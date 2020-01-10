Namal’s Father-In-Law And Chichi’s Mother-In-Law Appointed Directors At Airport & Aviation (Services) Ltd

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s plans of appointing people to government posts on meritocracy hit a stumbling block, when the Rajapaksa super brats MP Namal Rajapaksa and Rohitha Rajapaksa had their respective Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law appointed as Directors to the Airport and Aviation (Services) Sri Lanka Limited.
Unbeknownst to many, MP Namal Rajapaksa’s Father-In-Law Thilak Weerasinghe Chairman Lanka Sportreizen (LSR) and Rohitha Rajapaksa’s Mother-in Law Diedre De Livera were appointed earlier as Directors of Airport and Aviation (Services) Sri Lanka Ltd.
The former beach boy Thilak Weerasinghe was a wind surfer who went on to win the National Wind Surfing Championships in Colombo before teaming up with a German tourist to start off his company now known as Lanka Sportsreizen (LSR).
Meanwhile according to Rohitha Rajapaksa’s (Chichi) Mother-in-Law Diedre De Livera’s profile, it is stated that she is a Business Development Specialist at EXEL Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. She started off as an airline executive with Delmege Air Services (Pvt) Ltd.
To cap it all off the the post of Chairman Airport and Aviation (services) was accorded to the former Northern Province Governor Major General (Rtd.) G.A. Chandrasiri .
According to an article published in the Daily FT the appointed Chairman G.A. Chandrasiri openly confessed that he had no experience in his appointed role but was keen to learn on the job. (By Dasun Jayakody)
Latest comments
Nimal Perera / January 10, 2020
Thilak Weerasinghe is a tourism industry veteran and has been involved with the trade for more than 20 years. He has the largest fleet of tourist vehicles and is the owner of many hotels in the country. He has hotels all over the country. He is also the franchise holder for the SRI Lanka marathon which has become an annual event in the local calendar sand attracts many overseas runners.
Very happy to see some one like Thilak getting involved with the Airport Authority since the BIA is a total mess now and an eye sore to every tourist coming to the country.
/
Lankan / January 10, 2020
Ah, thats alright then…
/
Sinhala_Man / January 10, 2020
Dear Lankan,
.
No, it’s not all right. Even if he is a success, it is nepotism. There may well be others with equal abilities, and with equal or better qualifications. Certainly, the objections will lose force if he has all the experience that is listed by Nimal Perera.
.
The problem is that our citizens seem always to look for excuses to do nothing. I exposed corruption in this article:
.
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/some-thomian-pharisees-are-adamant-on-the-need-to-cheat/
.
One of my closest relatives was involved, and for years I had asked others to take it up. When I finally wrote it, you will find that the “Establishment” has not defended it, but many of my so-called friends didn’t comment, implying that it was “reverse nepotism”! There must be some hidden reason why I must have written it.
.
Read it, and judge for yourself. Going by your arguments, with theirs added, nothing will ever be objected to by the cowards of Sri Lanka.
.
I’m sorry that I’ve been rather harsh on you; I’m sure that you are a decent enough guy.
/
Lankan / January 10, 2020
Looks like my sarcasm didn’t quite hit the spot!
/
Native Vedda / January 10, 2020
Sinhala_Man
–
Since you are a man of literature you should listen to:
Aldous Huxley interviewed by Mike Wallace : 1958 (Full)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alasBxZsb40
–
Tell us how relevant is his concern now?
Do we have to start worrying?
/
Gumption / January 10, 2020
Yeah…we all know how he got there and the trail of destruction. Not unlike some people who got rich through cut throat and share market scams.
Sri Lanka- the land where thieves have the gumption to congratulate each other on ripping off the innocent.
/
JD / January 10, 2020
The Problem is why every President (OR PM) appoints friends to the airport and to the air lines. The second question is are there not any other unemployed VIYATHUN suitable for the job. It looks again Mahinda Rajapakse is in the Saddle. Who Published thus. UNP working committee ?
Ranjan Affair Proved that all 225 in the Parliament are disgusting in their actions. Ranajan is just one. Others should be the same.
It is simple, Frauds, corruption in short, Revenge hatred filled place, But the Bill always go to the poor voter.
Now UNP says do as fast as possible what you said. Govt is still blaming the Previous govt but they are getting into Cesspits but it looks they are unaware about that they are also Naked Kings.
/
K.L Pathirana / January 10, 2020
These positions cannot be filled by the average individual or anyone who is a businessman/woman. They require aviation regulatory knowledge, aviation laws and serious managerial skills. We cannot expect either any of these 3 individuals to complete a satisfactory job. Again, we have made the same mistakes as voters repeatedly.
/
Maharage, / January 10, 2020
Nearly 7 million Sinhala Buddhists are screwed. !!!!
….
A slim portent …. that the final blow to whatever we had so far in this depleted land is just in close range. …………
In less than 2 months since the ascendance of a moron Gas Station Assistant to throne….
Thieves, murderers swindlers, rapists, Kassippu kings, bootleggers, uneducated morons are in line … awaiting the call …. .. won’t be too long.
/
vithura / January 10, 2020
Nepotism has been a curse in Sri Lanka for a while now and was rife especially during MR’s time in office; now with SLPP back in the saddle after a brief interlude, it will not go away anytime sooner. This whole thing of appointing only those qualified to run State owned enterprises, was aimed at those dumb SLPP voter base to make them believe that things will be different this time round. Going by these appointments so early in GR-MR tenure, Sri Lanka could possibly be revisiting the pre 2015 period all over again! Let’s hope that the days ahead do not transpire that way, but optimism in this paradise isle is something that is a hard to come by!!
/