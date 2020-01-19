Gota’s Viyathmaga Governor Seetha Arambepola Violates Constitution To Make Bucks

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Viyathmaga member and the Governor of the Western Province Seetha Arambepola is in stark violation of the constitution of Sri Lanka and continues profiting in her professional capacity, Colombo Telegraph can reveal today.

Seetha Arambepola is an ENT surgeon by profession and was appointed as the Governor of the Western Province of Sri Lanka from December 2019.

However Governor Arambepola despite functioning as the Western Province Governor can still be consulted as an ENT surgeon every morning at the Golden Key Hospital Ltd.

According to the 154B (7) of the Constitution, the Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit. It says: “Upon such assumption of office a Governor shall cease to hold any other office created or recognized by the Constitution, and if he is a Member of Parliament, shall vacate his seat in Parliament. The Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit.”