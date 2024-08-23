Reviving Sri Lanka: A Journey To Rediscover The Pearl Of The Indian Ocean

By Matara Gunapala –

Once celebrated as the ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean,’ Sri Lanka‘s stunning natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and rich cultural heritage were complemented by a dynamic economy. Its tropical climate, fertile soil, valuable resources like precious stones, renowned tea, rubber, and coconut, and strategic deep harbours made it a significant player in maritime trade. At its zenith, it was hailed as the ‘granary of the Orient,’ a testament to its agricultural prosperity.

The advent of British colonial rule between 1815 and 1948 redirected Sri Lanka’s focus towards export-oriented commercial plantations and infrastructure development primarily to serve colonial interests, often neglecting the welfare of its ordinary citizens. By independence in 1948, Sri Lanka’s currency was strong, with the rupee valued at approximately Rs 3.33 to the US dollar. Unfortunately, since then, successive governments have failed to manage the economy effectively, resulting in a significant decline in currency value. As of February 2024, the rupee has depreciated to over Rs 310 (with a slight improvement to around Rs 301 as of August 2024), highlighting a troubling and urgent trend of economic mismanagement that needs immediate attention.

While the struggles of Sri Lankan citizens and the country’s recognition as one of the 22 most highly indebted by the IMF have drawn international attention, it’s important to remember that Sri Lanka’s potential remains substantial. Revitalising this potential lies the key to its future prosperity and the well-being of its people.

Present situation

Since becoming a republic with an executive president, Sri Lanka’s political system has faced significant challenges. A series of constitutional amendments has led to a political environment many see as deeply flawed, impacting nearly every aspect of society, from public services to the economy.

The influence of politicians extends into critical institutions like the Central Bank and the judiciary, undermining effective economic management and the rule of law. This has created a situation where accountability is scarce, and many feel that politicians act as though they are above the law. Corruption has seeped into politics and public service, making fair access to opportunities and services a distant dream for ordinary citizens.

The disparity between the lives of politicians and the public is stark. While those in power and their close associates enjoy luxurious lifestyles and often travel abroad, many Sri Lankans struggle with rising prices and shortages of basic necessities. This divide has fuelled frustration and a demand for change.

Many see political institutions, including Parliament, as ineffective and needing significant reform. This flawed democracy is inadequate, particularly in areas such as the electoral process, political culture, freedom of the press, and the functionality of public institutions.

The widespread corruption and institutional inefficiencies have stifled the changes demanded by Aragalaya (the people’s uprising in March 2022). Once celebrated as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” Sri Lanka now faces the challenge of regaining its former promise.

Many Sri Lankans call for comprehensive reforms across professions, educational levels, and ages. The country needs a robust constitutional framework, an independent judiciary, and improvements in education and skill development. Promoting entrepreneurship and fostering a disciplined society is crucial for creating sustained social and economic value. Addressing these issues is not just an option but a pressing necessity. The following points outline critical areas that need attention to achieve economic prosperity and enhance the well-being of all Sri Lankans.

Constitutional reform

The Constitution is the cornerstone of any country’s government, and Sri Lanka is no exception. It outlines the fundamental principles and guidelines that define how the state is governed, including the balance of power and the rights of its citizens. For Sri Lanka, the Constitution is crucial because it shapes the nation’s governance, influencing everything from public policy to the functioning of key institutions.

Sri Lanka’s Constitution has been revised more than 20 times since independence, often in ways that have bolstered politicians’ power at the expense of judicial independence, economic stability, and public service effectiveness. Notable among these revisions were the new constitutions introduced in 1972 and 1978. These changes increased political power and weakened the checks and balances essential for a fair and functional democracy. Moreover, the Constitution has been criticised for fostering ethno-religious divisions and limiting freedom and equal opportunities for all citizens. Efforts to amend it further, such as attempts to delay presidential elections, have led to accusations of undermining democracy.

Several proposals for reforming the Constitution have been made. Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga, presidential candidate Nagahananda Kodituwakku, and the Collective for Democracy and Rule of Law (CDRL) – a group of senior academics, professionals, and activists – have all proposed a new constitutional framework. Their proposals aim to address the current system’s shortcomings and promote democracy and effective governance.

