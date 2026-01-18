Call Them Monks?

By Tisaranee Gunasekara –
“The vain bhikku will yearn for recognition from others, yearn for leadership and authority in monasteries, yearn for honour among other families.” ~ The Buddha (Bāla Vagga – Dhammapada
A listener should have been pardoned for dismissing it as an AI-generated parody. Except that it wasn’t. Walawahangunawave Dhammarathana thero, chief incumbent of the ancient Mihintale temple, did claim to have a special relationship with the American president. He has an inside track to Donald Trump and to Mark Zuckerberg, the monk said, via ‘a child’ known to him who “studying in England, in Cambridge.”
The monk went on to reveal that this ‘child’ was instrumental in reducing American tariffs on Sri Lanka. “A child or a grandchild of Mr Trump is studying with him. It is through that this 30% came… We didn’t say this before. But now we are saying this.” The monk then threatened to use this inside track to defeat the NPP’s education reforms. “So (we will) meet President Trump and Mr. Zuckerberg through that child and get them to stop this destruction; develop the country; change the system”.
Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is at New York University. The ages of his 11 grandchildren range from 18 to several months; none of them are university students. In other words, no child or grandchild of Donald Trump is studying in Cambridge (or Oxford or any other British university).
Either the monk was lying, or, which is more likely, he was the victim of a hoax.
“A fool thinks poorly, speaks poorly, and acts poorly,” the Buddha says in Bālapaṇḍita Sutta. The chief incumbent of Mihintale was thinking, speaking, and acting poorly when he made that ludicrous statement about his inside track to Donald Trump. The poverty of his mind was such he didn’t even realise he was turning himself into a laughing stock by making such an absurd and obviously false claim.
The hasty and inefficient manner in which the NPP/JVP government launched its education reform has given political monks like the chief incumbent of Mihintale a new lease of life. Suddenly they are slithering out of the woodworks, mouthing obscenities and birthing new conspiracy theories. For instance, at a press conference by an organisation calling itself Mothers’ Front, Bodu Bala Sena chief Galagoda-Atte Gnanasara inaugurated Sterilisation Canard II. 877,000 mothers have been sterilized in 10 years, he claimed.
“Political monk is an invasive vine on the tree of Sasana,” warns WA Abeysinghe in his The Kingdom of Gautama Buddha and other debatable essays. “Once the vine grows, the tree will die. That is happening now.” Political monk represents a lethal danger not just to the Sasana. Because his aims and actions are political, he is an invasive vine on the body politic as well, a danger to democracy, an obstacle to social progress. Thanks to the bungling and the muddling of the NPP/JVP government, political monk is on the move again/
Saffron dreams
Monks meddling in politics is probably as old as the Sasana. But contrary to currant myths, monks never wielded direct political power in ancient Lanka.
Monks “used their influence over the masses to support the king who in return looked after their interests,” Walpola Rahula thero wrote. “The king found a powerful means of propaganda in the Sangha who had close contact with the people, and had great influence over them. Hence we find kings, who had committed heinous crimes, honouring the Sangha and sending them around the country in order to influence the people in their favour.” It was a mutually beneficial relationship. “Whatever the kings did for Sangha was therefore amply rewarded” (History of Buddhism in Ceylon).
In this patron-client relationship, kings held the upper hand (and the purse strings). They did not hesitate to punish monks who violated the modus vivendi. As Rahula thero states, in 69th Century BCE, monks “conspired to put King Saddha-Tissa’s younger son, Thullathana (69BC) in preference over the elder son Lajja-Tissa against the usual custom of succession. Lajja-Tissa (59-50BC) deposed him; and being sorely displeased with the Sangha neglected it for three years” (ibid). The Sangha cannot be a power,” concludes HL Seneviratne in The Work of Kings. “It can only be a handmaid of power.”
