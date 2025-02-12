The Great Train Robbery In The 21st Century By The Corrupt SLPP Politicians

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“Always do right. This will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” – Mark Twain

The recent disclosure by the Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa to the Parliament of 43 former Government Ministers and MPs who received Rs. 1.224 billion in compensation for the property damage incurred during the 2022 Aragalaya (Struggle) protest astonished the public for many reasons. First, until the disclosure mentioned above, there was no at least slight indication of compensation payments by the previous government or from those ministers and MPs who made massive cries about the damages caused to their properties. Second, it is the vast amounts they have claimed in compensation against the provision of the Disaster Management Act in 2005. Third is the massive exploitation by the 43 politicians in many ways, particularly in the bankrupt economy. Finally, selfish politicians entirely disregarded people’s sufferings in a bankrupt economy. This paper aims to explain the above because there is a mounting protest by the public about the Rs. 1.224 billion compensation payment.

Aragalaya or People’s Struggle and Property Damage

First of all, I must say that none would support and approve any property damage or vandalism. The civilized world vehemently condemns such vicious acts.

Aragalaya was the outcome of the people’s mounting or unprecedented sufferings, which the UNP and SLFP politicians have caused from time to time since 1948. At independence, Ceylon was next to Japan in economic development, but it declared bankruptcy in 2022. It is not intended to provide details on the above, as I have published about the causes and reasons for Aragalaya. However, what is important is the background that caused property destruction. The Rajapaksa Regime, headed by Mahinda Rajapaksa (MR), indirectly or directly advised their supporters to go and attack the peaceful or innocent demonstrators in the Galle face Green. In short, it was a state-organized terror attack. People in many parts of the country retaliated to the above, causing property damage. This is the truth. Given the above, compensation payment is only one aspect. At the same time, there are two other aspects. First, people, including Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is responsible for attacking the peaceful demonstrators in the Galle face Green, must be prosecuted.

Second, people who caused the property damages must be charged, and such people are liable for damages. There is no evidence that NPP/JVP members caused damage to properties.

Excessive Damage Claims by the SLPP Corrupt Politicians

43 former SLPP Ministers and MPs had claimed a total of Rs. 1.224 billion in compensation. I am listing the names and amounts for analytical purposes. The following have been paid less than Rs 2.5 million. Kapila Nuwan Athukorala Rs. 504,000, Wimalaweera Dissanayake Rs 550,000, Geetha Kumarasinghe Rs 972,000, Janaka Tissakuttiarachchi Rs 1.1 million, Gnapala Ratnasekera Rs 1.4 million, Premnath Dolawatte Rs 2.3 million, Priyankara Jayaratne Rs 2.3 million and S. Athukorala Rs 2.5 million. The total number of MPs is 8. The following MPs have been paid between Rs 2.8 million and Rs. 10.55 million. Jayantha Ketagoda Rs 2.8 million, Wimal Weerawansa Rs 2.9 million, Channa Jayasumana Rs 3.3 million, Akila Ellawala Rs 3.5 million, Chamal Rajapaksa Rs 6.5 million, Asoka Priyantha Rs 7.2 million, Chandima Weerakkody Rs 6.9 million, Samanpriya Herath Rs 10.5 million, and Janaka Bandara Thenekoon Rs. 10.55 million. The total number of MPs is 9. The following MPs have been paid between Rs 11 Million and Rs. 30 Million. Rohitha Abeygunawardena Rs 11.6 million, Seetha Arambepola Rs 13.7 million, Sahan Pradeep 17.1 million, Shehan Semasinghe Rs 18.5 million, Indika Anuruddha Rs 19.5 million, Milan Jayatilaka Rs 22.3 million, Ramesh Pathirana Rs 28.1 million, Duminda Dissanayake Rs 28.8 million, and Kanka Herath Rs 29.2 million. The total number of MPs. 9. The following MPs have been paid between Rs 32 million and Rs. 43 million. D. B. Herath Rs 32.1 million, Prasanna Ranaweera Rs 32.7 million, W. Weerasinghe Rs 37.2 million, Santha Bandara Rs 39.1 million,Sanath Nishantha Rs 42.7 million and .S. M. Chandrasena Rs 43.8 million. The total number of MPs is 6.