Despite these efforts, political parties have yet to present their comprehensive plans for constitutional reform. A new constitution remains critical for the country to navigate its present challenges. For Sri Lanka to move towards prosperity, certain elements are essential in a new constitution. These include:

* Strengthened Checks and Balances: Ensuring that no single branch of government holds excessive power.

* Judicial Independence: Protecting the judiciary from political influence to uphold justice.

* Fair Representation: Creating mechanisms to ensure all citizens have an equal voice in governance.

* Promotion of Unity: Addressing ethno-religious divisions and fostering national cohesion.

* Transparency and Accountability: Implement measures to prevent corruption and mismanagement, ensuring that government actions are accountable to the public.

The Parliament of Sri Lanka

The Parliament of Sri Lanka consists of 225 members, and the President, who wields extensive executive powers, is elected separately to lead the government. This structure was designed to facilitate effective governance, but it has often become a burden on the nation due to excessive powers and benefits enjoyed by its members. The current number of parliamentarians and provincial council members seems excessive for a country the size of Sri Lanka. The large number of politicians, combined with their considerable privileges and perks, has led to inefficiencies and misuse of power, contributing to the perception that the political system is costly and ineffective.

One pressing issue is the misuse of administrative and financial powers, which has enabled some politicians to amass wealth quickly through corrupt practices. A new constitution should address this by preventing politicians from appointing or influencing public officials and eliminating funding for unnecessary luxuries, such as extravagant vehicles and pension schemes, that do not contribute to national prosperity.

A more efficient parliamentary system would involve reducing the number of representatives and establishing an independent body to oversee political conduct, akin to the Senate abolished in 1971. This body would monitor decisions and their actions to ensure they align with democratic principles and national interests.

The current economic crisis and widespread corruption are symptoms of a deeper problem: many politicians lack the commitment and capability to serve the nation effectively. Corruption and inefficiencies, including the mismanagement of nationalised enterprises and various scandals, have led to significant economic losses and weakened public services. Good governance requires that members of Parliament and other public officials be chosen based on education, capability, experience, and integrity. Parliamentary members must hold qualifications comparable to a degree from a recognised university and demonstrate the necessary skills for leadership. These skills include collaborating, thinking critically, and communicating effectively. The practice of political appointments based on family connections rather than merit, as seen during President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration, further exacerbates the problem. Political roles should be filled based on capability and qualifications, not nepotism or sectarian interests, to promote effective governance.

Moreover, political parties must focus on national unity and development rather than catering to specific communities. The Constitution should prevent sectarian policies and political dynasties, ensuring that all communities are represented fairly in government. Political leadership should be based on merit, honesty, and education rather than family ties, race, or other divisive factors. The principles that contributed to Singapore’s success—meritocracy, Pragmatics, and Honesty (MPH) are highly relevant to Sri Lanka. Such principles could help guide the country towards a more effective and equitable political system.

Ensuring a Sound Judiciary

A robust judicial system is crucial for restoring social justice and ensuring fair governance in a country grappling with widespread corruption, mismanagement, and crime. Sri Lanka’s recent history has been marred by the looting of national wealth, leading to a significant debt burden and escalating corruption. Successive governments have mismanaged the country but often relied on foreign loans and implemented wasteful and corrupt practices, leading to economic and social ruin. The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has identified numerous individuals, including politicians and their associates, as contributors to the current economic crisis. However, the challenge lies in translating these findings into concrete actions. The judiciary’s ability to enforce the law effectively and hold wrongdoers accountable is essential for addressing these issues. The public demands thorough investigations and accountability for those responsible for economic mismanagement and corruption. Recovering misappropriated assets and ensuring they are returned to benefit the nation is critical to restoring trust and integrity in government institutions. To achieve this, Sri Lanka needs a judiciary that is independent and empowered to act decisively, which includes:

* Enforcing the Law: Ensuring that legal decisions are implemented effectively and that those found guilty of corruption or misconduct face appropriate penalties.

