Gota’s Travel Agent Appointed Chairman Civil Aviation Authority

Whilst making a mockery of the government appointed four member board to screen persons to head state enterprises, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s personal travel agent Upul Dharmadasa from Los Angeles USA was appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority.
The said mockery based on President Gotabaya’s promise to appoint those on meritocracy was further confirmed when Amith Wijesinghe a former SriLankan Airlines’ Cashier turned Manager and a close associate of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was also appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority.
The government had earlier made it public that in order to maintain transparency, it was appointing a four-member selection board to screen the persons nominated by ministers to head state enterprises operating under them.
The board consisted of former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, former John Keells Holdings Chairman Susantha Ratnayake and Hela Clothing chief Dian Gomes.
Meanwhile President Gotabaya’s Travel Agent Upul Dharmadasa shot into the limelight, when he was exposed hastily trying to obtain an upgrade on Emirates Airline for his clients President Gotabaya and wife Ioma to travel from Los Angeles to Colombo in April 2019.
This was during the period when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was served summons at the Trader Joe’s parking lot in USA.
The role the Travel Agent Upul Dharmadasa played in frantically getting the upgrade was published a few days ago in the Sunday Observer under the published title “CHECKMATE: Inside Ahimsa’s Legal Gambit against Gota”.
The publication read “As this news reached SLPP stalwarts, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was struck by a stunning breach of privacy as details of his Emirates flights and cancellations came to be posted on social media.”
“Included in the social media posts were not only copies of his air tickets and boarding passes, but also the details of telephone calls made on his behalf by Los Angeles travel agent Upul Dharmadasa seeking an upgrade to First Class for the Rajapaksa couple.”
“The fidelity of the leak was exceptionally striking since the flight bookings were paid for with Emirates frequent flyer miles, as Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife Ioma both enjoy the most elite “Skywards Platinum” status with the Dubai-based airline. The bookings were made directly with Emirates and not through a travel agency.”
On the another note Amith Wijesinghe the appointed Deputy Chairman of Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority who is affectionately known as “Wije” to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was famously known for lending out the Sri Lankan Airline’s daily collections to traders in Colombo on a short term basis.
On clarifying this further a senior SriLankan Airline official sent the following messages:
“There was a time people used to say he made lots of money by giving daily collections to big Pettah business people. He was such a thief. Later somehow joined during Manoj’s time as a sales officer and later he became a sales manager. Yes he knows all cops, ministers, Field Marshals and heads of Armed forces since he goes to the airport for special handling. MR calls him Wije and sometimes takes him in his private visits in our planes.” (By Dasun Jayakody)
chiv / January 10, 2020
Fantastic. Sri Lankan airlines will soon be number one . GR/MR can use these fellows to strike a deal with Emirates to buy our bankrupt SL airlines free at cost and get life long upgrades for the whole Rajapaksa clan. That way it will serve as private jets for the family to travel as they wish with their favorite pets aboard. Even Trump will feel jealous.
Sinhala_Man / January 10, 2020
Dear chiv,
I’ve enthusiastically approved your comment since the sarcasm was very clear to me. However, beware, many Sri Lankans have received such poor education that they cannot even recognise sarcasm.
I have just had my say in response to the companion-article:
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/namals-father-in-law-and-chichis-mother-in-law-appointed-directors-at-airport-aviation-services-ltd/
Thanks for speaking up, chiv.
Matilda Ellepola / January 10, 2020
Aba Saranai.,., I finds 3 of this selection panel are dubious characters and except Susantha Rathnayake which I have no idea. The other 3 should be in jail for financial crimes long ago.
On top of this., the Father-in-Law of Namal R is appointed to a plum govt position as well as the Mother-in-law of Rohith R.
So its all among the Rajapaksa family Inc., 6.9M were taken for a ride big time.
Nadeeka Abeyrathna / January 10, 2020
It looks like Ranjan screwed the backside of few Colombo actresses and Nandasena did screwed the backside of 6.9M fellow Sri Lankans. Go Nandasena…..
ajith / January 10, 2020
The Buddhist Sinhala people wanted everyone associated with Mahinda Family to become the richest in the world and all Sinhalese to become poorest in the world. Who can stop this? Again and again family dictatorship.
Lalith Gunaratna / January 10, 2020
The President May be flouting his own principles in appointing people for various posts. The people being appointed may not have a hand in it at all.
Gota knew Upul Dharmadasa much before he became his travel agent. Upul is the travel agent for many Sri Lankan’s living in USA.
Personally, Upul is a good and honest man. I’m sure he will do well in this appointment.
K.L Pathirana / January 10, 2020
Yes he will do well in screwing up the entire aviation industry in Sri Lanka. What made you think a travel agent is qualified to become the CM of an important agency ?
justice / January 10, 2020
Naturally !!
The Selection Board consists of people who will confirm persons selected by him.
Else, how will he get 2/3rd majority?
The real rot of the nation will commence AFTER the 2/3rd majority is attained.
When that happens, parliament will become irrelevant – a mere talk shop.
Jehan / January 10, 2020
Crooks have taken the cookie jar with the cookies, now only to distribute among the crooks. Ali baba and the forty thieves, from Hambantota.
