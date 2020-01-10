Namal’s Father-In-Law And Chichi’s Mother-In-Law Appointed Directors At Airport & Aviation (Services) Ltd

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s plans of appointing people to government posts on meritocracy hit a stumbling block, when the Rajapaksa super brats MP Namal Rajapaksa and Rohitha Rajapaksa had their respective Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law appointed as Directors to the Airport and Aviation (Services) Sri Lanka Limited.

Unbeknownst to many, MP Namal Rajapaksa’s Father-In-Law Thilak Weerasinghe Chairman Lanka Sportreizen (LSR) and Rohitha Rajapaksa’s Mother-in Law Diedre De Livera were appointed earlier as Directors of Airport and Aviation (Services) Sri Lanka Ltd.

The former beach boy Thilak Weerasinghe was a wind surfer who went on to win the National Wind Surfing Championships in Colombo before teaming up with a German tourist to start off his company now known as Lanka Sportsreizen (LSR).

Meanwhile according to Rohitha Rajapaksa’s (Chichi) Mother-in-Law Diedre De Livera’s profile, it is stated that she is a Business Development Specialist at EXEL Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. She started off as an airline executive with Delmege Air Services (Pvt) Ltd.

To cap it all off the the post of Chairman Airport and Aviation (services) was accorded to the former Northern Province Governor Major General (Rtd.) G.A. Chandrasiri .

According to an article published in the Daily FT the appointed Chairman G.A. Chandrasiri openly confessed that he had no experience in his appointed role but was keen to learn on the job. (By Dasun Jayakody)

Related posts

Gota’s Travel Agent Appointed Chairman Civil Aviation Authority