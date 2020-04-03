Religious Minorities Must Have Their Final Rites Respected: Amnesty International Calls On Sri Lankan Authorities To Stop Forced Cremation

Sri Lanka’s authorities must respect the right of religious minorities to carry out the final rites of their relatives in accordance with their own traditions unless they can show that restrictions are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Amnesty International said today.
Two of the early COVID-19-related deaths in Sri Lanka have been those of Muslims who were forcibly cremated on the instructions of the authorities and against the wishes of the deceased’s families.
“At this difficult time, the authorities should be bringing communities together and not deepening divisions between them. Grieving relatives of people who have died because of COVID-19 should be able to bid farewell to their loved ones in the way that they wish, especially where this is permissible under international guidelines,” said Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director at Amnesty International.
The World Health Organization’s guidelines for the safe management of a dead body in the context of COVID-19 allows for either burials or cremations and this position was mirrored in the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health guidelines issued on 27 March 2020. On 31 March, the Sri Lankan guidelines were revised to exclusively order cremations for people who die or are suspected to have died as a result of contracting the COVID-19 virus. The government has not provided adequate or reasonable justification for departing from the WHO guidelines, which underlines concerns that the change was not necessary to protect public health.
For Sri Lanka’s Muslim community, which makes up nine per cent of the population, burials are considered to be a required part of the final rites in accordance with Islamic traditions.
The first Muslim death took place on 31 March, in Negombo, a town on Sri Lanka’s western coast, before the guidelines were revised to exclude burials. Despite protests by the relatives of the deceased, community leaders and Muslim politicians, a burial was blocked by the authorities, and a cremation took place instead. The second Muslim death happened on 1 April at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and the person was cremated a day later despite efforts by the victim’s family and the Muslim community to carry out a burial.
The forced cremations have resurfaced fears that Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority community is being targeted by the authorities. Last year, the authorities did not intervene to stop attacks on Muslim-owned shops and homes by violent mobs and emergency regulations were abused to ban women wearing the face veil, in the aftermath of the 21 April bombings by an Islamist armed group that killed more than 250 people in attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka.
Given the underlying religious and cultural sensitivities, Amnesty International urges the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure that religious rites and practices are respected as far as possible and in line with international guidelines; and any changes to guidelines involve prior consultation with the affected community.
“COVID-19 does not discriminate between groups. Its victims include people of all faiths and none. As it strikes almost every country in the world, the virus is showing that we are united by our common humanity. The only way to deal with this crisis is as one, united in our support for the health workers on the frontlines and people from all backgrounds who are at risk during the pandemic,” said Biraj Patnaik.
Buramphisincho / April 3, 2020
Very good. AI should make these buggers very clear, that all the guidelines should not work so that one ethnic group be above the other. To tell you, brother duo dont react sensitive enough with the dead in this country. This is not the first time. They dont have respect for the dead.
This reminded me Rajapakshes murders until 2015. One young rugby player was murdered, burnt down, packed in a car to show that it happened by an accident… but all is revealed about the mruder, going beyond that JAMAL KHASHOGI s murder occured two years ago in Saudi Embassy in Turkey.
–
Rjapakshes are mlechcha by every means, they would even market the dead parts of the dead if they are allowed to .. by a large portion of their supporters.
They shoudl finally stop doing kind of MEDIA displayed based on the DEAD of sinhalaya, muslims or tamils. All should be treated equal.
/
Lanka Nitizen / April 3, 2020
@Buramphisincho,
Just be more respectful, without summing all the Sinhalese with one go .
Are you aware what bugger means ?
It means those who engage in zoofillia .
So be careful with the choice of words .
/
Rtd. Lt. Reginald Shamal Perera / April 3, 2020
Who is Amnesty International to tell us what is right and what is wrong. The GOSL has listened to the medical practitioners and it’s their view that COVID 19 dead could emanate the virus even after death through burping and farting. And Muslims don’t have good manners even after death.
The contagion can be devastating.
/
Manel / April 3, 2020
Yeah really, who are these international agencies to tell us what to do? They should just shut up and give us the charity we ask for, when we put our hand out for more aid again, like we always do. We always show our arrogance when we bite the hands that feed us.