The following MPs have been paid between Rs 50 million and 95.9 million. Siripala Gamlath Rs 50.9 million, Arundika Fernando Rs 55.2 million, Sumith Udukumubura Rs 55.9 million, Prasanna Ranatunga Rs 56. 1 million, Kokila Gunawardene Rs 58. 7 million, Mohan P. De Silva Rs 60.1 million, Nimal Lanza Rs 69.2 million, Ali Sabry Rahim Rs. 70.9 million, Gamini Lokuge Rs 74.9 million, Johnston Fernando Rs 93.4 million and Keheliya Rambukwella Rs 95.9 million. The total number of MPs is 11.

The famous fraudster Keheliya Rambukwella has won the cup for the highest claim. Famous gold smuggler Ali Sabry Rahim must also be noted. As the media reported, some former cabinet ministers and a deputy minister were massively compensated to over Rs. 60 million each. One was convicted of extortion and held the cabinet office pending appeal; another spent several months in remand on corruption charges and resigned upon arrest.

Compensation payments must be made according to the country’s laws because they are government funds or taxpayers’ money. The “2005 Damage Management Act” in Sri Lanka is officially called the “Sri Lanka Disaster Management Act, No. 13 of 2005.” This Act establishes a legal framework for managing disasters in the country, including setting up the National Council for Disaster Management and the Disaster Management Centre. According to the provision of the Act, the maximum amount paid for property destruction due to natural disasters or man-made causes is. Rs 2.5 million. However, one critical point is that 26 MPs have been paid well over Rs 2.5 million or exponentially higher amounts. Another crucial point is Rs. 107.5 million is the total amount based on Rs—2.5 million per MP. Given the above, there is an overpayment of Rs. 1217 million. Clearly, those in power took advantage of or misused the system, while ordinary people struggled to receive even the most basic relief, such as crop damage relief.

Rs. 2.5 million compensation is impossible for many people unless they have political or other influence, which is the reality in the country. While between Rs. 11 million and Rs 44 million have been paid for 15 MPs, between Rs. 50 million and Rs. 95.9 million have been paid for 11 MPs. Famous culprits like Prasanna Ranatunga, Nimal Lanza, Ali Sabry Rahim Gamini Lokuge, Johnston Fernando, and Keheliya Rambukwella are in the latter group. Compared to the above mentioned Rs 2.5 million maximum limit, Johnston Fernando and Keheliaya Rambukwella have raked nearly fifty times as damages. This is taxpayers ‘money. It seems that Aragalaya was a welcome gesture or disguised fortune for the SLPP MPs in any way. It must be mentioned that excess payment of Rs. 1.217 billion can be used for projects for the welfare and well-being of the poorest of the country, where about 60% do not have clean water for consumption.

Questions/Concerns Regarding Exploitation by the SLPP Corrupt Politicians

As I stated, the civilized world does not tolerate property damage or vandalism. At the same time, a fair amount of compensation is accepted. However, there is mounting suspicion about the staggering amounts paid based on fake assessments or valuations. It is said that the government has done the damage assessments by a Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs committee. This committee worked based on the reports submitted by the Divisional Secretaries (DS). There is no doubt that Ministers and MPs forced DS for inflated damage amounts, which is the reality in the country. Generally, except for a few, all those SLPP Ministers and MPs were corrupt in many ways, so the people defeated them in the last general election. As I published, it was a political Tsunami for them. When people struggled to meet basic needs, the SLPP corrupt Ministers and MPs leisurely and freely claimed unacceptable amounts for property damages with the support and consent of then-President Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW). He was looking for political gain or political support at the cost of taxpayers’ money. It was political bribery of RW. RW stated that he received an economy with bankruptcy. However, he used the bankrupt economy for corrupt practices, which was shameful. It shows his low-quality leadership. Those SLPP MPs caught by the political tsunami claimed unethical amounts in compensation and are now at home, shedding crocodile tears about the minor and temporary problems regarding rice and coconuts. Those Ministers and MPs who claimed shocking amounts must have submitted their Assets and Liabilities. So, the bribery commission should check against the staggering claims or such asset accumulation. Also, 43 SLPP MPs have tax files that must be checked against the claims. Some ministers and MPs must also have claimed from the house and content insurance or fire insurance. If so, such double claims must be investigated by the authorities. Apart from those Ministers and MPs, other politicians of SLPP must have claimed damages. This is another concern that must be examined. Based on the Right to Information Act, the public can assess all the above-mentioned facts and figures. Indeed, the plate of the AKD/NPP government is full of economic and social issues left by the previous regimes since 1948. However, all the above concerns must be dealt with as soon as possible according to the law in the country to expose the nakedness of the SLPP corrupt politicians. It is worth mentioning that 36 former MPs, most from SLPP, robbed or misused the President’s Fund many ways. I wrote above with Colombo Telegraph under “President’s Fund is a Tragedy”. SLPP means a den of thieves, and its leadership must be responsible for the above.

