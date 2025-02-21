Traces Of Love: The Irony Of Modern Celebrations

By Fareez Farook –

The technical breakthroughs of the last few decades have immensely contributed to society, shrinking the communication gap and connecting us in ways once unimaginable. On the surface, this seems true, but when you delve deeper, you find that these technological innovations have created a void in the once much-cherished closeness and warm bonding with our families and friends.

As someone who has spent half of my lifetime in Sri Lanka and the other half in the Western world, I cannot help but feel nostalgic for the old way of Sri Lankan life. I lament the erosion of Sri Lankan culture, a culture once rich in family-oriented lifestyles and close-knit communities but at the same time, I appreciate the benefits of these new technical advances. This is the dilemma we all face—those of us born at the mid of the sunset of traditional ways of life and the dawn of tech innovation. We feel a pang of sorrow for the lost world and a burst of joy for the new one.

Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Valentine’s Day are the days when we collectively decide to shower our loved ones with affection, gifts, and attention—because, apparently, the other 364 days of the year just don’t cut it. Let’s dive into the delightful absurdity of these celebrations, where the focus often shifts from genuine love to a commercialized frenzy.

Mother’s Day:

Mother’s Day has its roots in ancient Greek and Roman festivals honoring mother goddesses. However, the modern version was championed by Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century as a way to honor her own mother. Ironically, Jarvis later became disillusioned with the holiday’s commercialization, famously stating, “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

Father’s Day:

Father’s Day, on the other hand, was first celebrated in the early 20th century in the United States, thanks to the efforts of Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honor her father, a Civil War veteran and single parent. While it took a bit longer to catch on than Mother’s Day, it eventually did—because who doesn’t love an excuse to buy another tie?

Valentine’s Day:

Valentine’s Day traces its origins to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, a fertility celebration. It was later Christianized and associated with St. Valentine, a martyr who, according to legend, performed secret marriages. Fast forward to today, and it’s a day where love is measured by the size of the bouquet and the price of the dinner reservation.

Let’s face it: these holidays have become less about genuine affection and more about the commercial circus that surrounds them. The pressure to buy the perfect gift, plan the perfect day, and post the perfect Instagram photo can be overwhelming. It’s as if love can be quantified by the number of likes and retweets.

Consider this: on Mother’s Day, we buy flowers, chocolates, and spa vouchers. On Father’s Day, it’s all about gadgets, BBQ sets, and, of course, the obligatory tie. Valentine’s Day? Well, that’s a whole different beast. From overpriced roses to heart-shaped everything, it’s a day where love is measured in dollar signs.

The irony is that in the midst of all this celebration, we often forget the very people we’re supposed to be honoring. How many times have we seen families stress out over planning the perfect Mother’s Day brunch, only to have Mom end up doing most of the work? Or dads who receive yet another “World’s Best Dad” mug, only to be left alone to watch TV while everyone else goes about their day?

Valentine’s Day is no different. Couples go to great lengths to plan elaborate dates, often forgetting that the day is supposed to be about celebrating their love, not impressing others.

The absurdity of these celebrations lies in the fact that we often miss the point entirely. Instead of showing love and appreciation in meaningful ways throughout the year, we cram it all into one day, as if that will suffice. It’s like trying to fit a year’s worth of exercise into a single gym session—ineffective and exhausting.

Imagine if we treated every day like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or Valentine’s Day. What if we showed our love and appreciation consistently, without the need for a designated day? What if we wrote heartfelt notes, spent quality time together, and expressed our gratitude regularly? Now, that would be something worth celebrating.

Let’s celebrate the people we love every day. Let’s break free from the commercialized constraints of these holidays and focus on what truly matters—genuine connection and appreciation. As author William Arthur Ward wisely said, “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”

In the end, it’s not about the gifts, the cards, or the social media posts. It’s about the love and appreciation we show to the people who matter most in our lives. So, go ahead and celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Valentine’s Day—but don’t forget to celebrate the people behind these holidays every day of the year. After all, love isn’t a one-day event; it’s a lifelong journey.

Ultimately, the true worth of love goes far beyond an annual visit, a greeting card, or a bouquet of flowers. Real love is found in the everyday moments, the small acts of kindness, and the unwavering support we offer each other. It’s about being present, listening, and showing appreciation in ways that can’t be bought or sold.

Let’s celebrate the real love that enriches our lives, not just on designated days, but every day. Because love, in its truest form, is priceless and timeless.