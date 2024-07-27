“Will They Be Willing To Face Tough Questions At A Public Forum?”

By M.A. Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam –
The country is at cross-roads at the moment; A crucial pivotal point in our post-independence history. We were an economy with a surplus and an example for other to follow; even a model for Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew.
We could afford to deliver free education up to tertiary level and free health services to all citizen, which is unmatched anywhere in the world. From such a lofty and healthy position, we have fallen into deep debt and have declared ourselves officially bankrupt. We have also fought a civil war for three decades and are still struggling to recover from its after-effects and achieve meaningful reconciliation. Corruption levels are one of the worst in the whole world that has pulled us down further. As a result of all these, two years ago, the citizens of this country revolted and took to the streets. They called for a total system change and brought about unimaginable changes relatively without violence. The finance minister of the country and the prime minister had to resign, and the president who was elected with a popular vote three years previously had to flee the country and then resign. Those changes were brought about not through conventional methods of election etc., but by popular uprising. Since then it is only now that the citizens will get an opportunity to express themselves democratically by casting their votes.
At this pivotal moment we have thought it necessary to place before the people a few crucial issues that need to be addressed radically if the country is to turn around and achieve peace and prosperity. We are members of Parliament elected from the Northern and Eastern provinces of this country, coming from the districts of Jaffna and Batticaloa, which are predominantly or almost totally inhabited by Tamil Speaking People, who are numerically the minority in the country. We represent a People who are yet struggling to achieve equal citizenship status and who at one time wanted to form a separate state and live independently for that very reason. Other Tamil speaking communities such as the Muslims and Malayagha Tamils also continue to labour under the yoke of majoritarianism. The issue of unreasonable forced cremation during COVID-19 and the disenfranchisement of Malayagha Tamils whose paltry salary scales are just examples of historic injustices against them as well. The majoritarian tendencies have affected the women of the country also in significant ways, which is seen by the abysmal representation they have despite being 52 % of the voting population.
The country became Bankrupt primarily due to financial mismanagement and corruption, and the civil war. To recover from the depths to which we have fallen, the assistance of International Monetary Fund (IMF) was sought. Well before the government seeking assistance from the IMF or declaring bankruptcy, we urged the government to go to the IMF but to take particular care with regard to the protection of the poor and vulnerable sections of our societies. It is telling that the IMF identified “corruption susceptibilities” as a major challenge to economic reform and followed it up with “governance diagnostics”, signalling another major weakness in the system. We find that the engagement with the IMF has not been handled properly resulting in the poor in our country being badly affected through this programme. Those below the poverty line have increased from 14% in 2019 and 30% now; there has been a huge brain drain in the country with professionals and those with skills to reactivate the economy leaving the country for better pastures and the poor also leaving for purposes of survival. The government effected a domestic debt restructure, which exclusively drew from the employees’ provident fund – the meagre savings of the working people of this country. Indirect taxes have been imposed placing a heavy burden on the poor, whilst many rich and powerful personalities continue to evade paying taxes with impunity. Business icon Dhammika Perera suddenly settling Rs. 1.15 Billion of default taxes just prior to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament is a case in point. The government has not taken any meaningful steps to collect direct taxes from so many defaulters who continue to pay bribes to avoid being prosecuted. The government’s tax policy is also warped in that simple solutions like rational tax on tobacco and alcohol is not implemented, presumably due to high corruption.