Great Train Robbery by the SLPP Corrupt Politicians

People suffered massively before and after the Aragalaya. However, politicians did not care for them; that was the truth. Politicians had all comfort, luxury, and security. MR, like politicians, is not ready to give up the above. They are still looking for the same comfort, luxury, and security until their death at the cost of taxpayers’ staggering amount of money. Ministers and MPs of the AKD/NPP government live down-to-earth life, while the SLPP politicians want to secure the lost paradise in the fast. Mahinda, Gotabaya, and Basil Rajapaksa (The TRIO) were named by the Supreme Court (SC) as the men who, by their continued inaction and callous disregard to take remedial action, breached the public trust reposed in by the people. This landmark SC decision was given in 2023, and the aftermath of the Aragalaya in 2022. In other words, people made enormous sacrifices during and after COVID-19 and the economic crisis leading to Aragalaya. Given the above landmark decision by the SC, I argue that the Rajapaksa TRIO must compensate for the people’s suffering caused by the Rajapaksa TRIO, similar to the compensation claims by the SLPP politicians for their sufferings or damages. In other words, Aragalaya was caused by the Rajapaksa TRIO, and the SLPP politicians reaped the maximum benefits aided by RW for property damage. It is worth mentioning that people suffered from gas bottle blasts due to low-quality gas, and patients suffered due to fake medicines of Keheliaya Rambukwella must be compensated as well. Given the robbery by 43 SLPP corrupt politicians, it reminds me of the infamous Great Train Robbery in the UK in 1963, which involved a massive amount of US$74 million. It was a well-planned and executed heist. Damage caused by Aragalaya was not planned at all. However, there is no doubt that the staggering claims by 43 SLPP corrupt politicians had been well planned and executed. It is a robbery. This is why it was unknown until Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa exposed it a few days ago. It is the 21st-century Great Train Robbery. 43 SLPP corrupt politicians and others must be investigated for illegal and corrupt practices and mete justice to the culprits as soon as possible. The down-to-earth life of the NPP politicians is an excellent example of the SLPP culprit politicians doing the right thing rather than talking like parrots for 24 hours. The same applies to the other politicians in the opposition. Amidst the above, the AKD/NPP government is batting well according to the people’s mandate.

Conclusion

The civilized world does not accept or tolerate property damage. At the same time, it is ethical to compensate for property damage according to the law in the country. Given the bankrupt economy, the compensation claims by 43 SLPP corrupt politicians amounting to Rs. 1.224 billion aided by RW are disgusting in many ways. The public protest is mounting, so all concerns must be investigated, and the culprits must be prosecuted accordingly, while excess amounts paid must be recovered. SLPP corrupt politicians can learn from the down-to-earth life of the NPP politicians. Supreme Court has nailed the Rajapaksa TRIO as the source and cause of the bankrupt economy, which forced people to suffer massively in many ways. Like the government compensated the SLPP corrupt politicians for property damage, the Rajapaksa TRIO must pay for the people’s sufferings along with Aragalaya. Amidst the Great Train Robbery in the 21st century by the SLPP culprits or the den of corrupt politicians of SLPP, the AKD/NPP government is batting well based on the people’s mandate.

*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia for 5 years and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 20 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand due to a family tragedy. The author can be contacted: asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com