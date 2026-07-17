The Crucible Of Governance: NPP & The Paradox Of The Radical Mandate

By Vishwamithra –

“One must not think slightingly of the paradoxical…for the paradox is the source of the thinker’s passion, and the thinker without a paradox is like a lover without feeling: a paltry mediocrity.” ~Soren Kierkegaard

The National People’s Power (NPP) government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD), is nearing its second anniversary. It is a milestone that invites not merely reflection, but a rigorous, unsentimental dissection of a profound political paradox. Not long ago, the nation witnessed a breathtaking election campaign—one in which the structural fallacies and systemic follies of the traditional ruling class were exposed completely, laying bare decades of patronage, fiscal profligacy, and institutional decay.

Armed with an uncompromised cadre of brand-new faces and a rhetoric of sweeping “system change,” the NPP presented the electorate with a clean break from a discredited status quo. Yet, when the euphoria of the campaign trail dissolved into the stark reality of statecraft, a formidable challenge emerged. Confronted with the monumental task of steering a fragile economy while balancing a historic two-thirds parliamentary majority, the NPP cabinet and President Dissanayake have collided with a fundamental truth: the poetry of a revolutionary campaign rarely translates cleanly into the prose of governance.

For the highly attuned political observer, the NPP’s trajectory offers a masterclass in the mechanics of institutional inertia and the constraints of ideological transition. To understand their current predicament, one must first recognize the sheer weight of the mandate they inherited. Winning 159 out of 225 seats in late 2024 was an unprecedented feat under Sri Lanka’s proportional representation system, effectively shattering the old elite’s monopoly on power. This landslide victory was not merely a mandate to manage the state; it was a demand to dismantle and reconstruct it. However, entering the corridors of power with an absolute majority is a double-edged sword. While it eliminates the conventional excuses of legislative gridlock and coalition blackmail, it also strips a government of any shields. Every policy failure, every delayed reform, and every compromise belongs entirely to the incumbent.

The primary battleground where this tension plays out is the economy. The NPP rose to prominence on the crest of a historic popular uprising, fueled by public fury over the 2022 economic collapse. On the stump, their rhetoric leaned left, targeting the austerity measures imposed by multilateral lenders and promising relief to a battered working class. Upon taking office, however, the administration faced an unforgiving fiscal landscape governed by rigid International Monetary Fund (IMF) program commitments.

To their credit, President Dissanayake’s administration has demonstrated a pragmatic maturity that surprised many external skeptics. Rather than tearing up the IMF agreement- an act that would have triggered a catastrophic secondary default- the government chose structural compliance over ideological purity. They kept the country’s fragile economic recovery on track, stabilizing official external reserves at over $6 billion through sustained tourism earnings and foreign remittances. Furthermore, the Treasury’s recent engagement with global credit rating agencies to target a sovereign upgrade to B- by early 2027 reflects a calculated push to reintegrate Sri Lanka into international capital markets.

Yet, this exact pragmatism has triggered a quiet crisis of expectation among their core, highly politicized constituency. For a voter base primed on the expectation of rapid, egalitarian “system change”, the slow, incremental stabilization of macroeconomic indicators feels dangerously similar to the policies of the old guard. The administration’s flagship programs, such as the “Clean Sri Lanka” anti-corruption initiative, have scored bureaucratic points- such as the recent cabinet approval of a national policy to combat financial crimes- but the grand promises of swift, retributive justice against the architects of the 2022 collapse have moved at a grinding, judicial pace. The elite networks that survived decades of regime changes have proven remarkably resilient, showing that a parliamentary majority cannot instantly dissolve deeply entrenched institutional corruption.

This friction between radical rhetoric and administrative reality is equally apparent in the state’s social expenditure. During the campaign, the NPP pledged structural overhauls of the education sector, promising to incrementally raise spending to 6 percent of GDP. Two years into their term, the fiscal straitjacket imposed by debt restructuring has left those promises largely unfulfilled, highlighting the severe limits placed on a leftist government operating within a Neo-liberal framework of recovery.

Instead of sweeping structural overhauls, the government has increasingly relied on highly targeted, technocratic interventions. Recent pre-budget directives issued by President Dissanayake- such as fast-tracking a long-awaited contributory pension scheme for migrant workers and digitally tracking legal remittances- are sensible, high-utility policy designs. Similarly, the administration’s efforts to transition hundreds of thousands of low-income families out of welfare dependency through the Aswesuma program demonstrate a commendable, data-driven approach to social security. However, these are the policies of a competent, reformist, center-left administration. They are a far cry from the revolutionary dismantling of the executive presidency and the profound constitutional overhaul that the NPP’s ideologues originally championed.

This evolution underscores the steep learning curve that outsider political movements experience when they assume state power. Governing a state requires interacting with established, conservative institutions: a risk-averse bureaucracy, a complex legal apparatus, and a volatile geopolitical environment where powerful neighbors watch every move. For a cabinet composed largely of academic professionals, trade unionists, and political activists who spent their lives in opposition, navigating these realities has been an exercise in strategic retreat. They have had to balance their natural instinct to challenge power with the executive necessity of preserving state stability.

Furthermore, the NPP’s internal coherence is facing its most significant test. The movement is an alliance between a dogmatic, historically Marxist nucleus and a broader, progressive middle-class coalition that joined during the 2022 protests. In opposition, unified by a shared adversary, these factions coexisted seamlessly. In government, the cracks are harder to conceal. The pragmatists within the cabinet recognize that maintaining market confidence and meeting IMF targets is the only way to prevent another collapse. Meanwhile, the ideological purists view these concessions as a betrayal of their founding principles, creating an internal policy friction that slows down decision-making.

As the NPP-led government enters its third year, the grace period afforded to them as political outsiders has expired. The narrative that they are well-meaning novices held back by the baggage of their predecessors is losing its potency. The electorate, particularly its most politically astute segments, is moving past the initial excitement of seeing new faces in parliament and is evaluating the cold reality of their performance.

The administration’s central challenge for the remainder of its term will be resolving this identity crisis. If they lean too far into orthodox economic management and incremental technocratic reforms, they risk alienating the passionate, anti-establishment base that propelled them to power, leaving them vulnerable to a populist resurgence from either the left or the right. Conversely, if they attempt to satisfy their ideological base by forcing radical structural changes without a stable economic foundation, they risk derailing the country’s fragile recovery and plunging Sri Lanka back into chaos.

Should such a recurrence take place- the failure of yet another political experiment- the reaction of the masses, whether unforgiving or patient, will unfold as a fresh sociopolitical drama. Naturally, the electorate’s visceral response will be shaped by its initial perception of the NPP government’s downfall. AKD and his party cannot plead for forgiveness, nor can they expect tolerance from the public. Instead, a hyper-vigilant populace may seek more volatile or nuanced ways to confront such a failure.

Ultimately, the first two years of the NPP government have proven that winning power through an absolute parliamentary majority is merely a tactical victory. The true strategic challenge lies in mastering the intricate machinery of the state. President Dissanayake and his cabinet have clearly discovered that exposing the failures of an old system is simple compared to building a functional new one. Their journey is a powerful reminder that in the theater of politics, the most difficult act is not the overthrow of the old order, but the grueling, unglamorous work of daily governance.

*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com