Early in his presidency, Ranil Wickremesinghe made a public pledge to resolve the ethnic issue before Independence Day 2023 (he broke the promise). Agalakada Sirisumana thero was incensed. “Leaders cannot be allowed to do such things the way they want,” he thundered. “If they do, only the monks can throw you out on your ear.” Monks did try to throw leaders ‘out on their ear’ in ancient Lanka. The consequences were not pleasing, especially to monks. King Coranaga, for instance, destroyed 18 viharas because monks refused to give refuge to him during the rebellion against his cousin Mahaculika Mahatissa.
The modern political monk dreams of becoming the true power behind the throne, the actual arbiter of the nation. But to get to this point, they need to piggyback on lay political leaders. In 1956, it was SWRD Bandaranaike. Today it is the Rajapaksas. Turkish scholar Mustafa Akoyal commenting on the ‘Ulema-state alliance’ dominant in most Islamic-majority countries points out that “many religious scholars are happy to justify autocratic rulers as long as the latter pose as defender of faith” (Reopening Muslim Minds: A Return to Reason, Freedom, and Tolerance). This is true of Lankan monks as well.
Unlike in 1956, today, political monk maintains a degree of autonomy from his political patron. This enables the political monk to go where lay politicians are chary of going. For instance, in December 2022, the chief incumbent of Mihintale gave the fledgling Ranil Wickremesinghe administration an ultimatum. If the government fails to relieve the suffering of the masses in a month, he would lead the people in a new Aragalaya to throw out the government and all 225 parliamentarians, he threatened. Naturally, this Mihintale Aragalaya project came to nothing, despite a media blitz. Incidentally, this relative autonomy of the political monk suits lay politicians as well since it provides them with some degree of plausible deniability, whenever saffron interventions become too controversial or downright embarrassing.
Religio-racial chauvinism is and has been political monk’s weapon of choice. Universities Commission of 1962 (every one of its three members were Sinhala-Buddhists) in its report concluded that political monks were “responsible in large measure for inflaming the racial and religious passions that erupted in such sickening fashion in the early part of 1958.” Almost 70 years later, political monk remains wedded to the idea of Tamil, Muslim or Christian Enemy. His preferred mode of action is to ignite some controversy somewhere, alleging a Tamil, Muslim or Christian threat to Sinhala-Buddhist Sri Lanka.
During his recent Jaffna visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressed one such attempt, the repeated efforts to provoke a confrontation over Tissa Vihara in Jaffna. The controversial temple was built during the Gotabaya presidency. Tamil residents of the area claim that this building is not on the original temple land (donated by a Sinhala devotee in the 1940’s) but on private land occupied by the military during the war. The chief incumbent of the historic Nagadeepa temple, Navadagala Padumakittithissa thero agrees. “But monks from outside, with the assistance of the military, forcibly occupied land belonging to our Tamil brothers living in that area. No one was allowed to come to this area and this temple was constructed in the land belonging to those Tamil people secretively”.
President Dissanayake began by asking the audience, “We fought for decades. What did we gain?” And answered his own question: “Nothing… The final balance sheet was a massive calamity.” He then went on to say that his government will not allow any kind of racism to raise its head anywhere, even though attempts are being made to ignite trouble. In an obvious reference to the Tissa Vihara, he said, “To observe sil on poya, (some) go past Sri Maha Bodhi to Jaffna. What is here is not sila but hate. Otherwise, why go past so many temples, so many places of worship, and go to one place in Jaffna? This is not on behalf of sila but hate. For land. For racism”. He concluded by saying that racist groups who have lost power are trying to incite racism again in various places and their efforts will be defeated.
Whether the president and the government will walk the talk remains to be seen. But even the words amount to something. With them President Dissanayake headed in a direction most political leaders are unwilling to take (Sajith Premadasa being the obvious case in point). In the coming weeks and months, political monk is likely to intensify his efforts at political and societal destabilisation. The question is, will the government help him by continuing to score own goals?
Who is a monk?