/
Lanka Nitizen / April 3, 2020
/
velu Rasiah / April 3, 2020
Hey Shamal Perera,
I read only today in a scientific note that covid-19 doesn’t live in dead bodies, so it doesn’t matter whether a dead body is cremated or buried. However, gathering at these funerals is an issue. The gatherings has to strictly adhered to via social-distancing and should be enforced 100%. Your 8th standard educational background is good for take-away restaurants in Toronto but not for science. My simple questions to you is what has this go to do with the Muslims behavior, this is a pure minority racial bashing. Keep your bashing at the take-away outlet and go and line-up for govt handout. For sure you are not eligible for EI benefits, because you might have opted for underhand cash payments?
/
Nosey Parker / April 3, 2020
Has Amnesty International ever given such instructions to Saudi Arabia on their treatment of persons of other faiths ?
/
Tb / April 3, 2020
YOU GUYS NEVER LEARN FROM THE WORLD. HOW CAN FROGS IN THE WELL KNOW WHAT HAPPENS AROUND THEM?
/
JD / April 3, 2020
It is almighty’s wish. They do not obey almighty instead some desert habits.
/
Sihala Baudhaya / April 3, 2020
COVID 19 dead could emanate the virus even after death through burping and Muslims don’t understand it. Catholics are cremated in Italy in mass scale. The Muslims should not think to themselves but think about the whole community.
I appreciate the Govt. decision in cremating the dead bodies to avoid any virus contamination. if the Muslims doesn’t want to follow these rules they can pack up and go from where they come.
/
Hamlet / April 3, 2020
Do you mean to say that gatherings at funerals should be allowed, against all advice to the contrary?
/
Rtd. Lt. Reginald Shamal Perera / April 3, 2020
Hamlet,
AI is not accountable to anybody. They can propose irresponsible measures that could lead to thousands of death but they are not accountable to the people of SL or the victims.
So they can say anything. But no one should take it very seriously. Bottomline is no one should be wasting their bandwidth publishing these useless articles.
/
velu Rasiah / April 3, 2020
Hey Perera,
Yes, AI is a toothless body, however, why on the earth your paradise go with begging bowls for $$$ to the same AI even for an ailmentlike such as you guys can not shit due to something. If there is no AI then your army, navy, police, the sinhala-buddhist racist thugs along with the saffron clad thugs would have done a thorough ethnic cleansing of the Tamils and Muslims in your paradise.
/
Ralph / April 3, 2020
Why are you wasting your time commenting on these useless articles.
/
Sammy / April 3, 2020
What has Amnesty International got to do with the ways of disposal of dead bodies in a country due health reasons? This is a matter to be vetted by WHO.
/
john / April 3, 2020
The fact that some muslims are making a big scene out of this burial vs cremation thing (at a time like this) shows you their mindset.
Give them an inch-allah and they will take a mile
/
Walli / April 3, 2020
Amnesty International…. My Ass.
/
Jegan / April 3, 2020
For Sri Lanka’s Muslim community, which makes up nine per cent of the population
————
Only 9%? I find that very hard to believe. Even if it was true, they will jump to 99% in a very short period of time unless strict controls are placed on their reproductive behaviour.
/
Manel / April 3, 2020
Been reading conspiracy websites and anti Muslim propaganda again?
Seems to have failed in Maths too.
The ignorance shows.
/
VADC / April 3, 2020
You should research that what was happened to christian majority lebanon after 100 years after it’s creation
/
Native Vedda / April 3, 2020
Jegan
–
“they will jump to 99% in a very short period of time unless strict controls are placed on their reproductive behaviour.”
–
Did you look into Sinhala speaking people’s reproductive behaviour?
Compare the their population growth rate to rest of the communities between 1900 and 2011.
/
Tungsan Yu / April 3, 2020
Jegan I find yr comments hilarious. Instead of worrying about how many children people of all walks of life have, go forth and procreate as much as you can.
Or are we to understand that your tools dont work?
/
DPJ / April 3, 2020
The Muslims should learn to abide by the laws of the country . There cannot be any deviation. They have by not respecting the rules and regulations relating to COVID – 19. Several damn fools from Atulugama in Kaluara district, from Kandy District, from Maradana and Beruwala and Puttalam put the whole nation into caution. All these are Muslims. and they are most irresponsible fellows who should be condemned unreservedly. This idiotic obstinate fellows are responsible for the use of government drugs. The government should not listen to these fools.
/
Shelton / April 3, 2020
For your information 87% of the COVID-19 patients are Sinhalese!
Stop talking rubbish, just because the biased media keep on highlighting the minorities as culprits.
