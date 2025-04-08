The French Connection: A Strategic Shift In Sri Lanka–France Relations

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

While social media fixated on the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s casual attire in the VIP lounge after a taxing 12-hour flight, the true purpose and accomplishments of her visit to France deserve a more thoughtful reflection.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya’s visit to France marked a significant moment in Sri Lanka’s evolving foreign policy. Against the backdrop of the International Expert Conference on the Sacred City of Anuradhapura at UNESCO, the visit catalyzed a series of high-level diplomatic engagements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across education, maritime policy, cultural heritage, and geopolitics.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Partnership Agreement on French language education between the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education. The agreement not only enhances language instruction but opens the door to academic exchanges and vocational collaboration. During a visit to the prestigious SciencesPo University, PM Amarasuriya engaged in a lively dialogue with over 250 students, where she outlined Sri Lanka’s commitment to democratic values, education reform, and regional diplomacy. Moderated by Professor Christophe Jaffrelot, the session reflected growing global interest in Sri Lanka’s political trajectory. Meetings with leading academics, including SciencesPo Director Luis Vassy and Professor Eric Meyer, hinted at sustained institutional partnerships, particularly with the University of Colombo.

Environmental diplomacy was another cornerstone of the visit. At the SOS Ocean Conference held at the Musée de l’Homme, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and senior EU leaders, Amarasuriya reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to ocean conservation and a sustainable blue economy. As a nation strategically located in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka is uniquely positioned to champion regional cooperation in marine governance, plastic pollution reduction, and biodiversity protection. These themes align with the goals of the upcoming UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, where Sri Lanka is expected to play a visible role.

In political discussions, the Prime Minister met with Élisabeth Borne, former French Prime Minister and current Minister for Education, exploring cooperation in vocational training, climate resilience, and Indo-Pacific strategy. A symbolic yet impactful exchange took place during a breakfast meeting with the France–Sri Lanka Friendship Group in the French Senate, led by Senator Vanina Paoli-Gagin. The recent formation of a reciprocal parliamentary group in Colombo signals a new era of parliamentary diplomacy. The idea of future exchanges between legislators of both nations promises to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Cultural diplomacy also featured prominently. At the Musée Guimet, which houses rare Sri Lankan artefacts, the Prime Minister discussed future collaboration in cultural heritage management and archaeology—areas where France’s expertise could significantly support Sri Lanka’s tourism and conservation efforts.

Working behind the scenes was a team led by Ambassador Manisha Gunasekera, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and Ambassador in Paris whose diplomatic acumen and strategic coordination ensured the visit’s success. Her contributions underscore the critical role of seasoned diplomats in steering bilateral relations through complex international landscapes.

The broader implications of the visit are far-reaching. Enhanced education and language partnerships will help produce global-ready graduates, while maritime cooperation could attract vital investments in the blue economy. Cultural initiatives may boost Sri Lanka’s heritage tourism, and strengthened Indo-French ties provide Colombo with much-needed geopolitical leverage in the multipolar Indo-Pacific theatre.

In essence, Prime Minister Amarasuriya’s Paris mission wasn’t just symbolic—it was a calibrated assertion of Sri Lanka’s new global posture, with France emerging as a key partner in its path toward resilience, relevance, and renewal on the world stage.

*Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority & Convention Bureau and Currently Senior Lecturer for ECU, Meditation coach and Reiki healer