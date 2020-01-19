19 January, 2020
Gota’s Viyathmaga Governor Seetha Arambepola Violates Constitution To Make Bucks

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Viyathmaga member and the Governor of the Western Province Seetha Arambepola is in stark violation of the constitution of Sri Lanka and continues profiting in her professional capacity, Colombo Telegraph can reveal today.

Governor of the Western Province Seetha Arambepola

Seetha Arambepola is an ENT surgeon by profession and was appointed as the Governor of the Western Province of Sri Lanka from December 2019.

However Governor Arambepola despite functioning as the Western Province Governor can still be consulted as an ENT surgeon every morning at the Golden Key Hospital Ltd.

According to the 154B (7) of the Constitution, the Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit. It says: “Upon such assumption of office a Governor shall cease to hold any other office created or recognized by the Constitution, and if he is a Member of Parliament, shall vacate his seat in Parliament. The Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit.”

  • Sunil / January 19, 2020
    10
    0

    And our below 79% IQ fools will give these clowns a 2/3 majority for sure…

    Reply /
  • Amarasiri / January 19, 2020
    5
    0

    CT,

    The new tribal rules, are above the constitutional rules, established by the new tribe.

    The only rule that cannot be violated is NOT to prostrate to the saffron clad monks by the imbeciles, mean IQ 79, established by traditions, called Buddhagama, by the monks by hijacking
    Buddhism and insulting the Buddha, to maintain their hegemony, because the tribe came to power with the support of the saffron brigade.

    Reply /
  • ajith / January 19, 2020
    5
    0

    CT,
    You are talking of written constitution. For Gota and Mahinda Govt they have put that in the bin basket and 75% of Buddhist Sinhala only take what Gota and Mahinda do, not the rubbish constitution. If the written constitution is practiced Gota and Mahinda should be in jail long time ago.

    Reply /