/
rbh / April 3, 2020
All minorities in world are happy to here Religious Minorities Must Have Their Final Rites Respected: accordibg to Amnesty Internat Authorities applyes to 53 Muslim country minorities.
/
VADC / April 3, 2020
/
Lanka Nitizen / April 3, 2020
Get our Sri Lankan medical expert from all communities to declare CORVID 19 goes on living on dead bodies and multiply when buried under the earth and also spread through ground water and let them also take legal responsibility of what they say.
Let us take it from their until then all need to shutup, including Muslims .
Period subject closed
/
latha / April 3, 2020
where was Amnesty International when a Sri Lankan driver was punished in Saudi Arabia for listening pirith by giving 200 whip lashes & put him in prison for 2 years. Do they think only Muslim countries can do any barbaric act?
/
jagath / April 3, 2020
Even among death, we are a divided nation
/
jagath / April 3, 2020
Hey bro, got something new. we should bury all at sea, as was done by yankees to bin laden.
May be our yankee families take note
/
Abhaya Premawardena / April 3, 2020
/
Steve / April 3, 2020
As much as we respect religious sentiments, Covid-19 respects no one, nor caste, race , religion , or social status. Therefore there should be only one rule for all dead through this virus.
/
Mallaiyuran / April 3, 2020
Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist and Christians who were exposed to Covid-19 have been hiding from government medical system and law enforcement authorities. (I am not senselessly blaming anybody). But I have not seen any pictures that Army using fishing nets, like Chinese government used, to pick up the infected ones. Up to that Aanduwa is ok. No government is handing over the bodies to people. In that also Aanduwa did not do anything different. Aanduwa is operating under emergency. It is undertaking the ownership of bodies and cremating them with public expense. Then how much of the UN fundamental rights are left out here to debate? If no government in the world under UN is practicing a right, then that right does not practically exist.
UNPyers are not going to talk in this matter, because they are negotiating for National Unity Government.
The leader for this Kalabulu is Hakeem. But Hakeem said, during last Old Royal government, it was under Old King that Muslims led their happiest life in Lankawe History. If that is so, why Hakeem is not asking Muslims to bear this small irritation because Old King did everything to Muslims the way Hakeem wished for. Hakeem’s somersaults are unlimited to write. Hakeem has made a deal with Slap Party that after standing election separately and winning maximum number of Muslim MPs, he will join Slap Party. For that, he too, like Aanduwa, dividing the country to create another Kandy Digana Riots. There are prominent Muslims with Aanduwa. After November 2019, election, The President of ACLU, Mufti said it is Allah who sent King to Lankawe as a gift to Muslims. Ali Sabre, the proposed next Justice Minister, personally talked this matter with King and Old King and now recommending Muslims to leave the Covid-19 bodies with government. Ali Sabre, Ulama Party Moulana all is asking Muslims to accept government’s verdict. In that circumstance, where and how did International Amnesty found that Aanduwa is acting against the plea of Muslim leaders?
/
JD / April 3, 2020
I heard, in New York, they used NOT HUMANS but FRONT LOADERS to load dead bodies to the freezer truck..
Sri Lankan govt, Army, health service have done a good job and have contained it. DO NOT SCREW IT UP.
Many developed countries were careless and lackadaisical. Now, DETROIT and PENSYLVANIA are scares they would go through the same experience.
/
Spring Koha / April 3, 2020
‘Sri Lanka’s authorities must respect the right of religious minorities . . . ‘
Rubbish! Not just the minorities, but the rights of EVERY CITIZEN must be respected, and burial arrangements must be left to next of kin. I do not think that even President Gotabaya plans on being Big Brother to every Sri Lankan citizen.
/
Mallaiyuran / April 3, 2020
International Amnesty’s statement may sound impartial, but it is irrational. We can’t bring here out everything happened in-between Lankawe and AI. But let us point out the ones related to Covid-19.
Jaffna district until now had only one infection reported. There were six others had same situation. But Jaffna was under full curfew, but none others. There five others, they all had more than 5 infections. But there was Rapist Army harassment only at Jaffna. Jaffna District has logged many thousands more food shortage complains than many other highly populated Districts. Aanduwa did nothing to that complains. Where was the AI to talk about these all these time? Combing the long hair in front of the beauty mirror? Now it is dancing on the high toe for dead people’s body, but do not wanted to talk about the livings’ sufferings. All religions bury, but only Hindus burns. Aanduwa, so far didn’t allow any different procedure for any religions. So can I ask AI, that it is talking only in this matter but neglecting Tamils matters, is that Aanduwa is following senseless impartiality or AI is following senseless impartiality.