* Accountability: Hold politicians and public officials accountable for their actions and ensure that stolen assets are recovered and utilised for the public good.

* Independence: Protecting the judiciary from political interference to maintain impartiality and uphold the rule of law.

* A sound judiciary is a cornerstone of good governance. It fosters an environment where justice prevails, and public confidence in the legal system is restored.

Education and skill development

Education is a foundation of national success. A robust education system does more than teach reading, writing, and factual knowledge; it fosters skills crucial for strategic thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship. These skills are vital for driving a nation’s prosperity and adapting to the ever-changing global landscape.

An effective education system can also play a key role in promoting social cohesion. By including all ethnic and religious communities at least in each educational institution, education can help bridge divides and reduce communal tensions, fostering a more unified society.

Educational institutions must be accessible to everyone to support individual and national success. Effective education also includes opportunities for those who leave school early to gain technical and vocational skills that enhance their employability and contribute to the country’s development.

Investment in higher education and research institutions is equally critical. Countries with rapid development, such as the United States, China, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and various European Union nations, are known for their substantial research and higher education funding. This investment drives innovation and economic growth, demonstrating the importance of prioritising education at all levels.

In addition to formal education, independent media is crucial in educating the public and keeping citizens informed about important issues. The independence of the press is essential in Sri Lanka, where information suppression has facilitated corruption and misuse of power. Independent media encourages critical thinking and impartial analysis, which helps to reduce government inefficiencies and corruption, thereby supporting socio-economic development.

Building a Disciplined Nation

Good conduct of individuals, organisations, and government institutions is crucial for a nation’s prosperity. Success and progress rely on a foundation of honesty, integrity, and respectfulness. Despite lacking significant natural resources, countries like Japan and Singapore have thrived primarily due to their strong sense of national discipline, supported by their effective legal systems. In contrast, Sri Lanka has struggled with economic challenges partly due to a lack of discipline across various sectors. Indiscipline is evident in many aspects of daily life, from the streets and workplaces to Parliament, which has contributed to the country’s decline since its independence.

To reverse this trend and promote prosperity, fostering a culture of discipline within the nation is essential, which involves:

* Cultural Change: Embedding a culture of discipline in workplaces and daily life to ensure everyone adheres to professionalism and ethical behaviour standards.

* Constitutional Reform: Amending the Constitution to support and reinforce disciplined behaviour at all governance and public service levels.

* Independent Judiciary: Strengthening the judiciary to enforce laws impartially and uphold standards of conduct.

* Effective Law Enforcement: Ensuring that law enforcement agencies are well-equipped and committed to maintaining law and order in addressing breaches of discipline.

Conclusion

Sri Lanka’s journey since independence has been tarnished by rent-seeking and thuggery by self-serving politicians, leading to economic decline and extensive corruption. Despite its favourable climate and strategic geographic location, the country has squandered numerous opportunities due to a lack of integrity, honesty, and effective governance. This misgovernance has resulted in a debt-ridden economy plagued by widespread corruption and ineffective policies. Therefore, Sri Lanka today stands at a critical juncture. Ending politicians’ undue influence over the judiciary and public sector is imperative to reverse this crisis. This tragic situation can only be confronted by sound constitutional reform, ensuring an independent judiciary and implementing measures to foster disciplined behaviour among politicians, public service and citizens alike. It requires rigorous monitoring of parliamentary, public, and private sector activities to promote racial unity, good governance, and enhanced living standards for all citizens. Investing in education, research, skill development, and entrepreneurship will provide opportunities for widespread contribution to the nation’s prosperity. Additionally, protecting the environment and conserving natural resources are crucial for developing Sri Lanka’s tourism industry and improving the overall quality of life. By embracing these reforms and focusing on sustainable development, Sri Lanka can move towards a more prosperous and equitable future.

*For over 30 years, the writer has worked as a librarian at the University of Peradeniya and Victoria University. Following retirement, he pursued a PhD in the field of management. He continues contributing to the field through his ongoing research and publications.