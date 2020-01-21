Western Province Gota Governor Dr. Seetha Arambepola Exposes Herself To Litigation

Despite being in the knowledge that she is violating the constitution, Dr. Seetha Arambepola the Western Province Governor continues her private practice as an ENT Surgeon between the hours of 7am to 8:30am and once again after 4:30pm at multiple hospitals Colombo Telegraph can reveal today.

Whilst continuing to turn a a deaf ear, a sore throat and a snuffy nose to the country’s contitution, Dr. Seetha Arambepola now exposes her vulnerability of being litigated for such an act.

The country’s constitution clearly defines that any person appointed to posts such as a Governor, should cease to continue profiting by all other means.

According to the article 154B (7) of the Constitution, the Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit. It says: “Upon such assumption of office a Governor shall cease to hold any other office created or recognized by the Constitution, and if he is a Member of Parliament, shall vacate his seat in Parliament. The Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit.”

According to sources close to Dr. Seetha Arambepola it can be confirmed that she continues offering her services as an ENT Surgeon before and after regular office hours.

A fellow member of the medical profession speaking to Colombo Telegraph on condition of anonymity said “I am flummoxed that a person of her stature continues to break the law. She definitely will be hauled to courts for this if she does not stop it immediately. She must decide what she really wants to do. She can’t continue to have the cake and also eat the cake”.

Earlier several social media commentators voiced their displeasure when this news initially broke out.

Further many eye brows have now being raised as to why President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has so far portrayed to be wanting to streamline governmental policies and processes continues turning a blind eye when it comes to his close associates and supporters such as Dr. Seetha Arambepola who in this instance is in stark violation of the country’s constitution. (By Dasun Jayakody)