In this background there are several aspirants to high offices at the forthcoming Presidential and other elections. We have heard promises from all of them. We are a people who were promised rice from the moon and the abolishing of executive presidency within 6 months in 1994. Candidates have got used to giving promises blithely without ever intending to keep them. Presently there are three main candidates who are trying to convince an electorate that they will deal with corruption decisively. President Ranil Wickremesinghe is boasting that he has passed an effective law against corruption. It is true that such a law was passed and remains in our statute books. But that is where it remains! Not a single prosecution has been launched against any of the known corrupt transactions, except showcasing Keheliya Rambukwella. The political party that has kept Ranil Wickremesinghe in office is known to consist of some of the biggest fraudsters in the country. That is why they were kicked out of office by the people. And yet president Wickremesinghe hasn’t moved a muscle to bring any of them before the law. This and his long past record cannot suggest to the country that he will so much as lift even a finger against corruption if he is elected to the office of President. Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has inherited most of the UNP of old. There are many of them in his ranks who are seasoned politicians and well known for their corruption. Although he has promised to set up an independent public prosecutor’s office sans a conflict of interest of the attorney generals department, can the constituency take seriously his promises? NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake showed several files to the country not too long ago claiming that those were about corrupt deals of various politicians. However to-date he has not revealed to the country what those files contain. Can the country actually believe that corruption would be routed if he is elected to office.
If these persons are serious about their promises to eradicate corruption, will they be willing to face tough questions on these issues at a public forum. We are prepared to host a public event at which they will be given opportunities to answer such questions and convince the electorate. We call on all the serious contenders to the office of president to publicly announce their willingness to participate in such a forum. We can also use that forum to clarify from them questions with regard to how they will handle the economy from now on; how they will renegotiate with the IMF and the others for the benefit of the poor and the vulnerable; how the biggest income earners for the country – women in the plantations, garment factories and domestic workers abroad – will be empowered and given their due place in decision making and governance. They can also respond to questions on governance – the issue of executive presidency, which all three of them have at various points in time promised to abolish and the question of meaningful devolution of power to the people of different localities and provinces to ensure settlement of the most troublesome issue that the country has faced since independence and to become a true republic.
*M.A. Sumanthiran MP, Jaffna District – Shanakiyan Rasamanickam MP, Batticaloa District
Nathan / July 27, 2024
A hard-hitting article, without hitting hard at any particular individual.
A Forum setting tough questions on the issues is being demanded.
Good luck with that possibility.
Ajith / July 27, 2024
“A hard-hitting article, without hitting hard at any particular individual.”
Firstly, the contents in the article in this forum is nothing new. Several experts and journalists have discussed in this forum. The authors of this article should clarify whether they represent any political party or it is their personal view. At least one of them were in the parliament for more than 10 years and worked closely with Ranil Wickremasinghe, Sajith Premadasa and AKD in the parliament. We have listened their speeches in Parliament. They were in a party that took opposition leader position and what was their success? If they don’t come for a public or answer their questions what is their position? They have already said they are against to a common candidate and work against it? Who is their choice? This is not an election to give your votes secretly to give in this parliament. This is an election vote by people. It is sad that these two individuals completely different view against their own political party.
RBH59 / July 27, 2024
After the bankruptcy, Ranil will need to answer all tough questions, especially regarding the IMF funds that were borrowed. It’s crucial to understand whether this loan is intended to foster self-sufficiency or merely to generate profit to repay the IMF, potentially burdening future Sri Lankans.
Before the bankruptcy, no one foresaw the country’s economic collapse. Mismanagement is a primary reason for this crisis, and only the “Aragalaya” (the people’s movement) brought about significant change. The collective power of the people led to this transformation, Ranil, who had best support for the Aragalaya for his rise to power.
People say that the NPP doesn’t have experience. However, President Obama did not have extensive experience before his presidency but successfully served two terms. Similarly, the first man who went to the moon had no previous experience. It is not just about experience but about vision, capability, and the drive to bring about positive change.
Ajith / July 27, 2024
“After the bankruptcy, Ranil will need to answer all tough questions, especially regarding the IMF funds that were borrowed. “
Not only this question but also many other questions that lead to bankruptcy, Ranil is an appropriate person to answer these persons because he was the only person who is and who was in the governments for many decades as a minister, prime minister, opposition leader and now President. Sajith was part of him but not in full. AKD is least out of the three.
Sinhala_Man / July 27, 2024
Thank you S & S!
