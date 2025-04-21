The Unchecked Influence Of Astrology In Sri Lanka: Are We On The Correct Track?

By Murali Vallipuranathan –

In Sri Lanka, astrology isn’t merely a cultural tradition—it’s a pervasive force that intertwines with politics, governance, and daily life. The recent Sinhala New Year celebrations exposed how much the state resources and masses can be exploited and wasted by the astrological beliefs. The aim of this article is to critically analyze the astrological beliefs and to minimize the wastage of public funds when the government came to power claiming to change the system and minimize corruption and wastage.

Adulteration of Buddhism

Before independence in 1947, April 14th was considered only as Hindu New Year (depicted). Tisaranee Gunasekara [1] stated “The Buddha in Samaññaphala Sutta categorized astrology, demonology et al as ‘animal arts’[ii] (The extensive list mentioned in the Sutta includes palmistry, reading omens and signs, interpreting celestial events and dreams, making predictions for state officials, chasing demons, casting auspicious times, predicting life spans, forecasting political or natural events and casting horoscopes).” However, over the years especially after the independence, the Mahanayaka Theros the highest ranking Buddhist monks forgot the teachings of Buddha and adopted astrological rituals in Buddhist temples which resulted in calling the April 14th as Sinhala, Tamil New Year though it is not recognized by Sinhalese non-Buddhists and Tamil non-Hindus. Further the oil anointing ceremony solely based on astrology, has become a mega ceremony conducted with state patronage by the Mahanayakas and other priests including Hindu priests to multiply their income and power.

Astrology influencing political leaders

Astrology in Sri Lanka is not just a personal belief but a public practice that influences significant political decisions. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, for instance, consulted astrologer Sumanadasa Abeygunawardena before calling early elections, believing that the timing would ensure his victory. However, contrary to the astrological predictions, Rajapaksa lost the election to Maithripala Sirisena, highlighting the unpredictable nature of relying on such practices for political decisions.

This reliance on astrology isn’t isolated. Political advisor Bradman Weerakoon noted that even heads of state, including Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Ranasinghe Premadasa, were influenced by astrological predictions, often timing their actions to align with favorable celestial alignments. President GR was reported to follow an astrologer Gnanakka and decided to conduct Kandy Perahera festival during the COVID 19 pandemic against the advice of medical and public health specialists [2].

Media conniving with Astrologers and Publication Bias

Leaving aside the horoscope columns appearing in daily newspapers, several television stations were inviting astrologers for talk shows in the mornings. Most of the time these astrologers who do not have even a basic degree were using fake credentials using the title of Dr (doctorate) or even calling them as professors etc. In one of the leading private TV stations in Tamil medium the so called astrologer with the fake doctorate was advising to serve milk to the cobra dwelling in the termite hill when more than 1/6 of the population has been suffering from poverty and malnutrition. It is a well-known secret that astrologers and TV channels work together to promote each other

To quote from my personal experience, in the late eighties in a very small sample study conducted by a medical student among Rh negative blood group families it was reported to have an association between blood group and Mars affliction in horoscopes. That news appeared in headlines in the local Tamil newspapers at that time. However, when I selected a larger sample of more than 400 students consisting of all the medical students in the Jaffna University at that time, I found no association between Mars affliction and blood group. However, the newspapers refused to publish my findings saying it was not news for them.

Impact on Women

One of the most concerning aspects of astrology’s influence is its role in reinforcing gender discrimination. In many communities, women’s horoscopes are scrutinized for signs of “malefic influence,” often resulting in marriage delays, rejection, or social stigma. I have seen several Tamil women remain unmarried forever due to the affliction in birth charts and failure to match horoscopes for a suitable groom. In addition there are communities in Sri Lanka that believe in astrological predictions of the time of menarche and discriminate against girls.

Medical treatment and Astrology

In a study conducted in 2018 in Sri Lanka, it was found depressed persons sought significantly more astrological remedies [3]. Further there have been several instances of ethical dilemmas encountered by medical practitioners as the patients refused critical treatment such as cancer treatment or vital surgeries because of the advice of astrologers and then the delayed treatment finally resulted in avoidable deaths. Unfortunately there is no mechanism available to punish the astrologer who gave the wrong advice.

Balancing Tradition and Progress

We all are affected by astrological beliefs or superstitions to some extent in our life. However, that should be confined to ourselves and any remedial measures should be at our own expense. But when it begins to influence governance, public health, expenditure of public money and social norms, the stakes are no longer symbolic.

The challenge ahead is to strike a balance—preserving cultural practices while drawing a clear boundary between belief and policy, tradition and truth.

As Sri Lanka faces mounting economic, political, and environmental challenges, the country must decide whether to continue looking to the stars—or to the future. Definitely applying the oil to animals from elephants to tortoises during the new year season using the public money, and the health minister (a western medical practitioner) and a present day parliamentarian (a former chief epidemiologist) standing in queues to get the oil applied are not progressive signs for a government promised to change the system. On the other hand, it is time for the Buddhists to examine the New Year rituals in the light of the teachings of Buddha and ensure they are not deviated from it.

All these practices are becoming significant with the finding that in the 2025 World Happiness Report, Sri Lanka is ranked 133rd out of 147 countries. This represents a decline from its position of 128th in the 2024 report.

*Author Dr. Murali Vallipuranathan is a visiting lecturer at the Universities of Jaffna, Peradeniya and Colombo, a Senior Medical Specialist of the Ministry of Health and a Council Member of the Sri Lanka Medical Association. He claims the opinion expressed in this article with social responsibility aims to improve the public awareness, promote good governance, reconciliation and in no way reflects his official positions.

References:

[1] https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/avoiding-superstitious-cures-defeating-dictatorial-solutions/

[2] https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/gotas-lockdown-decision-hinges-on-gnanakka-soothsayer-says-covid-19-deaths-are-sacrifices-to-kali/

[3] https://www.sundaytimes.lk/180225/plus/mental-illness-blaming-it-all-on-the-stars-283273.html