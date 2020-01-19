The Fork-Tongued Stance Of The UNP On The MCC Pact 

By Mahinda Rajapaksa –
We hear the newly appointed Opposition Leader and other Parliamentarians of the UNP making frequent references to the controversial MCC pact. The Opposition Leader states on the public platform that the MCC pact should be torn up and that he will not allow the present government to implement it. Last week, the UNP Opposition Leader was even seen telling the Most Venerable Mahanayaka Theras that the MCC pact should be torn up. Other MPs of the UNP have been making similar statements. I have been listening to all this with amazement. Just weeks ago, the present Opposition Leader was a leading member of the UNP Cabinet in his capacity as the Deputy Leader of the UNP. With only a matter of days to the Presidential election, the UNP Cabinet officially decided to sign the MCC pact. The UNP Prime Minister told the media that this pact would be signed before the Presidential election.
On that occasion, I as the then Opposition Leader, issued a written statement telling the UNP government that they should not under any circumstances sign that agreement without informing Parliament and the general public about its contents. I also pointed out to them that it was unethical and unacceptable to hastily sign an agreement with another country with just days to go to the Presidential election. My stand was that the decision whether to sign the MCC pact or not should be left to whoever obtains the people’s mandate at the Presidential election. The present Opposition Leader who was then the Deputy Leader of the UNP and a key member of the UNP Cabinet remained completely silent about the MCC pact that was being promoted by his own government. He did not make any mention of it even during the Presidential election campaign.
Yet we now see him going around the country telling the new government how they should handle the MCC issue. Politics should have some basic ethical and moral standards. When the UNP government was arbitraily trying to sign this pact in haste with just days to go to the Presidential election, the Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera had to stage a protest fast to put a stop to it. Powerful members of the present Opposition Leader’s faction in the UNP such as former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, were also in favour of signing the MCC pact as quickly as possible. Both factions of the UNP had the identical policy with regard to the MCC pact.
One can form a fair idea of the present Opposition Leader’s political morality by what he is now saying about the MCC pact in the belief that the people have forgotten what the UNP was trying to do just two months ago. The President has appointed a committee to study the contents of the MCC pact that the UNP Cabinet approved last October. Once the findings of this Committee are available, we will inform Parliament and the general public about the course of action we intend taking with regard to this matter. Under no circumstances will our government sign any agreement with a foreign country without informing the Parliament and the people. Furthermore, our government will not sign any agreement that is inimical to the interests of this country. That is the difference between the UNP and its allies on the one hand and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna led government on the other.
*Mahinda Rajapaksa – Prime Minister
Dodo / January 19, 2020
If the US is so fond of Lanka let it give the 480$ to pay off some of the country’s debt owed to US-EU bond traders and save its ‘deep dives’ and fake economic diagnostics, Harvard analytics and gymnastics, trashy constraints analyses.
But, MR is sitting on the MCC fence it seems now, here- to save the Presidency of his US citizen brother, Gota, whose citizenship tangle is being played by the blonds in the US embassy?!
The day the USA decides that Gota is still a US citizen is the day that Gota goes home to LA!
Fact is that MCC needs to be shredded and if cowardly Premadasa says it now its fine.
Laxmi / January 19, 2020
Well, well this is rich – from MR the master of Double speak and the fork tongue!
But hats off to Mr. Gota for being bold enough to declare a daily minimum wage for the Plantation workers.
Prez. Gotabaya deserves the highest praise for this, as he has done what no Tamil politician in the pockets of the Plantation Raj would do!
Desperate Sinhalaya / January 19, 2020
Whatever UNP or JVP may have expressed on MCC or other pacts, if MR and his goons promised in their election campaigns, they should rather focus on the pledges that they made to the people. Now seeking excuses would not bring them forward.
babalawathie mudunkotuwa / January 19, 2020
how can mahinda rajakashe ever come with counter arguments on MCC pact.?????
they vehimently rejected it. by that, they grabed power. now to abuse the mandate is beyond all ethics and morals. they in the election campaign, misled people by sowing blatant lies. Now not having funds to run the elected govt, they are in a mess. president kumarathunga made it clear that the rajaakshes are unethical, uncultured bastards. this nature of u-turn reactions of rajakshes, prove Madam kumarathunga’s predictions about Rajapakshes in general.
