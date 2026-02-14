With Love To Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe 

By Tush Wickramanayaka –

K A Parinda Ranasinghe Jr is the 49th Attorney General of Sri Lanka since 12 July 2024. An alumnus of Royal College, Ranasinghe was appointed as President’s Counsel in 2018. His father Parinda Ranasinghe served as the 38th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka. Ranasignhe Jr joined the Attorney General’s Department in 1993 and has held various positions.

My daughter was subjected to mental cruelty at Gateway College, Negombo from January 2018. The Chairman of Gateway Group is Harsha Alles, brother of Tiran Alles, former Minister of Public Security, also an alumnus of Royal College, Colombo.

I am confident that the 49th Attorney General (AG) of Sri Lanka, K A Parinda Ranasighe Jr is very familiar with my daughter’s case filed in 2018; Case No L60041/18 Negombo Magistrate Court.

Records show this is the longest running child abuse case in Sri Lanka without a named suspect. My daughter has given statements 10 times, the case has been called 30 times and we have spent Rs 7 million chasing justice for EIGHT years.

I write with nothing but love for my child, dear AG.

AN INJUSTICE ANYWHERE IS A THREAT TO JUSTICE EVERYWHERE

Dear AG, I know you are fully aware of the anguish that my eleven year old daughter and we as a family have endured for EIGHT years awaiting a fair trial. I have personally written to you with facts on 25/01/2025, your predecessors former Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam on 03/07/22 and Dappula De Livera on 14/11/2020. De Livera’s wife, Marini De Livera, former Chairperson of National Child Protection Authority had the fortitude to file the Case at Negombo Magistrate Court promptly in February 2018. She however was unceremoniously sacked from her position soon afterwards by former President Maithripala Sirisena’s Secretary, Austin Fernando, self-confessed “long term family friend of the Alles’s.” Perhaps, Dappula too was afraid of losing his job and the fear cascaded freezing all the officers dealing with this case at Attorney General’s department. The linked events leading to the obliteration of the system that is supposed to provide impartial relief to victims of justice is unmissable.

In my letter to you I wrote: //No human being can endure the pain and suffering we are going through whilst the case is in limbo nor can we afford the massive legal financial burden. My daughter is now eighteen years old, still recovering from the mental trauma and starting to forget the details. The other witnesses and even the perpetrators may not be in Sri Lanka as charges were not filed. The State’s responsibility as the upper guardian to fulfill the global principle of child protection “in the best interest of the child” cannot be ignored and AG must be accountable for ‘Justice Delayed is Justice Denied’. //

Are you acting with accountability, dear AG?

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED

Dear AG, I know you are fully aware of the monumental incompetence of your own team leading to the delays. Former Additional Solicitor General, Ayesha Jinasena obtained instruction from your predecessor WITHOUT looking at the Government Analyst’s report in 2019. Jinasena was the head of the special CH Unit/ Child Protection Unit of the Attorney General’s department at the time. However, the case was deliberately ignored by the Attorney General despite the Magistrate making specific orders naming Ayesha Jinasena in person. I was informed that this was unprecedented legal procedure and a fervent attempt by the Magistrate to protect the child from ongoing harassment on the basis of the evidence submitted by the special police investigation unit of the National Child Protection Authority. However, Jinasena and the Attorney General’s team failed to look at the evidence until I filed a writ application in Appeal Court in 2023. The Government Analyst’s report and the thirty page report from the special investigation committee of the National Authority for the Protection of Victims of Crimes and Witnesses were finally released to court in August 2023.

The irony is that Ayesha Jinasena who was handling my daughter’s case file was promoted through the ranks to Solicitor General by 2023, second only to the Attorney General himself, but failed to act promptly when the evidence was released and purposefully delayed the delivery of justice. Jinasena is now the Secretary, Ministry of Justice, the same Ministry under whose purview Attorney General department is. But Minister of Justice, Harshana Nanayakkara, Attorney-at-Law, now vehemently denies that Secretary Jinasena’s actions are within the subject of the Ministry of Justice and refuses to investigate my complaint of professional misconduct of Jinasena. In fact, the Information Officer of Attorney General’s Department has refused to divulge information pertaining to the delays, further obstructing a citizen’s rights. The collusion to protect colleagues of the legal fraternity is unmistakable.

In my letter to you I wrote: //On 02 February 2019, AG gave instructions to file charges on Section 314 ‘Minor Assault’ without considering the evidence from the Government Analyst’s report. However, the Hon Magistrate refused to accept charges and ordered Additional Solicitor General Ayesha Jinasena to expedite the the case due to the ongoing harassment of the child at the time; six years later, the case has not moved an inch forward.//

Are you being manipulated by the puppeteers of the Ministry of Justice, dear AG?

JUSTICE IS BLIND, TRULY BLIND

Dear AG, I know you are fully aware of the subjective blindness of the officers of the Attorney General’s department who were incapable of deciphering the evidence. As per your own instructions, I came to Sri Lanka overnight in August 2025 to help the Criminal Investigation Unit (CID) extract the same information that your team was provided EIGHT years ago. The comprehensive report from CID was submitted to court and to your office promptly in August 2025. Not only that, I also ensured on closing the loophole that the special police investigation unit of the National Child Protection Authority kept open and your office failed to pick up on. The first of three medical reports issued by the Judicial Medical Officer of Negombo in 2018 was also submitted to court and to your office. All the medical reports show progressive mental abuse of my beautiful innocent child. If the legally competent officers of your department cannot see the crystal clear evidence, they must be selectively blind to delivering justice to a child citizen of Sri Lanka. The collective apathy to uphold your own department’s endorsement to intentionally act “in the best interest of the child” is criminal.

In my letter to you I wrote: //National Authority for the Protection of Victims of Crimes and Witnesses – Case Reference No VWPA/L&LE/RE/17/19. During a special inquiry conducted in August 2019, a thirty page report concluded that my daughter had suffered “severe mental abuse.” This case was referred to AG on 5 August 2021. However, there has been no response from AG and the case is stalling.//

Are you blind, truly blind, dear AG?

THERE IS NO GREATER REVELATION OF A SOCIETY’S SOUL THAN THE WAY IN WHICH IT TREATS ITS CHILDREN

Dear AG, I know you are fully aware that the next calling date of my daughter’s case is in March 2026. This is a cut and dry case with ample evidence to prove mental cruelty of a child, Penal Code 308 A, which normally lacks medical evidence or survivors give up the pursuant of justice.

I am appealing to you; no – I am kindly asking of you; no – I am begging from you to have the professional courage and personal empathy to instruct without further delay so that we can ensure the commencement of a fair trial and delivery of justice after EIGHT years.

What will your soul reveal, dear AG?