Labour Party Commits To Referring Sri Lankan War Criminals To International Criminal Court   

On Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day event organised by Tamils for Labour in the House of Commons yesterday, Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, has issued a poignant message through Anneliese Dodds MP, Chair of the Labour Party and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, honoring the memory of tens of thousands of Tamil people who lost their lives and suffered egregious international crimes during the final stages of the Sri Lankan War. Labour Party is widely expected to win the next General Election in the UK which is expected to be held this year.

In his solemn message, Starmer extended his heartfelt condolences to the Tamil victims, survivors, and their families, acknowledging the enduring pain caused by the atrocities they endured. He emphasized that Mullivaikkal serves not only as a day of remembrance but also as a stark reminder of the urgent need for justice. In his message, he also emphasised that the atrocities committed during the Sri Lankan War must not be forgotten. He went on to say that we must honor the memory of those we have lost by ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous international crimes against Tamils are brought to justice.

In a hard-hitting message, Starmer strongly criticized the Sri Lankan Government’s lack of meaningful action in addressing the injustices of the past, highlighting its failure to fulfil promises made to the international community regarding accountability for mass atrocity crimes suffered by the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. He urged the British government to take a leading role in referring the perpetrators of the international crimes committed against Tamils to the International Criminal Court.

Furthermore, Starmer reiterated the importance of respecting and protecting the rights of the Tamil people, emphasizing the need for lasting peace, reconciliation, and a comprehensive political solution for the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.

Dame Siobhain Macdonagh MP, Wes Streeting MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Catherine West MP, Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Sir Stephen Timms MP, Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Gareth Thomas MP, Shadow Minister for International Trade, James Murray MP, Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Sarah Jones MP, Shadow Minister for Industry & Decarbonisation, John McDonnell MP, Former Shadow Chancellor, Dawn Butlet MP, Former Minister and Member of Parliament for Brent Central, Virendra Sharma MP, Member of Parliament for Ealing & Southall and Barry Gardiner MP, Former Shadow Secretary of State for Climate also spoke at the event.

As Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day serves as a solemn reminder of the horrors of war and the importance of justice, Starmer’s impassioned plea underscores the ongoing commitment of the Labourt party to advocating for the rights of Tamil victims, ensuring accountability for past atrocities and finding a political solution that recognises the right to self determination of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.