Soldier Murders Medical Student In Jaffna: Poser For President

Today 22 January in Jaffna a soldier killed Jaffna University final year medical student from Bandarawela, Roshini seen afloat at the Pannai coast. Her throat was also slit like in the 8 Mirusvil murders that included 4 child victims.
She had been sitting in the shade of her umbrella with a 30 or so year old youth, a soldier. The girl fell into the sea having had her throat slit and arms slashed.
The incident occurred around 2:30 pm. The murderer tried to flee but civilians on the streets had blocked his escape. The police and STF took over from there.
“This is the million dollar question. The President is keeping his election promise of not letting any soldier come to harm. Now when the victim is a bright Sinhalese girl, will the President pardon this army killer too?,” an observer in Jaffna said. (By N. Lohathayalan )
Latest comments
Sinhala_Man / January 22, 2020
From my mobile phone. The phone and I are in Bandarawela.
Will return. No other comments visible yet.
Dilshan / January 22, 2020
Logathayalsn
For Gods sake do not end up like Lasantha. This is the second in your series of suicide attempt by exposing acts of President
Why don’t you take political refuge in foreign land and write these.type of articles
Jehan / January 22, 2020
PSD most soldiers, they need treatment, killing people in thousands have affected their brain, Government must step in with help to soldiers. Even the defense secretary is a nut job.
Nadeeka Abeyrathna / January 22, 2020
Dont worry… if this student is Tamil/Muslim – nothing to worry.. the Ranaviruwa will be released and also promoted.