I agree with your description of the situation. How do we propose to solve it? Please study the bare figures given as this opens:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidential_elections_in_Sri_Lanka
Two Sinhalese politicians always on top, always garnering 90% of the votes. Not surprising, considering that the Sinhalese are very much the majority community and that this election is one that is FPtP, treating the entire country as one electorate. Never have all the “other candidates” managed to cobble together more than 8.02% of the valid vote. All voters tend to vote along communal lines.
Why does almost no voter cast more than one preference? Because they are not even aware that such sophistication is possible. And why don’t the Political Parties inform them? Because most voters will mark X,2,3 leading to those ballots being rejected. I always mark three, and I’ve been saying so openly on this forum.
My FIRST goes to AKD; SECOND to Sarath Fonseka; THIRD to the “Common Tamil Candidate“.
A few days ago, I listened carefully to Sarath Fonseka for 52′:35″.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY09PPitO6M&t=647s
.
.
Sinhala_Man / July 27, 2024
Continuing
I now see this earlier interview with Fonseka; 1:09′:42″
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vog_BgHy-l4
I will listen to it later because there also is AKD:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiM2xr6SPuk
But here is Fonseka, speaking today for just a minute:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxqd_vmRWzc
Time, and data even at low resolution, are a problem for me.
Fortunately, both of you understand Sinhalese. Please listen carefully to the three Fonseka interviews. We all know what AKD has been saying, but few have been listening to Fonseka.
My decision to vote for AKD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiM2xr6SPuk
is firm. I know that the Preferences are not counted unless nobody reaches 50%+1. And, since only three Preferences are allowed, after a first round of inconclusive voting, there will be only two counts. Four Preferences will result in three counts. This counting of votes has been explained effectively by Mahinda Deshapriya.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mrz6RpzDaa4&t=186s
We have never yet have had inconclusive counts, and this ninth time, I expect 60% for Anura. I won’t be surprised if Fonseka is second. That’s how fed up people are with the rogues.
Yes, our two biggest problems are corruption and racism.
TBC
Sinhala_Man / July 27, 2024
Continuing
However, this time, with one of the two of you contesting, the result could be more complicated. What if ALL 25% Tamil speakers were to vote for the “Common Tamil Candidate”? Then nobody may reach 50%+1.
.
Please attempt fielding a Common Tamil Candidate. The minorities have much to protest about! But register it as a “Protest Vote”. Ask your voters to indicate a Preference for AKD.</b>
This is shameless propaganda by me for the NPP. They are sincere in their desire to establish a society in which all citizen will be treated as equal.
I have been thinking these arguments out for a long time; it gets quite confusing. I’m not rethinking every detail. If I have over-simplified, I’m subject to correction; I’m waiting for comments lambasting me.
Panini Edirisinhe
Naman / July 27, 2024
“citizens will get an opportunity to express themselves democratically by casting their votes.“
Ceylon/SL voters had been voting in Elections since independence. The majority race of the country can be swayed easily to the promises such as “Sinhala Only”/ free rice and by vilifying the minorities. The various GoSL carried out State Sponsored against the minorities with the tacit approval or turning a blind eye by Sinhala Buddhist.
It’s a vast of time to quiz the Presidential Hopeful as what ever they say is NOT what they are going to do after the winning the Election.
The voters should vote for the Leader who will bring CHANGE to the way country is run Politically/Socially/Economically.
Hopefully voters will place their TRUST on AKD only person’s hands are relatively CLEAN.
Why don’t one of the AUTHOR contest the Presidential election???
Naman / July 27, 2024
Typo error
WASTE of time
Nathan / July 27, 2024
… Obama did not have extensive experience before his presidency.
_ In USA, the President simply sets the direction. The bureaucrats make the decision.
… the first man who went to the moon had no previous experience.
_ It is like saying, ‘When my wife gave birth, she has had no previous experience!’
Captain Morgan / July 27, 2024
“Will They Be Willing To Face Tough Questions At A Public Forum?”
Aw, come on, Sumanthiran and Rasamanickam.
That is the most unreasonable challenge you can throw at any Sinhala Buddhist politician!