WHO has clearly indicated in its statement that it prefers burning, instead burying. But it has not ruled out that there is no safe way of burying too. So, if has indicated, if the buying has to be safe, how to handle it. It did not go prescribe germs free burning, but said further, while cremating, not to use excess fire materials and spoil environment and preferably use electric incinerations to avoid produce excessive gas. Then, why the AI is convoluting the WHO’s report?
North and East are the poorest areas in the country. Lankawe Aanduwas are known for their inhuman cruel treatments to minorities. During AI supported Lankawe’s Genocide war without witness, Aanduwa used food and medicine as war weapons. Instead AI beating the dead snake, can AI check to see if enough medicine and food supplies are provided to Tamils areas.
/
Nalin Panditha / April 3, 2020
Where was #AmnmstyInternational when #ExtremIslamists blew up 300 non Muslims by #EasterSundayAttacks in #SriLanka? Had #AI a voice for those victims burial rites or loss of their lives?
Should Govt of SL (GOSL) compromise safety of other communities by respecting burial rites of Muslims and let spread Coronavirus?
According to health experts cremation is the best option for all communities. There are Buddhists, Catholics and other groups who want to burry the dead and their rites are also violated here . Why then #AI talks only about Muslims rites? 😮
Perhaps AI wants to discourage GoSL because GOSL fights better than #US and #EU against Coronavirus. Same thing happened during and after eliminating #LTTE terrorism because GOSL did a better job than US and EU in fighting terrorism (talking of rights of terrorists when terrorists were defeating).
/
JD / April 3, 2020
This is a useless article. Give some money to Amnesty International. They would issue their orders saying Sri lanka must burn every muslim body as they are MEAT EATERS so are HEAVY Covid-19 virus careers.
An Interesting article us ALL THE BOND SCAM PROFIT TAKERS – they got Rs three million or it’s multiples (some got 300 million), they instead of crying out loud about civilians, should distribute that money among people as most are now unemployed and cash strapped. What they keep is peoples’ money cheated from banks and ETF/EPFs.
/
Thondamany / April 3, 2020
Amnesty International need to mind their own business.
With Western pay masters funds to cover up their sins rake up anything in a third world Country
cover up 01st world sins.
In Europe leaving elders to die, is there no rights for such people just because they are elders?
Amnesty International, there are better things to poke your fingers in the 01st World Countries as to what is taking place.
WILL YOU MIND YOUR BUSINESS B*GGER OFF FROM SRI LANKA.
AI CAN PLAY BALL WITH ISIS OR WITH LTTE IN THE WEST INDIES.
These double tongue Human Rights saviours………. Coughing for $$$$$$ onbehalf of the West
/
JD / April 3, 2020
Sri Lanka is lucky, at this time, the president is not any crooks from the parliament, but some one WHO has military experience and is a task master (MANY COUNTRIES ARE USING THEIR MILITARIES) . Another point if the provincial govts were active and if they were allowed to govern the way they want, Sri Lanka would have been a mess. Then the president would have to cry out loud saying ministers are not listening to me. PM would import every thing from outside as their it is cheaper. IMF would right now offices are closed, new York is locked down by they themselves and by the govt.
Now, i see the curse of having a federal gOvt for the small island and having 9000 active politicians. Even 224 are trying their best to screw up because every time they want a piece of the cake look for ways to become the MUDUNAA.
/
K.Pillai / April 3, 2020
Remember the occupation of a Hindu temple in the Kokulai/Kokuthiduvai, Manal Aru in Mullaitheevu district by a Buddhist monk after Black July 1983. This was to show authority over the second class citizens Tamils.
In September 2019, the monk died and MR/GR sent Gnanasara Thero and Bodu Bala Sena to deal with issues – if any.
Much to the chagrin of locals, the remains was cremated in the temple premises. .
/
JD / April 3, 2020
Corona Virus is not discriminating between religions majority and religious minorities. So, if muslims want to protect what is written in Quran, others have to die in order to protect Islamic beliefs.
/
rbh / April 3, 2020
There thousand died in most countries what was there code of burial conduct the ashes of cremated body can cause new virus or fumes inhale in its surrounding
/
JD / April 3, 2020
when Wahbis blew up Catholics and Evangelists, that was body mutilation. I think ALMIGHTY liked that as it was non-believers.
/