is the password of your Wi-Fi?' WiFi networks with high data transfer rates make it possible to do various online tasks without experiencing buffering.

The company receives annual royalties in the millions thanks to its Wi-Fi patents.

Ultrasonic Scanner

The Oceania development of the ultrasonic scanner was truly remarkable. It is a diagnostic tool and a device that allows parents-to-be to see their unborn kid on a monitor while diagnosing medical issues in the body’s soft tissue.

Medical professionals in the 1950s started to worry that X-raying pregnant patients could cause congenital disabilities. Ultrasound echoes reflected from the human body’s soft tissue were converted into TV images through experimentation using various methods. Invented in 1961 by George Kossoff and David Robinson of the Ultrasonic Research Department at the Commonwealth Acoustic Labs, the first ultrasonic scanning machine revolutionized medical diagnostics

The original application of ultrasound technology was in fetal medicine, but it has since found widespread use in other areas of medicine. It’s a game-changing answer that’s altered the course of history.

Conclusion

Oceania has a reputation for its easygoing lifestyle, which includes spending days at the beach and eating pies while watching the footy. However, they also possess a great deal of inventiveness.

Oceania is the birthplace of some of the world’s most groundbreaking ideas and useful tools. The continent is home to innovators in fields as varied as wireless networking, Google Maps, and ultrasonic scanners.