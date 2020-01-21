Another Gota Governor Anuradha Yahampath Flouts The Constitution To Make A Buck

Anuradha Yahampath another Viyathmaga stalwart elevated to the post of Governor Eastern Province and also like her contemporary Dr. Seetha Arambepola the Governor Western Province, continues to be in violation of the country’s constitution, as she too currently operates as a Director of Kandyg’s Handloom Exports Ltd, Colombo Telegraph can reveal.

According to sources at the Registrar of Companies, Anuradha Yahampath is still recorded as Director of the handloom company.

Even her Facebook profile states it too.

However the website of Kandyg’s Handloom Exports Ltd has not been accessible since yesterday. According to the Constitution, the Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit. It says: “Upon such assumption of office a Governor shall cease to hold any other office created or recognized by the Constitution, and if he is a Member of Parliament, shall vacate his seat in Parliament. The Governor shall not hold any other office or place of profit.”

Earlier Colombo Telegraph exposed Dr. Seetha Arambepola the appointed Western Province Governor who still continues to violate the constitution, as she offers her professional services at multiple hospitals as a practicing ENT Surgeon between the hours of 7am to 8:30am and after 4:30pm to pocket her consultation fees.

Dr. Seetha Arampeola’s justification is that she makes an extra buck before and after her regular working hours as the current Governor Western Province.

Despite being in the knowledge that she is breaking the law, she continues to expose herself to be litigated for such an act.

The country’s constitution clearly defines that any person appointed to posts such as a Governor, should cease to continue profiting by other means.

A fellow member of the medical professional speaking to Colombo Telegraph on condition of anonymity said “I am flummoxed that a person of Dr. Seetha’s Arambepola’s stature continues to break the law. She is blunt. It appears that she does not give a toss as she turns a deaf ear, sore throat and a snuffy nose as an ENT Surgeon. She definitely will be hauled to courts for this if she does not stop it. She must decide what she really wants to do. She can’t continue to have the cake and also eat the cake”.

Several social media commentators voiced their displeasure when this news initially broke out.

Further many eye brows have now being raised as to why President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has so far portrayed to be wanting to streamline governmental policies and processes continues to turn a blind eye when it comes to his close associates and supporters such as Dr. Seetha Arambepola and now Anuradha Yahampath who is in stark violation of the the country’s constitution. (By Dasun Jayakody and Janakie Mediwake)