The world has a new hero. An Indian street dog named Aloka has captured the imagination of people across the US and the world.
Aloka is accompanying a group of Vietnamese-American monks on a 2300-mile pilgrimage known as Walk for Peace. The monks, based in Fort Worth, Texas, belong to the Theravada tradition. Their path to Washington runs through American Deep South (including Bible Belt states), once the home of Jim Crow and the KKK. They are not demanding anything, protesting anything, demonstrating against anything, the monks explain; they are merely walking for peace, for mindfulness, compassion, and loving kindness.
Their goal, their commitment, and their conduct are resonating with many people who are not Buddhists. “Did you know the venerable monks walking for peace are intentionally passing through cities and towns that have experienced violence, unrest or deep division because the whole point is to bring compassion, unity, and mindfulness where it’s needed most,” wrote Southerner Stacey Deann Moore. “They’re not avoiding hard places. They’re walking into them. This practice goes back to early Buddhist teaching where monks were encouraged to walk widely and go everywhere to share a peaceful path.”
What if Lankan monks reached conducted themselves in a similar manner instead of leading the battle for Sinhala Only?
Early in his presidency, Ranil Wickremesinghe publicly asked monks to stick to their job (instead of dabbling in politics, referring to some demonstrating monks as robe-wearing kids). “It is not possible to gain special protection by merely wearing robes and acting against the Dhamma,” he explained.
This brings us to a question: what is a monk?
According to the Buddha, “Whoever dons the saffron robe with mind purged of all defilements, restrained and truthful, he indeed is worthy of the saffron robe” (Dhammapada -Yamaka Vagga). “He who controls his hand, controls his foot, controls his speech and is well-controlled in all respects, delights in meditation, is composed, solitary, and content – him they call a bhikku.” (Ibid – Bhikku Vagga).
In other words, the antithesis of political monk, cultural monk, business monk…
Unfortunately, according to what has become the Lankan tradition, anyone wearing the saffron robe is a monk. Anyone wearing the saffron robe is worthy of worship and special treatment. The man wearing the robe is immaterial. In an editorial written in the Lak Mini Pahana of 30 November 1934, Munidasa Kumaratunga warned against this practice. Venerating the ‘guise/appearance’ should be limited to the theatre, he pointed out; if the practice of worshipping the saffron robe irrespective of the qualities of the wearer persists, we will end up by worshipping saffron robes on clothes lines, he said.
Today anyone in a robe is considered worthy of worship even if their minds are vile, going by their vile words and uncivilised conduct. (Incidentally, Minister Lal Kantha was wrong to call such robe-wearers vanachariya; the word means those who live in jungles. Equating these robe-wearers with animals and humans living in jungles is an insult to the latter).
This week, Battaramulle Seelaratana thero, who attacked PM Harini Amarasuriya in the most obnoxious, uncivilised manner, visited chief incumbent of Mihintale. Both lamented politicians’ unfamiliarity with Puṇṇa Sutta. The question is whether either monk has read and understood the said sutta. A monk called Puṇṇa tells the Buddha that he is going to a place called Sunaparanta, where people are wild and rough. The Buddha asks him what he will do if these people abuse and revile him. Answers the monk that he will think, “These people of Sunaparanta are excellent, truly excellent, in that they do not give me a blow with a fist.” If they are abused or reviled, most monks of today will either answer back in equally unprintable language and/or run to the CID. Can these be the followers of the Buddha simply because they wear saffron? Should we treat them as such and allow them to decide our future?
Latest comments
Ajith / January 18, 2026
Who is a Monk?
The simple questions is to AKD/NPP:
Did the ” the special status to Buddhism” benefit to the Sinhalese or destroyed Sinhalese or the Country?
/
old codger / January 18, 2026
The JVP/NPP government may smell bad, but that is nothing compared to the stench we can expect from a regime run by half- educated idiots like the Mihintale monk and his acolytes like the leader of the “Canteen Owners Association. Nothing could be worse than a bunch of yellow Ayatollahs telling elected representatives what to do.
