Soldier Murders Medical Student In Jaffna: Poser For President

Today 22 January in Jaffna a soldier killed Jaffna University final year medical student from Bandarawela, Roshini seen afloat at the Pannai coast. Her throat was also slit like in the 8 Mirusvil murders that included 4 child victims.

She had been sitting in the shade of her umbrella with a 30 or so year old youth, a soldier. The girl fell into the sea having had her throat slit and arms slashed.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm. The murderer tried to flee but civilians on the streets had blocked his escape. The police and STF took over from there.