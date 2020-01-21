Another Gota Governor Anuradha Yahampath Flouts The Constitution To Make A Buck

Anuradha Yahampath another Viyathmaga stalwart elevated to the post of Governor Eastern Province and also like her contemporary Dr. Seetha Arambepola the Governor Western Province, continues to be in violation of the country’s constitution, as she too currently operates as a Director of Kandyg’s Handloom Exports Ltd, Colombo Telegraph can reveal.
According to sources at the Registrar of Companies, Anuradha Yahampath is still recorded as Director of the handloom company.
Even her Facebook profile states it too.
However the website of Kandyg’s Handloom Exports Ltd has not been accessible since yesterday. According to the Constitution, the Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit. It says: “Upon such assumption of office a Governor shall cease to hold any other office created or recognized by the Constitution, and if he is a Member of Parliament, shall vacate his seat in Parliament. The Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit.”
Earlier Colombo Telegraph exposed Dr. Seetha Arambepola the appointed Western Province Governor who still continues to violate the constitution, as she offers her professional services at multiple hospitals as a practicing ENT Surgeon between the hours of 7am to 8:30am and after 4:30pm to pocket her consultation fees.
Dr. Seetha Arampeola’s justification is that she makes an extra buck before and after her regular working hours as the current Governor Western Province.
Despite being in the knowledge that she is breaking the law, she continues to expose herself to be litigated for such an act.
The country’s constitution clearly defines that any person appointed to posts such as a Governor, should cease to continue profiting by other means.
A fellow member of the medical professional speaking to Colombo Telegraph on condition of anonymity said “I am flummoxed that a person of Dr. Seetha’s Arambepola’s stature continues to break the law. She is blunt. It appears that she does not give a toss as she turns a deaf ear, sore throat and a snuffy nose as an ENT Surgeon. She definitely will be hauled to courts for this if she does not stop it. She must decide what she really wants to do. She can’t continue to have the cake and also eat the cake”.
Several social media commentators voiced their displeasure when this news initially broke out.
Further many eye brows have now being raised as to why President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has so far portrayed to be wanting to streamline governmental policies and processes continues to turn a blind eye when it comes to his close associates and supporters such as Dr. Seetha Arambepola and now Anuradha Yahampath who is in stark violation of the the country’s constitution. (By Dasun Jayakody and Janakie Mediwake)
Latest comments
desperateasnother / January 21, 2020
They seem to have no respect on the constitutional provisions. First the buggers should learn to respect laws to the manner, Mr WICKRAMSINGHE did it during that 52 day fake govt. Remember ? Entire world respected him ….. that is why entire world continue respecting him.. but uncultured bastards such as Rajapskshes are known to Belarus, China and Swaziland only. dont mix it up with SWITZERLAND ok ?
:
Are these not similar to lankens that went after Kelaniya chief Monk ‘s public statements on Nagaya to have brought relics to KELANIYA temple, and fell down to see them and got fucked ?
–
This is common to all living down there, but to the world, they feel how STUPID are the srilankens.
/
babalawathie mudunkotuwa / January 21, 2020
As one commenter added:
–
Grass or ratathanakola should be made the staple food of srilanken nation. One time rape victimized woman, is no healable, she would love to get raped on and on. The situation of srilanka is more or less like that. Psychologists make it clear, those raped women have nothing to hide any more, but to let it go. That is why they behave so. Our grass eaters dominated srilanka is no better right ?
–
They volunatarily let them abuse
–
Buddhist Monk Mudalalis pave the way CRIMINALs to lead this country
–
No matter over 60 lacks of people would have been hurt, but RAJAPAKSHE UNETHICAL bastards, that once ruined the nation, are marching forward again to make this a GADAFI land.
–
Nail biters are on a rise exponentially. Signs are there, if you would stand against, the consequence would be that of that MUSLIM JOURNALISTS or sometimes, that of Jamal Khashogi who got dismembered in SAUDI embassy in Turkey October 2018.
–
Rajaapakshe will become CLOSE known ALLIES to SAUDI arabiya rather than to any other CIVILIZED world.
–
To me, if I would see, these buggers being HUNG by their balls, by bringing to GALLEFACE green, that day would be BE the happiest ever day for me. God save our motherland.
/
Amarasiri / January 21, 2020
CT,
According to the new tribal rules, the tribal traditions are above the constitution.
The new tribal rules require, the imbeciles, mean IQ 79, to prostrate to the saffron clad monks, who hijacked Buddhism to establish their hegemony and Buddha-Agama, Buddha’s Religion.
The first 6 kings and their subjects did not prostrate, because there were no Para-monks.
The imbeciles are essentially slaves of the monks, and they prostrate to the monks, similar to the way the salves prostrate to the owners.
/
VJ / January 21, 2020
Litigation? Not a chance, they the smartest people in the country, hand picked for such assignments. For them, running a business/practicing medicine and serving as governor of a province is like chewing gum and taking a walk at the same time. More smart people are serving prison terms, soon will be out to take up high profile assignments.
/
Sirisena Yatawara / January 21, 2020
To be sum up by CT reports we must recognize Two entirely different kinds of FACTS.
1 Which is indeed exit Constitution theory
2 But in actual technical distinction of Law of land .
Therefor in the Law of Evidence there are on other side ;
A) Facts which prove …the martial which help to establish
B) Facts in Issue …..other side of key factor
C) Facts which are to be proved.
Those things which as soon as they established by evidence become definite Fats-in Law.
Last that UNP regime has been an appointments of Governs of Provincial Councils were illegal and some kind of legal problems which arise in this connection of Constitution by President of MS and Primer of Ranil Wicks of UNP regime .
In fact UNP has been skip of probe of that Republic Constitution very deep into Social and Moral conception of at that time has been ignored an Independence of Judiciary Services of Judges, Police Services, high rank offices ,Army Services ,Ministers, MPs of Parliment and Speaker of Parliament, Prime-Minister and even President of SLR being violated Republic Constitution.
By all working and operating of entire function including man-power that legal point of view of Judiciary and valued norms of guided by Parliament, that Constitution,which not tackling the facts into consideration as an important conditions deliberation kept beside by Primer of UNP.
While in the terms of settlements of legal or judiciary consequences has undermined by President and Primer of that UNP regime last 5 years..since 2015 Jan 8th..
/
shankar / January 21, 2020
Just like harry and meghan our governors want to have the cake and eat it too.The queen put a stop to that and told them that no part timers are needed for royal duties..Will gota do the same?
/
mike / January 21, 2020
CT, at this rate even MR may recommend “Paba” for a governor’s position. After all, she was a nominated M.P. under his regime.
/