/
leelagemalli / January 19, 2026
OC,
What do you think of the rumors that Jeppos killed Nandana Gunathilaka?
His courageous remarks against Jeppos a few months back were harsh critiques. And around thirty years ago, Jeppos were terrorists. Did Jeppos add poloniaum to Nandana’s food in the same way that the Russians poisoned their opposition leaders? Many people are aware of Jeppos’ actual character. Lies wouldn’t persist forever, in my opinion.
/
old codger / January 19, 2026
What I cannot understand is how “monks” of the Mihintale type come to their powerful positions. Clearly they have powerful patrons. There is also a hereditary factor involved in the “ownership ” of temples and titles like Mahanayaka. The two Kandyan Mahanayakas always originate from a particular set of villages. New blood would help to replace their outdated prejudices with real Buddhism. As in countries like Vietnam and China, the government should look at reorganising the system.
/
leelagemalli / January 18, 2026
This culture did not develop overnight. Prior to Buddhist history, Sri Lankans were more interested in nature religions. They are completely dominated by mythologies comparable to those of the medieval Greeks.
–
Over the previous few decades, not only monks but society as a whole have deteriorated. During my childhood (the 1970s and 1980s), I discovered that many things on the island were not as dire or worse. Today is the worst of all times, with the president adding gasoline to the flames, as he abuses his position by making outrageous public pronouncements. Leaders in eUROPE frequently think before making public statements. If they make even minor mistakes, they should step aside from their leadership positions. However, Sri Lanka is becoming a laughing stock, unable to be led by a strong leader.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk4rTdqnTJQ
Buddhism in our country has gone from frying pan to fire during the last three to four decades. It became “kenda became kanda” as a result of abusive politicians, media giants, and other foolish people. People who identify as Sinhala Buddhists are more interested in gossip than in true “bana” preachings. Gossips are like stinking dried fish; people ignore the smell but enjoy them as part of their daily meals.
/
Rohan25 / January 19, 2026
Religion in Ceylon before the arrival of BuddhismL Before Buddhism arrived in Ceylon (Sri Lanka), indigenous beliefs centred on nature spirits (Yakkhas, Nagas) and ancestor worship, alongside imported traditions like Brahmanism, Shaivism, Jainism (Niganthas), and Ajivakas, creating a diverse religious landscape with no single dominant faith. Practices included tree worship, astrology, and reverence for local deities, reflecting a blend of Aboriginal cults and Indian influences.
Key Pre-Buddhist Beliefs & Practices: Animism & Nature Worship: Belief in powerful spirits like Yakkhas (male) and Yakkhas (female), as well as Naga (serpent) deities, who inhabited trees and water sources. Ancestor Worship: Honouring ancestors, with figures like Yakkhas Cittaja and Kalavela being significant. Brahmanism & Hinduism: Elements of Vedic traditions and Hindu deities (like Siva) were present, linked to Indian migration. Jainism (Niganthas): Jains were established on the island, with monasteries mentioned in early texts.Ajivakas: Ascetic groups also found a presence in pre-Buddhist Ceylon. Tree Worship: Specific trees, such as the banyan and palmyrah, were considered sacred. Astrology: The influence of constellations shaped names and festivals.
/
Rohan25 / January 19, 2026
Context:
There was no single national religion, but rather a variety of practices.
These beliefs were a mix of local animistic traditions and faiths arriving from India.
The arrival of Buddhism in the 3rd century BCE, championed by King Devanampiya Tissa, gradually changed this landscape, though other faiths persisted
/
old codger / January 18, 2026
Just over a year after being marginalised by the beating the Pohottuwa got at the elections, the political monks, most of whom are aligned with the Rajapaksas, are back at their antics, helped in no small measure by the amateurish government. Various racists like Weerawansa and Gammanpila are again posing as Sinhala-Buddhist champions.