Dodo / January 19, 2020
Better late than never – great that Sajith has woken up even now!
But this letter by the so called PM of banana republic is very disturbing now, that the US has used drones to bring down an Air Force helicopter while, US contractors are given carte blanch to fly drones and helicopters in the Island.
N.Perera / January 19, 2020
Sajith definitely said that he will not sign the MCC during his campaign
Mallaiyuran / January 19, 2020
Just for a talk lets us say Vaalaiththodam didn’t take a different view from Ranil when the Cabinet Paper was submitted on MCC. But now, how is that preventing him changing his opinion than earlier when he is freed from Ranil’s over rulings? After all Old King is saying that he will not have an opinion until the committee finishes it job. So why bother about another politician’s’ opinion? Why couldn’t he wait the committee finishes the job and recommend him what to do with reasons.
Now Opposition leader thinks it may not good for the Country. But this crook is not disagreeing with Opposition Leader. Isn’t this guy said in election time and saying now too that he will not sign anything that is bad for country and would sign everything is good for the country. So isn’t he has a responsibility to go with his conscience, irrelevant of what the opposition party saying?
What the truth is he knows he had nurtured the Sinhalese with anti-Tamil and anti-American feeling to win the LG and the EP election. That was the reason Majorities voted only from him and minorities voted against him. Parliament election is coming. So far neither Hakeem nor Rishard had promised to join Slap Party, fearing for the scaring technique with 4/21 participation inquiry. Tamil will not move easily without a hope for tangible solution. So again they are dependent on SB majority to win the parliament election, too. He fears, unlike Ranil, Vaalaiththodam may go to try to split the majority votes. Further as an American Citizen is the president, Slap Party is not able to go against America. So he wants to be ahead in the election game to fool Modayas. This propaganda starts the election campaign. Otherwise I don’t see a reason why he is writing this.
Nevertheless Opposition Party Leader may want to reply for this man
Mallaiyuran / January 19, 2020
This man is nothing but a low grade farcical comedian. Unlike Ranil did for last 5 years Vaalaiththodam Jr may not sell UNP to these crook to save them from the Super Powers’ forks. Though this thug has split mouth, could not take four countries last week, from US, Russia, China and as the last India, at the same time. So the daughter-in-Law is now showing his anger on mother-in-Law at the Opposition Party Leader. This guy is a shameless bastard to twist his tongue right after winning the election is thinking the two weeks memory Modayas, would not remember anything happened two months before. Can he show in any of the election mass media appeal he had placed during the election that after election, he had an intention to sign MCC, after a fake commission enable them to sign? Did he put the Colombo Pong Cing or any other White Elephant projects he signed with China to be reviewed by real committee and put that report for the public perusal? Did anybody did know that Old Royal had signed ACSA with America until Yahapalanaya renewed it?
The truth is America made many talks with both brothers, the King and the Old King, during election about MCC. In all those meeting they had explained everything about MCC from A to Z, to these two Modayas. Two Modayas already know everything about the MCC. They can tell now to the SB Modayas why they should sign MCC or why they should not sign the pact. So there is no need for them to use a committee to twist the facts in the report. The committee is only to hold the MCC until Parliament election and use it as bargain chip in UNHRC.
rbh / January 19, 2020
Now both don’t like why is it put on to study and the agreement is circulating cancel the agreement once of all no need to drag or talk about to keep it in a lively position of proceeding and debate, after that face United State what will be facilitated and spread across the globe for not fulfilling American dream.
Some party want to sighn and another not sighn and such tratment will be take as offences or different treatment when choosing countries
ajith / January 19, 2020
We heard lot about MCC and USA during presidential election from Mahinda group. You all mentioned UNP is going to sell Srilanka to USA and US military already there. What a turn around. We all know Mahinda is a cheater and actor.
