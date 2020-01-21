Western Province Gota Governor Dr. Seetha Arambepola Exposes Herself To Litigation

Despite being in the knowledge that she is violating the constitution, Dr. Seetha Arambepola the Western Province Governor continues her private practice as an ENT Surgeon between the hours of 7am to 8:30am and once again after 4:30pm at multiple hospitals Colombo Telegraph can reveal today.
Whilst continuing to turn a a deaf ear, a sore throat and a snuffy nose to the country’s contitution, Dr. Seetha Arambepola now exposes her vulnerability of being litigated for such an act.
The country’s constitution clearly defines that any person appointed to posts such as a Governor, should cease to continue profiting by all other means.
According to the article 154B (7) of the Constitution, the Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit. It says: “Upon such assumption of office a Governor shall cease to hold any other office created or recognized by the Constitution, and if he is a Member of Parliament, shall vacate his seat in Parliament. The Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit.”
According to sources close to Dr. Seetha Arambepola it can be confirmed that she continues offering her services as an ENT Surgeon before and after regular office hours.
A fellow member of the medical profession speaking to Colombo Telegraph on condition of anonymity said “I am flummoxed that a person of her stature continues to break the law. She definitely will be hauled to courts for this if she does not stop it immediately. She must decide what she really wants to do. She can’t continue to have the cake and also eat the cake”.
Earlier several social media commentators voiced their displeasure when this news initially broke out.
Further many eye brows have now being raised as to why President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has so far portrayed to be wanting to streamline governmental policies and processes continues turning a blind eye when it comes to his close associates and supporters such as Dr. Seetha Arambepola who in this instance is in stark violation of the country’s constitution. (By Dasun Jayakody)
Amarasiri / January 21, 2020
CT,
“Whilst continuing to turn a a deaf ear, a sore throat and a snuffy nose to the country’s contitution, Dr. Seetha Arambepola now exposes her vulnerability of being litigated for such an act.”
You are behind the times. With the new tribal wind, new tribal rules are set up in consultation with the monks. Some are in conflict with the constitution.
When they are in conflict, the new tribal rules, supersede.
Gone with the November 16th wind of the imbeciles, mean IQ 79, who prostrate to the saffron clad monks, who hijacked Buddhism, to establish their hegemony, and to get the imbeciles to prostrate to them, to achieve the elusive Nibbana of Buddhagama, are the constitutional safeguards and the civilizational safeguards of ethics in the society, all hiding under Buddhism.
Suckers, mean measured IQ 79.
anonymous / January 21, 2020
The President himself is a violator of the constitution which made him the ‘Puppet Ruler’ of the ‘Failed Republic of ‘Sorry Lanka’, governed by his maniac of a brother/Prime Minister & his murderous gangsters.
There is no ‘Law & Order and there never will be again.
GulSiri Lal Nanda / January 21, 2020
Human Eros can be rectifier by later.
All that human beings are subject to make mistakes .
It has not that lost or damage to that Billions of Tax Payers Funds by Lady Governor .
Let us give her to redress mistakes or minor versus …. more Time and Space.
Those are no accounted by Press and Media.
Raj-UK / January 21, 2020
I wonder if, in SL, the (so called) educated lack understanding of basic rules & norms or accepted principals, perhaps, due to an education system where the focus is on passing exams & not a rounded education where integrity, ethics & professional conduct are also built in, or is it sheer arrogance of power which gives a sense of being above the law?
I am an Engineer by profession but my work is now mostly administrative. My working hours are flexible, usually 8.30 to 5.30, but sometimes I am in my office longer to finish off the daily work. I don’t want to bring home work because I want to spend quality time with my family but sometimes I have to prepare for the next day or an upcoming event. Even in my humble job, I am exhausted at the end of the day & have no time for a part time job. My female colleagues with families also try to juggle a career with family commitments with great difficulty. Therefore, I wonder how this lady can start her day at 7.30 am, then switch to a different role in a high profile job & then continue to work in the evenings too, all this being a mother as well. Super mum or what?
It seems, particularly, doctors in SL, are super human with the capacity to work long hours regularly & I thought leaving home at 7am & returning at 7 pm was long hours, & in my case, underpaid as well.