There is no doubt that many in government ranks are in awe of the monks. Most will never dare go as far as AKD did in condemning the political pilgrimages to the fake Tissa Vihara. Many must be squirming at the arrest of Balangoda Kassapa.
It doesn’t help that our “Opposition Leader” has no backbone either. He is falling over himself to seem more Sinhala-Buddhist than the Mahanayakas.
It is significant that Ranil was never a favourite of the Mahanayakas, and it is creditable that he has stayed out of the controversy so far.
/
leelagemalli / January 18, 2026
OC, I believe that the acceptance of Sirlanken monks in society should be adjusted gradually rather than violently. The people in Germany, where I spend more time than in Sri Lanka, are not religious at all. However, people would not antagonize everyone in the same way that Sinhayas used to.Former terrorists, also known as Jeppos, as today s rulers, should first learn to practice more kindness by reaching out to like-minded nations through diplomatic missions since, sooner or later, society as a whole must reform for the common good.
–
They shouldn’t simply give them a massive mandate in order to appease Sri Lankans who have trusted them. Unfortunately, Everyone in SIRLANKA acts like an expert these days. The Ministry of Cultural and Religious Affairs in Sri Lanka ought to collaborate with university specialists and extend its planning time. Culture and religion are inseparable, much like a tree’s bark. However, the longer they plan, the better the result will be, as South Asians generally take a long time to distinguish reality from myth.
/
The Truth / January 19, 2026
Both Leela man and OC will make ideal monks ! They are fascinated with women’s legs and hair ! ( No hair on the head !)
Freud ! Freud !
These monks behaved themselves during RW’s regime without a mandate because Rajapkasa support for RW .
Now that there is a rational and honest government they are trying to cause trouble.
/
chiv / January 19, 2026
OC, many of these A. Holes have never seen a school in their lives.
Some Pedophiles prefer young kids kept ignorant about their abusive behaviors.
Majority are known to be involved in political terrorism, racial violence, drug abuse , conniving with underworld / politicians / low enforcement ……
Recently visited Lanka post cyclone. Unfortunate to watch ( on local news )
President , PM visiting down on their knees explaining policies, plans, explanations …..
to these thugs.
/
nimal fernando / January 18, 2026
At this rate …….. I too want to be a monk.
–
Best guise to commit sins ……. without repercussions.
–
Gals …… little boys/abbitiyas …… line up ……. here I come!
–
Native, run for cover.
/
Ajith / January 18, 2026
It is good to see that some of those who backed the governments which promoted Sinhala Buddhism now agree that Violent Sinhala Buddhism is very dangerous and the true Buddhism is completely different from the violent Sinhala Buddhism which destroyed this nation. No one is against to Buddhism or Sinhalese. What is needed now is to protect true Buddhism from the violent Buddhism which is the barrier for the better Sri Lanka. The country need to get rid of the violent Buddhism.This can be done only by removing the special status to Buddhism, and those institutions encourage the violent Sinhala Buddhism. People should be educated and all political institutions promoting Sinhala Buddhism to oppress those speaking Tamil civilians. Almost all the Sinhalese leaders accepted that North East of Sri Lanka is different language speaking people and they are the victims of violent Sinhala Buddhism and they are entitle to develop themselves with devolution of Power. For example, during 2000 to 2006, they agreed to work on federal solution. Chandrika proposed similar. Mahinda Rajapaksa promised 13 plus, SWRD had an agreement with Chelva, Dudley had an agreement.
The answer to solve the internal problems are there. If NPP really interested in solving this problem of this Nation there are enough opportunities. Will they do it?
/
Rohan25 / January 19, 2026
As usual, Tisaranee has not disappointed, and a very good article. Here is an article from today’s Daily Mirror. Now will wait for the snake to crawl out of its pathetic hole and start hissing at me and spitting poison.
https://www.dailymirror.lk/opinion/Departure-of-British-rulers-from-Ceylon-left-Tamils-high-and-dry/231-330583
/
Lester / January 19, 2026
A rather strange state of affairs. I never met people expressing hostility towards monks, other than Sri Lankans themselves.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y00ntPDHFeE
/
nimal fernando / January 19, 2026
The prominent place for Buddhism in the constitution was inserted by Colvin R De Silva.
–
That’s what happens when bogus Communists try to be bogus Buddhists.
–
Create monumental fuckups.
–
Now Colvin is dead ….. what did it do to him? Sully his bogus genuineness even more?
–
–
Native, gotta be true to oneself!
–
–
There are times when all the world’s asleep
The questions run too deep
For such a simple man
Won’t you please, please tell what we’ve learned?
/
Douglas / January 19, 2026
“Call them Monks”? I raised this same question and found fault with Upali Gajanayake, who wrote an article on these ‘Monks.”
Thank you, President ADK, for speaking on that ‘Tissa Maha Vihare'” in KKS. The Chief of Nagadeepa Temple gave a clear picture of this ‘LAND GRAB’ by a ‘Mob Buddhist Priests’ a few weeks back. As the President correctly stated, this ‘Tissa Vihare’ has become a hot spot for fake ‘Upasakayas’ and ‘Fake Saffron Clothed’ gangs to gather on ‘Poya Days’ for a ‘Thamasha’.
I request the President, AKD, not to drag your foot from this standpoint, but immediately instruct the Land Commission and other relevant authorities to undertake a ‘Land Survey’ and clear the claims of the residents and settle the dispute.
I note that some (including this writer) are worried that ‘Lethargy’ shown by the NPP Government on these ‘Road Shows’ by this ‘Saffron Clothed” ‘Thugs’ would give a ‘Come Back’ to political prominence. No……No. That will never happen. I am glad that this Government is not getting involved or concerned about this ‘Gang’, but rather ‘ALLOWED’ them and all those Political Parties, Leaders, and those who have ganged around them to dig their own ‘Grave’ and face well-deserved destiny – the ‘Defeat’ and ‘Extinction’.
The deciding factor is that the PEOPLE are well aware of the ‘Modus Operandi’ of these ‘Parasites’.
/
kp92 / January 19, 2026
“hasty”? They spent a year developing it. Were there issues? Of course- it’s the first time we’re doing it and this is with a state machine completely unused to doing anything new. Expected better from Tisaranee than spouting inaccurate opposition talking points. By this logic everything has to be glacially slow, at which point these same people will say the government isn’t doing anything at all. Make up your minds- either we can move forward and improve over time or we have to not do anything unless we’re guaranteed perfection from the get go (which is ridiculous).
/
Rajash / January 19, 2026
They are thugs and they exploit the status given to the Monks by the Sri Lanka Sinhala Buddhist Country.
its like anti antisemitism. Israel can commit war crimes but not a single politician in the west will condemn it, instead they approve it as Israel’s right to defend itself. And any one criticising Israel is an Antisemite.
The same situation with Sri Lanka Sinhala Buddhist Monks. They are above the law.
All newly elected western politicians of any level first thing they do is to go to Israel and bang their head against a wall and ensure a photo is taken and publish it.
Same with elected Sinhala Politicians. They fist go to some Sangha with loads of gifts and bend their head in front of Monk of the monks.
Namal Rajapaksa apparently visited all the Sanghas/Temples to get New Year blessings and flooded the social media with the photos?
Monks are even given Benz cars!
any way my warning …Israel just recognised Somaliland south of Yemen where Houthis are strong. They want a base there.
After a big delegation of so called Israel Tourism Board who visited Sri Lanka recently to explore tourism prospects for Israelis , there has been an influx of Israel tourists to Sri Lanka.
Israel is jealous that Chinese tourists are enjoying the beauty of Sri Lanka and they also want to join the fun.?
/